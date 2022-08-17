Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua to partner with railroad for grants
Tamaqua borough plans to partner with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad to apply for grants that would help make roadways and railroad crossings safer. Council received a letter about the grant program from railroad official Matthew Johnson. “The Northern Railroad is writing you to inform you of an...
Times News
Carbon OKs $100M bond for LVHN
Carbon County is helping Lehigh Valley Health Network with approximately $100 million in bonds. The county commissioners held a public hearing Thursday before the weekly meeting on behalf of the Carbon County Hospital Authority regarding the proposed issuance of tax exempt bonds for the benefit of the health system. Peter...
Times News
Carbon homeless shelter looking for new executive director
Born to parents struggling with substance abuse, Jaimie Phelps was a rudderless child. As a young adult, she also battled addiction. “I had a history of drug use,” Phelps said. “I lost my children, I was pregnant when I went through the (Family Promise) program.”. Phelps, of Lansford,...
Here’s where Northampton County’s 22nd park will be, thanks to donation
Northampton County is adding a 42-acre parcel to its array of 21 parks, preserves and trail properties. The county council on Thursday approved purchasing the Allen Township land for $225,000, with sellers Paul and Wasyl Mauser donating $675,000 worth of the property. With the donation, county officials labeled the deal...
Times News
Palmerton Area School Board
Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday:. • The special education plan for the 2021-24 school years. • The district’s comprehensive plan for the 2022-25 school years. • The student athletic handbook for the 2022-23 school year. • The coaches’ handbook for the...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 20, 1988
The Slatington 125 Committee, headed by Edward E. Hartman, district magistrate, recently honored its third charter group, “The Brothers and Sisters of the Stars and Stripes” of American Legion Post 16, in preparation for the borough’s quasquicentennial, “A Celebration of People.”. Twenty-six people make up the...
$1.5 million in upgrades coming to Seven Tubs Recreation Area
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tucked away inside the Pinchot State Forest is the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Luzerne County. "Mother nature is the best thing to soothe the soul, so the more we get out in it, the better we are, and that's why we have our parks system, and we need to preserve it," said Ken Moran, Carbondale.
Times News
Palmerton schools eye grants to help with mental health services
Finding a K-12 school psychologist or a school social worker has been a tough task for the Palmerton Area School District and many others across the state. Palmerton plans on applying for a state grant this month, according to Superintendent Dr. Jodi Frankelli, which would provide funding for a behavior interventionist.
Times News
TASD converts libraries
Sections of the libraries at Tamaqua Area High School and Middle School will be converted into “student career and support centers” this year. The school district received a $980,050 grant from the John E. Morgan foundation to repurpose its existing libraries and add new services. Use of the...
Times News
Annual native tree and shrub sale planned
Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program of Berks and Schuylkill counties is hosting its third annual native tree and shrub sale. The sale features a limited supply of 28 different native trees and shrubs that provide food, shelter and nesting habitat for wildlife, as well as privacy, shade, foliage and landscape beautification.
Times News
Plans for new hangar considered
Carbon County Planning Commission reviewed several plans during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, including one for a new hangar at a Mahoning Township airport. SRE Carbon County Airport Authority is proposing a new 3,600-square-foot hangar building and 2,000-square-foot snow removal equipment building at the Jake Arner Memorial Airport, located off Mahoning Drive.
Times News
Inside looking out: A park for all people
I am tendering my resignation as an advisory board committee member for the Penn Forest Recreational Park on Route 903 in Jim Thorpe. Sometimes resignations are the result of personal frustrations or disappointments, but not mine. I leave with wonderful memories of what we have accomplished ever since our committee was first formed in 2014. I have a need to put my intentions and efforts into other directions now, but my decision to resign is bittersweet.
Times News
HR director leans on military background in new role
On the morning of her third day as Schuylkill County’s human resources director, Andrea L. Whelan has her boots firmly on the ground. Whelan, of Tower City, was hired Aug. 11 at $80,000 a year, and started the job on Aug. 15. “I was active duty in the Pennsylvania...
Rallying to keep Berwick Hospital Center open
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Community is rallied together Thursday night in the hopes of changing the fate of a local hospital that’s slated to close. The owner of Berwick Hospital Center gave the Pennsylvania Department of Health a 90-day closure notice in July. It sent shockwaves through the community and its […]
Times News
Local group helps Kentucky families affected by floods
The Voltage Youth Group of Cornerstone Community Church in Kunkletown was training in the days ahead of their mission trip to Lynch, Kentucky. Once they arrived, they planned to repair homes and organize an event for children of the community. And then the rain started to fall. “Our first day...
Flood protection plan in development for West Pittston
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We may be in the midst of a dry spell, but despite that, flood protection efforts remain on the minds of people who live near the Susquehanna river. West Pittston has been hard hit by flooding in recent years. Now efforts are underway to build a levee to protect […]
Times News
LVHN opens Perrucci Center for children
Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital held a ribbon cutting last week for the Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing. “We are so grateful to the Perruccis for their generous gift toward the development of this center, and we thank them for their incredible vision and generosity,” said Brian A. Nester, Lehigh Valley Health Network President and Chief Executive Officer.
Staffing Knoebels at summer's end
ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
Times News
Bloomsburg University graduation, May 2022
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the 1,150 students who received their academic degrees the weekend of May 13-15. The overall grade-point average necessary to graduate with honors distinction is: cum laude (with distinction) 3.5-3.74 overall average; magna cum laude (with great distinction) 3.75-3.94 overall average and summa cum laude (with highest distinction) 3.95-4.0 overall average.
Luzerne County coroner: ‘We need help’
Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken was visibly distressed in his Hanover Township office last week as he presented folders of statistics su
