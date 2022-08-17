ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesboro.com

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Fast Casual

Big Chicken rocking Music City

Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
horseandrider.com

Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee

On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Cookeville, TN
State
Tennessee State
thunder1320.com

RAIDERS DROP HEARTBREAKER IN SEASON OPENER

The term heartbreaker is often overused in sports. But it fits appropriately for what happened to the Red Raiders Friday night. With only a few seconds left on the clock and time ticking away, Franklin County quarterback CJ Seals hit Eric Jones on a wheel route down the sidelines for a 68-yard score with only 6 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Rebels a 27-20 win in the opening game of the 2022 football season at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester. (A GAME YOU HEARD LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FIRST HALF REPLAY ||| CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE SECOND HALF REPLAY).
MANCHESTER, TN
#Gard#Tennessee Tech#Water Resources#Amphibian#Gard Conference#The Department Of Biology#Tn#Batrachochytrium#Ttu
Nashville Parent

M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Rent Prices in the Murfreesboro Area are Increasing

The cost of living in Murfreesboro is far from inexpensive, but it is also far from the most expensive. Those who grew up in Rutherford County can attest the monthly rent charged at apartment complexes has skyrocketed over the past few years. But determining what’s a high price and what’s a low price is often a matter of opinion, depending on where you may have lived prior to moving to the Murfreesboro area.
MURFREESBORO, TN
tntech.edu

Math 1710 Tutors Needed for the Math Emporium

For Fall 2022, tutors are needed to assist Math 1710 students with their assignments and test reviews in the Math Emporium, Clement 313C. The job classification for this position is student assistant 2 with a pay range of $8.25 to $12.00 per hour, commensurate with education and experience. The essential duties of this position are:
COOKEVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
wgnsradio.com

DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband’s Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ’s late parents, James and Allison Burns. “I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WATE

Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...

