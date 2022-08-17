Read full article on original website
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Running Back Move
The Pittsburgh Steelers waived a running back to pluck a recently released rusher off the scrap heap. On Thursday afternoon, the team waived Master Teague III, who was carted off the field after suffering a low ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice. The Steelers signed Max Borghi two days after getting waived by the Denver Broncos.
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Raiders News
All off-season long fans have been daydreaming about Tom Brady in a Miami Dolphins uniform; how about the Raiders?. During an appearance on The Gronks Saturday night, UFC commissioner Dana White told viewers that he had a deal put together to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Vegas to play for the Raiders.
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News
The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
Tom Brady Rumor Going Viral: Fans React
Tom Brady is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now for what the team is calling an "excused absence." However, neither the team or Brady himself have clarified why he's missing a key portion of training camp. It's an odd situation, to say the least. But a growing theory...
Randall Cobb Strongly Speaks Out: NFL World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers expressed his frustration with the Green Bay Packers' young wide receivers this week. "A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route," Rodgers said. "We've got to get better in that area." Rookies could struggle with tough love from time to time, especially...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Cam Heyward News
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have suffered a huge blow to their defensive line during Thursday's practice. According to multiple reports, All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward went down with an injury. He was able to slowly walk off the field under his own power. Heyward has been such an integral part...
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
GOLF・
NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden News
Jon Gruden apparently didn't want Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for his Las Vegas Raiders a few years ago. UFC commissioner Dana White told Rob Gronkowski and The Gronks tonight that he orchestrated a deal for the Raiders to sign Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The blockbuster deal would have been one of the biggest in NFL history.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ridiculous Throw From Patrick Mahomes
If you don't know by now... Patrick Mahomes is just different. During Saturday's preseason action vs. the Commanders, the Chiefs MVP and Super Bowl champion gave fans a taste of what they can expect come the regular season; prompting some response from former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III who tweeted:
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Wild Fan Fight Video
Emotions often boil over during NFL games, especially in the preseason, when you have a bunch of players trying their hardest to make the roster. While that's normal, emotions boiling over in the stands is not. But that's what happened on Saturday night. A fight broke out in the stands...
NFL World Praying For Browns Star's Family Today
Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is reportedly dealing with a family member who's fallen "gravely ill," per team insider Mary Kay Cabot. "Myles Garrett has been at the side of a close family who's gravely ill, & who's condition had worsened. He's on his way back to CLE and will be back on the field in a day or two. The Browns have given him all the time he needs, which he appreciates," Cabot reports.
Colin Cowherd Responds To Steve Young's Take On Lamar Jackson
While on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown this week, Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young went on a rant about the way the Baltimore Ravens coach Lamar Jackson. Young believes the Ravens have to implement a sophisticated passing attack. If not, Jackson won't be able to reach his full potential. “I...
Football World Reacts To Predictable Urban Meyer News
Urban Meyer's NFL career ended in disaster, with the Jacksonville Jaguars firing the longtime college football head coach less than one full season into his tenure. That's not stopping Meyer from landing other prominent jobs, though. Meyer has officially been hired by Fox Sports ahead of the 2022 football season.
Jordan Love Showing Improvement: NFL World Reacts
It still isn't Jordan Love's time in Green Bay, though the former first round NFL Draft pick is reportedly showing major improvement. Packers fans weren't thrilled with the Love pick back in 2020, though the likely eventual successor to Aaron Rodgers is reportedly taking some big steps. Love received major...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Surprising Food Admission
What's the one kind of food that you can't live without?. Pizza? Tacos? Italian food? Mexican food? Maybe ice cream?. For Erin Andrews, it's soup. Yes, soup. The prominent Fox Sports reporter admitted on her latest podcast episode with co-host Charissa Thompson that she's a huge soup gal.. Seriously. It's...
Dana White Says He Had A Deal 'Put Together' To Bring Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski To The Raiders
Dana White revealed significant NFL news this Saturday night. In speaking with The Gronks at UFC 278 tonight, White revealed he had a deal put together that would have seen Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady was apparently looking for houses in the area.
