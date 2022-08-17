Read full article on original website
Sheldon Steele
2d ago
How she got off with that light sentence amazes me... oh yeah.. privileged!
Reply(1)
5
Related
Brooke Skylar Richardson requests court to seal 2019 conviction
WARREN COUNTY — A woman previously convicted of abusing her baby’s corpse is requesting a Warren County judge seal her 2019 conviction. An attorney for Brooke Skylar Richardson, 23, filed the motion in Warren County Common Pleas court Aug. 12. The filing came 19 months after Judge Donald Oda II granted a request to terminate Richardson’s probation early.
Dayton woman accused of shooting woman during fight indicted
DAYTON — A Dayton woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a woman during a fight earlier this month. Amber Snyder, 37, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of felonious assault. Crews were called to the 100 block of Perrine...
Former Window Planet principal officer jailed on theft charges
Following consumer complaints, former Window Planet principal officer Tara Curles is facing theft charges in three Tri-state counties. On Thursday, she was in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
dayton247now.com
Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand jury indicts Dayton man in connection to 2-month-old son’s death
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his 2-month-old son. James Gilmore, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on one count of murder, involuntary manslaughter, attempt to commit tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and five counts of endangering children.
Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton; Family claims it’s missing person
DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after receiving some calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door and then made a discovery.
Fox 19
17-year-old shot in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
WKRC
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive facing federal drug charges in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted on federal drug charges. Butler County deputies arrested Shawn Lattimore in April after a search warrant was served at his Middletown home. Investigators said they found 340 grams of meth, three pounds of fentanyl worth about $160,000 and...
RELATED PEOPLE
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
Federal strike team captures fugitive Butler County man wanted in fentanyl, meth trafficking case
CINCINNATI — A 29-year-old Middletown man, considered a fugitive by federal authorities who seized fentanyl and meth from his residence in April, is now in jail and awaiting a transfer to federal custody, the U.S. Marshals Office said. >> Suspect in slaying of 4 in Butler Twp. is returned...
Richmond police officer critically injured was supposed to get married Friday, chief says
RICHMOND, Indiana — Friday, August 19th was supposed to be a joyful day for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, but instead she remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital nearly two weeks after she was shot in the line of duty. In an exclusive one-on-one interview, News Center...
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Cincinnati priest's rape victim shares his story of recovery and hope
Paul Neyer, raped by a Catholic music minister more than 30 years ago, said he wants to help other victims. His rapist, Geoff Drew, became a priest. Drew is serving a 7 year prison sentence for rape.
Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million
MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon. Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony...
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
One shot, killed near Covington bridge
This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
Fox 19
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
Comments / 18