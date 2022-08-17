ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 2

Related
vermontbiz.com

Vermont’s unemployment rate falls to 2.1 percent in July

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Vermont's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell one-tenth in July 2022 to 2.1 percent, according to the Vermont Department of Labor and based on household data. All three major metrics showed positive results, as the labor force and number of employed increased and the number of people looking for work decreased. In addition, the civilian labor force participation rate rose to 61.7 percent in July, up one-tenth from June. The jobless rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the labor force is still far behind and some 20,000 available jobs in Vermont are still unfilled.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

AOT Road Construction Report Week of August 22

Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of August 22. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it. Interstates. I-89 Richmond – A culvert repair...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Adaptive's News for EveryBODY

A nationally recognized organization that empowers people of all abilities through inclusive sports and recreational programming regardless of ability to pay. Our Programs Are Growing and So Is The Program Team!. Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports Did you know that in the past 10 years, the number of program outings...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
Local
Vermont Society
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Greensboro, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage

Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
foodsafetynews.com

Kingdom Creamery of Vermont ice cream recalled over Listeria concerns

Kingdom Creamery of Vermont LLC of East Hardwick, VT, is recalling Kingdom Creamery of Vermont brand ice creams because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was initiated on July 29 and is ongoing. There is concern that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. The recalled products were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Vt. program offering $3M for workforce training

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s new funding available to help shore up Vermont’s trade workforce. Three million dollars in interest-free loans are available for tuition, initial licensing fees, and exam fees for students who are looking to enter careers in building, mechanical, industrial, or medical trades. Other areas slates for support include energy, transportation, broadband, robotics, and emergency services.
WCAX

Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights

A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Will incentives in short-term rental rules expand Burlington’s affordable housing?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Affordable housing advocates are encouraging Burlington landlords to take advantage of an incentive...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#U S Census Bureau#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Vermont Business Magazine#Q2 Of 2022#Helpadvisor#The U S Census Bureau#Americans
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
WCAX

Vermont mobile home parks having a moment

Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on security breach at Vermont health center. Updated: 5 hours ago. The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a...
VERMONT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Enforcement now included in Vermont's code of ethics

(The Center Square) – Public servants in Vermont are now being held to a strict code of ethics, a new report shows. Vermont, Multistate reports, codified Senate Bill 171 in May, which took effect in July, outlining the basic requirements pertaining to gifts and revolving door restrictions while at the same time guiding public servants away from conflicts of interest.
VERMONT STATE
chronicle-express.com

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
AGRICULTURE
WCAX

Vt. attorney general reaches settlement agreement with opioid maker

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has reached an agreement with opioid-maker Endo over its role in promoting the opioid crisis. Endo is an Ireland-based drugmaker that makes generic and branded opioids. That includes Percocet, Endocet and Opana ER, which was withdrawn from the market in 2017.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Scott discusses plan to enhance public safety in Vermont

On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott announced a new 10-point action plan that will aim to enhance public safety and reduce violence amid safety concerns throughout Vermont. Scott plans to address this framework in more depth in the coming weeks but he aims to reinforce the capacity of law enforcement and prioritize the reduction, prevention, and prosecution of violent crime.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy