Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s unemployment rate falls to 2.1 percent in July
By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Vermont's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell one-tenth in July 2022 to 2.1 percent, according to the Vermont Department of Labor and based on household data. All three major metrics showed positive results, as the labor force and number of employed increased and the number of people looking for work decreased. In addition, the civilian labor force participation rate rose to 61.7 percent in July, up one-tenth from June. The jobless rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the labor force is still far behind and some 20,000 available jobs in Vermont are still unfilled.
vermontbiz.com
AOT Road Construction Report Week of August 22
Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of August 22. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it. Interstates. I-89 Richmond – A culvert repair...
Citing pension deal and pandemic-era migration, credit agency upgrades Vermont’s outlook
“We are beginning to see the fruits of investments and critical retirement reforms,” Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce said in a statement Friday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Citing pension deal and pandemic-era migration, credit agency upgrades Vermont’s outlook.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Adaptive's News for EveryBODY
A nationally recognized organization that empowers people of all abilities through inclusive sports and recreational programming regardless of ability to pay. Our Programs Are Growing and So Is The Program Team!. Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports Did you know that in the past 10 years, the number of program outings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
foodsafetynews.com
Kingdom Creamery of Vermont ice cream recalled over Listeria concerns
Kingdom Creamery of Vermont LLC of East Hardwick, VT, is recalling Kingdom Creamery of Vermont brand ice creams because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was initiated on July 29 and is ongoing. There is concern that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. The recalled products were...
WCAX
Vt. program offering $3M for workforce training
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s new funding available to help shore up Vermont’s trade workforce. Three million dollars in interest-free loans are available for tuition, initial licensing fees, and exam fees for students who are looking to enter careers in building, mechanical, industrial, or medical trades. Other areas slates for support include energy, transportation, broadband, robotics, and emergency services.
WCAX
Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights
A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Will incentives in short-term rental rules expand Burlington’s affordable housing?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Affordable housing advocates are encouraging Burlington landlords to take advantage of an incentive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters
Four years after the prison murder of notorious mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, a Vt. man is among those facing charges. Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging. Updated: 5 hours ago. Four Vermont and one New Hampshire dairy farmer are getting money to...
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Vermont mobile home parks having a moment
Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on security breach at Vermont health center. Updated: 5 hours ago. The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a...
Deadly Deer Disease Found In New York State County, First Case Of The Year
A deadly deer disease has made its first appearance of 2022 in Dutchess County in New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to report dead or sick deer. On Wednesday, August 17, the department confirmed that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County died from the disease.
mynbc5.com
Small part of New Hampshire now in extreme drought, latest US Drought Monitor report shows
For the first time since December 2020, a portion of New Hampshire is considered to be experiencing an extreme drought, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The report, published Thursday, shows that 1.53% of the state — a strip along the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border — is...
thecentersquare.com
Enforcement now included in Vermont's code of ethics
(The Center Square) – Public servants in Vermont are now being held to a strict code of ethics, a new report shows. Vermont, Multistate reports, codified Senate Bill 171 in May, which took effect in July, outlining the basic requirements pertaining to gifts and revolving door restrictions while at the same time guiding public servants away from conflicts of interest.
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. “It’s terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill,” said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
WCAX
Vt. attorney general reaches settlement agreement with opioid maker
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has reached an agreement with opioid-maker Endo over its role in promoting the opioid crisis. Endo is an Ireland-based drugmaker that makes generic and branded opioids. That includes Percocet, Endocet and Opana ER, which was withdrawn from the market in 2017.
mychamplainvalley.com
Scott discusses plan to enhance public safety in Vermont
On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott announced a new 10-point action plan that will aim to enhance public safety and reduce violence amid safety concerns throughout Vermont. Scott plans to address this framework in more depth in the coming weeks but he aims to reinforce the capacity of law enforcement and prioritize the reduction, prevention, and prosecution of violent crime.
Comments / 2