Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
murfreesboro.com
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
Fast Casual
Big Chicken rocking Music City
Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
horseandrider.com
Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee
On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
'I'm sitting in front of my classroom library on a Saturday': Tennessee teacher pushes back on state's book ban
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A new state law banning books is causing some controversy in the classroom and a teacher out of Murfreesboro is at the center of it. In Sydney Rawls' three-minute-long video, she calls the Age-Appropriate Materials Act useless, saying it's shifting the focus away from teaching kids how to read.
thunder1320.com
RAIDERS DROP HEARTBREAKER IN SEASON OPENER
The term heartbreaker is often overused in sports. But it fits appropriately for what happened to the Red Raiders Friday night. With only a few seconds left on the clock and time ticking away, Franklin County quarterback CJ Seals hit Eric Jones on a wheel route down the sidelines for a 68-yard score with only 6 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Rebels a 27-20 win in the opening game of the 2022 football season at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester. (A GAME YOU HEARD LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FIRST HALF REPLAY ||| CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE SECOND HALF REPLAY).
County fairs happening near you
Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair is just one of many county fairs happening in Middle Tennessee. Check out the full list.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville Parent
M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
wjhl.com
Driving with Daytime: The peaceful side of the Smokies in Townsend, Tennessee
Amy takes us for a visit to Townsend, Tennessee in a gorgeous new Ford Bronco by FriendshipCars.com, for the first Driving with Daytime of the season!
murfreesborovoice.com
Rent Prices in the Murfreesboro Area are Increasing
The cost of living in Murfreesboro is far from inexpensive, but it is also far from the most expensive. Those who grew up in Rutherford County can attest the monthly rent charged at apartment complexes has skyrocketed over the past few years. But determining what’s a high price and what’s a low price is often a matter of opinion, depending on where you may have lived prior to moving to the Murfreesboro area.
tntech.edu
Math 1710 Tutors Needed for the Math Emporium
For Fall 2022, tutors are needed to assist Math 1710 students with their assignments and test reviews in the Math Emporium, Clement 313C. The job classification for this position is student assistant 2 with a pay range of $8.25 to $12.00 per hour, commensurate with education and experience. The essential duties of this position are:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband’s Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ’s late parents, James and Allison Burns. “I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
Atleast 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, a deadly motor vehicle crash occurred in Wilson County Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash took place in [..]
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
Sumner County man reported missing, last seen over a month ago
Sumner County authorities are searching for a missing man out of Gallatin.
Comments / 0