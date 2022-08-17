Read full article on original website
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
These 5 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York
The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record inflation have done damage to the pocketbook of many New Yorkers. In fact, while unemployment levels are reported to be at record lows, the labor force participation rate is also quite a bit lower than average. These plus other factors...
Statistics Reveal the Most Important Event in New York State History
Each one of the 50 United States has experienced events that impacted the country as a whole. But considering New York was one of the original 13 colonies, you wouldn't be wrong in thinking our fingerprints are on there a little bit more than others. There are hundreds of events that happened in New York that helped mold the United States into what it is today.
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries
Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State
The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York
It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’
A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is re-launching its statewide "Vax to School" campaign. According to the governor's office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. "As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all...
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
Deadly Deer Disease Found In New York State County, First Case Of The Year
A deadly deer disease has made its first appearance of 2022 in Dutchess County in New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to report dead or sick deer. On Wednesday, August 17, the department confirmed that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County died from the disease.
Can a New York Restaurant Legally Recycle Food You Didn’t Eat?
Have you ever not been able to finish your meal when dining out? Do you take your leftovers home? I have never met a leftover I didn't like, but I know people who are like "Bleck! Leftovers, nasty!" So what happens to that food?. Is it possible, heck, is it...
Additional SNAP Benefits Are Coming to New Yorkers
New Yorkers who are still struggling with the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic, plus those who have been hit hard by skyrocketing inflation may have a little boost on the way from state government. New York Governor Hochul and officials from the New York State Office of Temporary and...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Phyllis White talks Friday events at the 75th annual New York State Field Days
BOONVILLE- Friday, August 19 is the opening day of the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days. During today's North Country News, Phyllis White joined the airwaves with a rundown of all the family fun and excitement. Be sure to listen here for her latest scoop:. You can also...
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
Pumpkin Farm in New York Named One of Best in the Country
There are plenty of options when it comes to pumpkin farms in New York. But there's only one that has been named among the best in the entire country. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York is one of 12 of the best pumpkin patches to visit this fall according to Trips to Discover. And it's not the first time. The farm has received national recognition in the past from Country Living the Travel Channel and the Huffington Post.
