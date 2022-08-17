ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

YourErie

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after I-90 accident

(Erie, PA) – One person is dead following an accident along a busy highway. The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the one-mile marker on I-90, which is close to the Ohio border. According to State Police, the accident happened in the westbound lane. According to reports from the scene, the driver was […]
ERIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gatto Harley-Davidson moving from Tarentum; watersports, bike sales will remain

A cycle shop that has grown to become a Tarentum institution since opening in 1964 will move part of its operations from the borough. Gatto Cycle Shop announced it will close its Harley-Davidson dealership along East Sixth Avenue. It will merge it with a shop along Glenn Avenue in Shaler, which the family has owned since 2007.
TARENTUM, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident

One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Government Technology

Crawford County Looking to Add New Communications Tower

(TNS) - A second new emergency communications tower is being proposed for Crawford County. The Department of Public Safety is requesting county commissioners approve Mobilcom, a telecommunications provider, as the project manager for construction of a communications tower in southeastern Crawford County. The construction management cost would be $15,000 for a proposed tower in the area of Sugar Lake in Wayne Township, east of Cochranton.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up

Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Gas prices hit below $4, how Erie residents are feeling

Some local drivers are excited about gas prices finally dropping just under four dollars a gallon, and representatives from AAA said we could see this downward trend in prices continue. Several customers said they’re excited about the gallon price dropping under four dollars. They said they hope this downward trend continues. Some drivers are excited […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County

A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Cortland mom charged with DUI, child endangering, after crash in Warren

A Cortland woman is due back in court next month on charges including DUI, child endangering, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to control after an SUV she was driving carrying her four children crashed in Warren. Katina Weaver, 27, pleaded not guilty and a judge suspended her driving privileges during...
CORTLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Local bank charged with too many false alarms

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank, 802 W. Main St., for “control of alarm devises for permitting more than nine false alarms in a 12-month period.”. The charges were filed on Aug. 12.
GROVE CITY, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding into tree

One person is injured following a motorcycle accident. The accident took place near the intersection of West 6th and Virginia Avenue shortly before 8:45 p.m. According to reports from the scene, the motorcyclist reportedly hit a tree. A witness from the scene said that the motorcyclist was unconscious at first and was also bleeding from […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Charges Against Local Man Accused of Fleeing Crash Scene Waived for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local man who is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident were waived for court on Wednesday. Court documents indicate the following charges against 39-year-old Glenn J. Jubeck, of St. Petersburg, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, August 17, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

