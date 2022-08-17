Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 90 in Springfield Township
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 in Erie County on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened west of Pond Rd. in Springfield Township around 5:05 p.m. Frank Mitulski, 63, of Erie, was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the interstate in the left-hand...
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after I-90 accident
(Erie, PA) – One person is dead following an accident along a busy highway. The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the one-mile marker on I-90, which is close to the Ohio border. According to State Police, the accident happened in the westbound lane. According to reports from the scene, the driver was […]
WFMJ.com
Amish buggy driver injured in collision with tanker truck in Mercer County
State Police say glare from the sun may have contributed to a crash involving a milk tanker truck and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
2 people shot in Beaver County; suspect located and police are prepping charges
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspects attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a Black...
abandonedspaces.com
Yellow Dog Village: A Pennsylvania Mining Town That Now Sits Abandoned
Located some seven miles west of Kittanning, Armstrong County, Pennsylvania sits the ghost town of Yellow Dog Village. Erected during the state’s mining boom in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the town was home to a modest population that lived in the area until contaminated water forced it to be abandoned.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain
A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident
One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
4 people, including firefighters, hurt in massive fire in Beaver County
ROCHESTER, Pa. — Four people, including firefighters, were injured in a massive fire that destroyed two buildings in Beaver County early Thursday. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue in Rochester. Rochester Assistant Fire Chief Mike Mamone said the fire started in...
wtae.com
Beaver Falls woman accused of running over person, hitting two others with her car
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A woman is accused of running over a person with her car and hitting two others while driving under the influence in Beaver Falls on Thursday. Karen Humphries is facing charges including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence. A witness talked to...
Government Technology
Crawford County Looking to Add New Communications Tower
(TNS) - A second new emergency communications tower is being proposed for Crawford County. The Department of Public Safety is requesting county commissioners approve Mobilcom, a telecommunications provider, as the project manager for construction of a communications tower in southeastern Crawford County. The construction management cost would be $15,000 for a proposed tower in the area of Sugar Lake in Wayne Township, east of Cochranton.
Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up
Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
Gas prices hit below $4, how Erie residents are feeling
Some local drivers are excited about gas prices finally dropping just under four dollars a gallon, and representatives from AAA said we could see this downward trend in prices continue. Several customers said they’re excited about the gallon price dropping under four dollars. They said they hope this downward trend continues. Some drivers are excited […]
erienewsnow.com
Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County
A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order. That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area. The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and...
Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland
HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County.
WFMJ.com
Cortland mom charged with DUI, child endangering, after crash in Warren
A Cortland woman is due back in court next month on charges including DUI, child endangering, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to control after an SUV she was driving carrying her four children crashed in Warren. Katina Weaver, 27, pleaded not guilty and a judge suspended her driving privileges during...
WYTV.com
Local bank charged with too many false alarms
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank, 802 W. Main St., for “control of alarm devises for permitting more than nine false alarms in a 12-month period.”. The charges were filed on Aug. 12.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding into tree
One person is injured following a motorcycle accident. The accident took place near the intersection of West 6th and Virginia Avenue shortly before 8:45 p.m. According to reports from the scene, the motorcyclist reportedly hit a tree. A witness from the scene said that the motorcyclist was unconscious at first and was also bleeding from […]
explore venango
Charges Against Local Man Accused of Fleeing Crash Scene Waived for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local man who is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident were waived for court on Wednesday. Court documents indicate the following charges against 39-year-old Glenn J. Jubeck, of St. Petersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court:
