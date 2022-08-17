ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge: Gableman no longer in contempt of court

By TODD RICHMOND - Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice whom Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 election has made a reasonable effort to find records from his office and is no longer in contempt of court, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Michael Gableman in June 2021 at taxpayer expense to investigate unfounded claims that Joe Biden somehow stole the election from former President Donald Trump. Multiple reviews and recounts have determined that Biden's victory was legitimate.

