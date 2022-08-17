One dead in head-on collision on Blythes Ferry Rd.

The man who passed away after a fatal wreck on Blythes Ferry Road in Dayton has been identified as Adam Clay Meadows Sr., 52, of Dayton.

The wreck occurred earlier in August, and The Herald-News obtained the incident report on Tuesday.

At around 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, first repsonders were dispatched to the 600 block area of Blythes Ferry Road after receiving a 911 call reporting a two vehicle collision.

“Upon arrival police observed what appeared to be a head-on collision that had occurred off the roadway on the eastbound side,” Dayton Police Department Officer Eric Ewton said in a report.

While the final crash report is not yet completed, the incident report states one of the vehicles crossed into the others lane, causing a head-on collision.

Matthews was in the passenger seat of a white Nissan Rogue with two other passengers, and while the driver and backseat passengers suffered only minor injuries, the report states that Matthews was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

The report states that the Dayton Fire Department and Rhea EMS were able to extract Matthews from the vehicle, and he was transported to Rhea Medical Center where he shortly passed way from his injuries.

One motorist in the vehicle that collided with Matthews’ was also taken to Rhea Medical Center for treatment but suffered only minor injuries.