Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo: ‘Ice-T Let Me Squeeze Coco’s Booty One Time’
Ne-Yo has recalled the time Ice-T once granted him permission to touch his wife and model Coco Austin’s derrière. The R&B star recalled the story in a teaser of an upcoming episode of Drink Champs. “Ice-T let me squeeze Coco’s booty one time. Yes, respectfully,” Ne-Yo told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, leaving the former of the co-hosts blown away and wondering how something like that happens.
Drake just admitted he has a crush on an Australian maths teacher
There’s no other way of saying this – Drake has a crush on an Australian maths teacher, and he's shared it with the world. The rapper left his followers mystified recently after posting a picture of a woman he saw in a restaurant, who had no idea her photo was being taken.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
PETS・
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’
Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge
Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
urbanbellemag.com
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
The Game provokes Eminem even more by commenting on Hailie's Instagram pictures
The Game has made clear he's trying to wind up Eminem by commenting on pictures of his daughter, Hailie Jade, just days before releasing his 10-minute diss-track. The rapper dropped the lengthy song this week as part of his 10th studio album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. In the track, titled...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Comments / 2