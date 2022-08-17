Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
As homelessness worsens, COHHIO and 230 orgs ask state to invest in affordable housing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As the cost of rent continues to rise, so is the number of homeless Ohioans. More than 230 organizations have joined the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio’s proposal and are asking the state to invest $308 million of their $5.6 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create more affordable housing units.
sciotopost.com
389,671 in Missing Money Found at Ohio State Fair in Unclaimed Funds
OHIO – The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds helped return $389,671.35 in unclaimed funds to more than 800 claimants at this year’s Ohio State Fair. The Divison reported that nearly one in three attendees that stopped by the Unclaimed Funds booth found missing money....
WOUB
Ohio House Democrats seeking ‘integrity’ law for statewide officeholders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the...
Democrats criticize ethics of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration, demand fixes
CLEVELAND — Democrats are hammering the administration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for a rash of stories over the last few months they say raise serious ethical questions that highlight the need for changes to Ohio law. In late May, Ohioans learned that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted quietly took...
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
Back to school and COVID in Northeast Ohio: What experts want parents to know
CLEVELAND — Even though cases are declining, a lot of people are still getting sick with COVID-19. The Omicron subvariant, BA. 5, is still dominant in Ohio and it spreads easily. However, we’re not seeing a dramatic rise in hospitalizations. Doctors advise making sure you and your eligible...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 24,067 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 18 reported 123,547 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 665 from a week prior. A total of 14,019 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Are Ohioans eager to get back to work? Here are the latest unemployment rates
TOLEDO, Ohio — Job seekers like Deonte Moss are looking for their next chapter. "I write books, I'm an author but it doesn't pay the bills all the time so I need to make sure that I figure out what I need to do until my dream takes over," Moss said.
WOUB
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers.
wosu.org
Most Ohio reporters say they'll skip Vance rally over concerns about media policy
A rally, sponsored by a far-right organization, is scheduled tonight in the Youngstown area, featuring Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans. But a lot of reporters say they are skipping the event. The application for a "press pass" for the event, sponsored by...
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio State to open new rehab hospital on east side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center announced Friday its plan to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus in partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services. Projected to open in 2025, the 80-bed, 86,000-square-foot facility will replace the Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital on OSU’s main campus and...
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
sciotopost.com
Walmart Says it Will Appeal The Ohio 650 Million Dollar Judgement Against Them
OHIO – On Wednesday Ohio US District Judge Dan Aaron Polster ruled that over the next 15 years, approximately $306.2 million must be paid to Lake County and approximately $344.4 million must be paid to Trumbull County. The companies ruled against were Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens who must pay...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine funds more anti-abortion resources, some for adolescent pregnancy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor’s note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Gov. Mike DeWine recently sent funding from a federal program for needy families to benefit state organizations specifically to reduce “out-of-wedlock pregnancies” and to “encourage the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.”
A rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio is raising health alarms
At least 29 people have fallen ill during a fast-moving E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, while the source of the outbreak is still unknown. Of the confirmed cases, 15 are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio. No deaths have been reported from the outbreak, but at least nine people have been hospitalized.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Awards $3 Million to Strengthen Food Supply Chain in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is the third...
sent-trib.com
Wendy's sued for E. coli in sandwich lettuce; BG woman hospitalized for 8 days
A Bowling Green woman is suing Wendy’s after she reportedly became seriously ill after eating tainted lettuce at the restaurant. Sara Boron filed a complaint late Friday in Wood County Common Pleas Court as the E. coli outbreak appears to be connected to romaine that was served on sandwiches at the fast food restaurant.
