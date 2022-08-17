Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Family musician Justin Roberts makes music for all ages
JUSTIN ROBERTS: (Singing) I'm a little acorn ready to grow. I'm a north wind getting ready to blow. I'm an airplane flying overseas. I got 7 billion billion billion atoms in me. SIMON: For 25 years, the Chicago artist and author has been producing energetic melodies and emotionally intelligent lyrics...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
NPR
'Wait Wait' for August 20, 2022: Roadtrip Edition!
Peter and Bill are still tanning on the beach, so this week we bring you another collection of some of our favorite in-person guests, all in preparation for us being back on the road. Not My Job: We quiz legendary conductor Marin Alsop on superconductors. Marin Alsop is the music...
NPR
Sierra Teller Ornelas of 'Rutherford Falls' on recent success of Native-led content
AMBER MIDTHUNDER: (As Naru, non-English language spoken). (SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING, ARROW BEING SHOT) SUMMERS: The film is a prequel to "Predator," and it stars Amber Midthunder as Naru, a young Comanche woman who is determined to protect her family, including her dog. Midthunder is Hunkpapa Lakota, Sahiya Nakoda and Sisseton Dakota. And behind the scenes, producer Jane Myers ensured that the language, regalia and every last cradle board were authentic to the Comanche Nation in time. She is a member of the Comanche and Blackfeet Nations. Now, "Prey" is not the only successful Native-led movie or TV series right now. You can also watch "Dark Winds," "Reservation Dogs" and "Rutherford Falls."
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Manti Te'o, subject of high-profile catfishing story, talks 'Untold' Netflix doc
A new Netflix documentary explores one of the most famous incidents of catfishing. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Manti Te'o about the new documentary, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. And finally today, whether you care about sports or football or not, it's one of those stories...
NFL・
NPR
Exhibit honors Frank Oz's family legacy in puppeteering
There's a puppet in an exhibit that's opened at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco that might be startling - marionette with a wooden head, black hair drawn across the forehead and a stubby black mustache. It is a puppet Adolf Hitler, created in the 1930s by Mike and Frances Oznowicz in Belgium. The Oznowiczes would become Holocaust survivors. And their son, Frank - better known as Frank Oz - is, of course, the legendary actor and filmmaker who brought many famous and much more beloved puppet figures to life. The new exhibit is "Oz For Oznowicz: A Puppet Family's History" (ph). And the great director and puppeteer Frank Oz joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us, Frank.
NPR
How to take better photos
Vacations are over before we know it. Thankfully, a really good photo can keep the memories alive. But if your photography skills need a little help, NPR's Life Kit has some tips on making sure the images you bring home are frameworthy. Here's Beck Harlan. BECK HARLAN, BYLINE: If you...
NPR
New hit video game Cult of the Lamb is adorably unsettling
One week ago today, an unusual little video game called Cult Of The Lamb was released for several gaming platforms, and it immediately soared to the top of the sales charts. One million copies already sold across all platforms, and, well, it seems to be developing a cult following of its own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Author Jamil Jan Kochai reunites with his 2nd-grade teacher who taught him English
Jamil Jan Kochai is an accomplished man - born to Afghan parents in a refugee camp in Pakistan and today a successful author and Pen/Hemingway Award finalist who's currently on tour with his new book, "The Haunting Of Hajji Hotak And Other Stories." He credits much of his success to his second-grade teacher, Susannah Lung. Jamil Jan Kochai joins us now from Sacramento.
Everything new streaming on Prime Video in September 2022
September is by far the biggest month of 2022 for Prime Video. At long last, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon’s streaming service this month. As we learned earlier this week, the first two episodes of Rings of Power will be available on September 1st starting at 6 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. EDT. But if you prefer fantasy football to epic fantasy, Prime Video will also host Thursday Night Football on September 15.
A new exhibit in LA explores the complicated history of Black Cinema
"Regeneration" examines 73 years of film history, from the silent movie days to the rise of the Blaxploitation era.
NPR
Bad Bunny's dream for Puerto Rico; plus, 'Koshersoul'
Bad Bunny is the biggest pop star in the world, so what is his biggest message? Guest host Tracie Hunte and political anthropologist Yarimar Bonilla look at the politics of Bad Bunny, and his vision of a Puerto Rico for Puerto Ricans. Plus, Tracie talks to James Beard award-winning author...
Comments / 0