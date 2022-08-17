ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo: ‘Ice-T Let Me Squeeze Coco’s Booty One Time’

Ne-Yo has recalled the time Ice-T once granted him permission to touch his wife and model Coco Austin’s derrière. The R&B star recalled the story in a teaser of an upcoming episode of Drink Champs. “Ice-T let me squeeze Coco’s booty one time. Yes, respectfully,” Ne-Yo told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, leaving the former of the co-hosts blown away and wondering how something like that happens.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge

Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son

Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
urbanbellemag.com

Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors

Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
