The term heartbreaker is often overused in sports. But it fits appropriately for what happened to the Red Raiders Friday night. With only a few seconds left on the clock and time ticking away, Franklin County quarterback CJ Seals hit Eric Jones on a wheel route down the sidelines for a 68-yard score with only 6 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Rebels a 27-20 win in the opening game of the 2022 football season at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester. (A GAME YOU HEARD LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FIRST HALF REPLAY ||| CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE SECOND HALF REPLAY).

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO