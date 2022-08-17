ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skiatook, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Muskogee Boy Hosts Community Cleanup For His 9th Birthday

A Muskogee boy decided to spend his birthday in a unique way, with a city-wide trash cleanup. When Cullen Kay’s mom asked him what he wanted to do for his birthday, without hesitating, he said he wanted to spend a day with his friends picking up trash. "Why I...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Green Country Habitat For Humanity Dedicates 500th Home

Green Country Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 500th home on Saturday. The Clark Howard Blitz Build Dedication was the first event of its kind in Tulsa. It dedicated the construction of six new homes at once, one of which is the 500th home. The homes are part of the organization's...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Skiatook, OK
Skiatook, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer

A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Year Later#Concussion#The Tube#Volleyball#Accident#Skiatook Teen
Pawhuska Journal

Accident claims life of Capt. William Hargraves

Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died Friday, Aug. 19, as a result of a traffic accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18, in western Osage County, north of Fairfax and west of Pawhuska. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out a message at 8:47 a.m. Aug. 19,...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting

Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Tulsa Police Stress Importance Of School Zone Safety

Tulsa Police are warning drivers to remember school zone safety as students head back to class Thursday. Most Green Country schools are back in session, meaning you need to slow down, stop for buses, and watch out for students crossing the road. News On 6 rode with Tulsa Police as...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

As allegations spread, local artist sees loss of support

A successful local artist accused of predatory sexual behavior is seeing backlash in the arts community. Scott Taylor, who opened Scott Taylor Gallery on Cherry Street in Dec. 2021 and who describes himself as a contemporary pop artist, has been accused by multiple people online of a variety of offenses, including pressuring younger female artists who sought his approval into sex.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Golden Gloves Championship Boxer Chasing The Dream In Tulsa

Some of the best boxers have descended on Tulsa this week to compete in this year's National Golden Gloves Championship. One of those fighters is Briana Carrera from Fort Worth, Texas. Carrera is already a two-time national junior champion and her for, boxing was an opportunity to get off the...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy