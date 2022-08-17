Read full article on original website
news9.com
Muskogee Boy Hosts Community Cleanup For His 9th Birthday
A Muskogee boy decided to spend his birthday in a unique way, with a city-wide trash cleanup. When Cullen Kay’s mom asked him what he wanted to do for his birthday, without hesitating, he said he wanted to spend a day with his friends picking up trash. "Why I...
Glenpool school bus crash, no suspected injuries at this time
GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool school bus with students has been involved in a crash near, 151st and Highway 75. The media contact for Glenpool Police Mandy Vavrinak says, “At this time, there are no suspected injuries. Glenpool Police have responded and this is currently a very active scene.”
Child reportedly in critical condition after boat accident on Hudson Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said a child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, reportedly in critical condition, after a boat accident on Hudson Lake. BPD said boat with two adults and three children struck a concrete spillway this evening, injuring some of the occupants. One...
news9.com
Green Country Habitat For Humanity Dedicates 500th Home
Green Country Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 500th home on Saturday. The Clark Howard Blitz Build Dedication was the first event of its kind in Tulsa. It dedicated the construction of six new homes at once, one of which is the 500th home. The homes are part of the organization's...
News On 6
Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer
A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism
Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
Dry Arkansas River reveals lots of tires
The Arkansas River is dry after repeated hot days, now people are wondering about the tires that have been under the water.
Tulsa police investigate double shooting near Dash Inn
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a double shooting outside the Dash Inn, near E Apache St and N Peoria Ave. Police said two people were riding their bikes near E Apache St and N St Louis Ave when they were shot. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening...
Pawhuska Journal
Accident claims life of Capt. William Hargraves
Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died Friday, Aug. 19, as a result of a traffic accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18, in western Osage County, north of Fairfax and west of Pawhuska. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out a message at 8:47 a.m. Aug. 19,...
Tulsa Dream Center Aquatic Center grand opening
The idea for the pool came after two young kids drowned in a creek, members of the community knew something needed to change.
Following an explosion of social media allegations, the Tulsa art community rejects a local artist
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa artist community has been enraptured this week in a whirlwind of outrage through numerous social media allegations of inappropriate behavior by local artist, Scott Taylor. The Tulsa Police say there isn’t an investigation at this time and there haven’t been any reports filed against...
news9.com
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting
Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
news9.com
Mayo Demonstration School Celebrates 10 Years At Current Location
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School is celebrating 10 years at its location on Route 66. News On 6's Lex Rodriguez took us to the block party!
news9.com
Tulsa Police Stress Importance Of School Zone Safety
Tulsa Police are warning drivers to remember school zone safety as students head back to class Thursday. Most Green Country schools are back in session, meaning you need to slow down, stop for buses, and watch out for students crossing the road. News On 6 rode with Tulsa Police as...
WPFO
Transgender woman feels police failed her, alleges 'hate crime' at Oklahoma hotel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman said she was the victim of a hate crime and her city's police department "failed her miserably," but police said they don't have enough evidence to prove what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can hear,...
TPD: Woman shot to death in an apparent road rage incident in midtown
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in what appears to be a road rage incident in the AutoZone parking lot near 51st and Peoria on Friday. Police at the scene told FOX23 that a man fired shots from his car into...
Mom Left With Questions After 4-Year-Old Is Attacked By Dog Near Oakhurst
A mom is sharing her frustration after her four-year-old son was attacked by a dog in Creek County. It's a tricky situation. The mom said nobody has come forward to claim ownership of the dog and it happened outside of the nearest Animal Shelter's jurisdiction. That leaves her to wonder...
publicradiotulsa.org
As allegations spread, local artist sees loss of support
A successful local artist accused of predatory sexual behavior is seeing backlash in the arts community. Scott Taylor, who opened Scott Taylor Gallery on Cherry Street in Dec. 2021 and who describes himself as a contemporary pop artist, has been accused by multiple people online of a variety of offenses, including pressuring younger female artists who sought his approval into sex.
news9.com
Jenks High School Seniors Share Excitement For New School Year, Painted Parking Spots
Students at many Green Country school districts had their first day of school on Aug. 18, and for some, they said it is a relief. Seniors, especially, are hoping for a year without cancellations and disruptions. The principal at Jenks High School said the first day went smoothly. Students also...
news9.com
Golden Gloves Championship Boxer Chasing The Dream In Tulsa
Some of the best boxers have descended on Tulsa this week to compete in this year's National Golden Gloves Championship. One of those fighters is Briana Carrera from Fort Worth, Texas. Carrera is already a two-time national junior champion and her for, boxing was an opportunity to get off the...
