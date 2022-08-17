ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tiger Woods tries to save pro golf as its 'leaders' are lost, helpless vs. LIV Golf | Opinion

By Christine Brennan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Men’s golf is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Lawsuits are flying like Phil Mickelson tee shots. Rumors continue to swirl about who will be the next player to escape the shackles of his multi-million-dollar PGA Tour life for the warm embrace of Mohammed bin Salman. Golfers who used to be pals are angry with their former playing partners. Tour players are holding unprecedented meetings, the four majors don’t have the courage to take a real stand and some golfers who left for LIV Golf have already sued for the right to come back.

There’s only one man who can save pro golf now. He’s done it before. Perhaps he can do it again.

Tiger Woods limped off his private jet Tuesday in Philadelphia on his way to Wilmington, Del., for a meeting with a group of top players at the BMW Championship. Someone with knowledge of what went on in the meeting said those in the room with Tiger were in full support of the PGA Tour and doing everything they can to strengthen it.

Tiger’s agent, Mark Steinberg, texted that Woods wouldn’t have anything to say publicly about the meeting. But, according to Greg Norman, who happens to be the sports personification of self-centered greed perfectly cast as LIV Golf CEO, Tiger turned down an offer from LIV that was in the $700 million-$800 million range, so we already know exactly where he stands.

Tiger’s visit to Wilmington came the same day that LIV golfer and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed filed a lawsuit against the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee, claiming that they conspired with the PGA Tour to defame him. He is seeking more than $750 million in damages; in other words, LIV money.

The hits just keep on coming. What a mess this is. The staid, country club pastime of ladies and gentlemen has exploded into all-out civil war.

One wonders: What if?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofek6_0hKu9YaC00
Tiger Woods met with a group of top players on Tuesday at the BMW Championship. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

What if, instead of going silent as Mickelson and Dustin Johnson bolted to LIV back in June, the organizations running the four men’s majors had spoken up, forcefully, right away, threatening banishment from the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open, or actually banning Phil, DJ and whoever else joined them, right on the spot? That certainly would have gotten the attention of all future LIV escapees.

The so-called leaders of golf did nothing of the sort of course, instead standing by as the floodgates opened, watching the game they used to control descend into unprecedented chaos that has confused and infuriated fans, unsettled sponsors and TV networks and generally ruined the sport’s summer.

Wondering if any of the Big Four feel differently now, I emailed representatives of each major Tuesday, asking if they had banned LIV golfers from their 2023 events?

The PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open said no decisions have been made yet for 2023. As the PGA of America said, “There will no doubt be a lot that unfolds before May of next year. It would be premature for the PGA of America to speculate at this time.”

Augusta National, home of the Masters, didn’t reply.

Here’s another What if: What if golf were more like tennis? In other words, what if golf lived in the real world, where minorities (including women) have been welcomed and encouraged for generations, where dozens of athletes have taken serious social and cultural stands, where the game has reached into every corner of society?

Unfortunately for golf, it was built on the twin pillars of discrimination and exclusion, willingly walling itself off from others. Today’s leaders — almost exclusively middle-aged white men — came from this cloistered background.

So when asked, even required, to scramble to adapt to a fast-paced development that demands their action and their outrage, they find themselves well outside their comfort zone, and, mostly, lost.

Taking powerful action against the men who are using golf to sports wash Saudi atrocities and threatening to ruin the professional game should be a gimme for the powers that be in golf. Instead, sadly, it has paralyzed them. All these years they had golf clubs in their hands, when someone should have given them a moral compass.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tiger Woods tries to save pro golf as its 'leaders' are lost, helpless vs. LIV Golf | Opinion

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi

Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Clubs#Golf Channel#Professional Golf#Liv Golf Opinion
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ex coach hits out at LIV Golf not receiving OWGR points

Tiger Woods' ex golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at the LIV Golf Tour still not being awarded Official World Golf Ranking points. Haney coached Woods from 2004 to 2010 during a span that saw him win six major titles, but the pair would go their separate ways when Woods withdrew from the 2010 Players Championship.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour

LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
GOLF
Robb Report

Vijay Singh’s $23 Million Hawaii Estate Has Golf Greens That Would Make Augusta Jealous

If you live your life on the fairway, Vijay Singh’s Hawaii home may be the place for you. The 2000 Masters champion has just given buyers the rare chance to own his 51-acre Big Island estate—for a cool $23 million. The Mediterranean-style mansion includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half baths. It also comes with nearly a mile of ocean frontage. And, as you might expect from a golf champ, two tee boxes in case you wanted to hit a few balls off a cliff into the Pacific. A long, Norfolk pine-lined gated drive will take you to the main house,...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf player pours cold water on rumours of animosity with best pal

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has divided so much opinion in the golf world, even leading to tempestuous outbursts by players involved. If you didn't know, DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell has been one of the most prominent voices speaking out against it LIV. In an interview with The...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Details of players meeting with Tiger Woods emerge, including LIV Golf departures, new no-cut events

Tiger Woods hopped on a plane and flew to Delaware on Tuesday, where Wilmington Country Club is hosting this week’s penultimate PGA Tour event, the BMW Championship. He wasn’t going to play, but rather to discuss the future of the Tour. And, according to a report from Fire Pit Collective, those changes include the potential for larger-purse events and some news on the next wave of departures of players to the LIV Golf Series.
GOLF
Daily Mail

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek slams US Open balls as 'horrible' as she questions why women cannot use the same as the men, claiming the lighter type is 'really hard to control'

Tennis World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has slammed the balls used at the US open as 'horrible' and questioned why men and women use different ones at the major. The US Open is the only Grand Slam where two different types of balls are used for the men's and women's tournaments, with the latter using lighter balls.
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: LIV Golf draft contract outlines everything from $1 million bonuses for winning a major to interview and apparel rules

According to a report, the Wall Street Journal has reviewed a LIV Golf draft contract offered to players in order for them to join the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. While it’s unclear whether the terms of the draft are included in other LIV contracts, the report provides a brief peek behind the heavily guarded curtain.
GOLF
FanSided

NASCAR: The only winner not locked into the playoffs

Of the 15 drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series race so far in 2022, 14 have clinched a spot in the upcoming playoffs. There are just two races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, but with 15 drivers having already won this year, there is still a chance that there will end up being more winners (17) than playoff spots (16).
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

578K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy