Ohio State

sciotopost.com

389,671 in Missing Money Found at Ohio State Fair in Unclaimed Funds

OHIO – The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds helped return $389,671.35 in unclaimed funds to more than 800 claimants at this year’s Ohio State Fair. The Divison reported that nearly one in three attendees that stopped by the Unclaimed Funds booth found missing money....
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Ohio House Democrats seeking ‘integrity’ law for statewide officeholders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Health
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 24,067 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 18 reported 123,547 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 665 from a week prior. A total of 14,019 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   It is rare for Republican lawmakers to propose a gun safety […] The post Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State to open new rehab hospital on east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced Friday its plan to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus in partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services. Projected to open in 2025, the 80-bed, 86,000-square-foot facility will replace the Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital on OSU’s main campus and...
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Awards $3 Million to Strengthen Food Supply Chain in Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is the third...
OHIO STATE

