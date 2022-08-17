Read full article on original website
Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School
ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
Man slain in overnight Birmingham shooting 14 months after gunfire wounded him, killed girlfriend
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday morning, just over a year after he was wounded in a different shooting that left his girlfriend dead. Birmingham police identified the victim as Jamari Smith. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:39 a.m. on multiple calls of shots fired...
22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard […]
Police: Calera church vandalized, burglarized multiple times by suspect with long criminal record
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say they have arrested a man with a lengthy criminal record after a church was burglarized and vandalized. In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past week. Police say they installed electronic monitoring equipment at...
Man found shot to death inside southwest Birmingham home
A Saturday-night shooting in southwest Birmingham left one person dead. Officers from the city’s West Precinct responded at 8:42 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place S.W. Once on the scene, police were directed to an unresponsive person in the front room of a residence, said Lt. Rod Mauldin.
Fatal Cullman Co. wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
26-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bremen man was killed after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree on Friday morning in Cullman County. Blake Lee Baker, 26, was fatally injured around 12 a.m. according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Cullman County 310 near Cullman County 368.
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
Swift pleads not guilty
After being indicted by Dyer County Grand Jury, David Swift, 54, was arrested in Birmingham, AL for the death of his wife, Karen Swift. Karen Swift, 44, was last seen by David Swift on October 30, 2011. After weeks of searching, Swifts body was found on December 10, 2011 near her home. An autopsy report stated blunt force trauma to the head caused Swifts death.
Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Kayti Garner was last seen in the Odenville area wearing a black Nike pullover with red pants and black sandals. She is described as being 5’3″ and weighing 110 pounds with […]
Florida college student killed by woman pretending to be stranded
ASHLAND, AL– — A 22-year-old college student traveling with his girlfriend was killed over the weekend after a woman tried to rob them. The incident occurred Sunday at Talladega National Forrest. The girlfriend of the victim told police that she and her boyfriend Adam Simjee, were driving through...
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
Reward increased to $20K in shooting death of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers. David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23. Westbrook...
Deputies investigating deadly attempted robbery find armed 5-year-old in the forest
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — Investigators say a woman who was living with a child “off the grid” in an encampment in the Alabama woods was behind a deadly attempted robbery that killed a Florida man. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies...
Investigation underway after 2 kids vanish from Walker County school for more than an hour
An investigation is underway after authorities say two young children left a Walker County elementary school and remained gone for more than an hour Tuesday before they were found by law enforcement officers. According to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson, police were notified at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday by a Walker...
Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A University of Central Florida student is dead and his girlfriend is grieving after their end-of-summer trip to Alabama turned tragic. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot and killed on Sunday after being tricked by two women into pulling over at the Talladega National Forest before the shooting happened.
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam. The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number. The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID. The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses...
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Drugs found during traffic stop in Cordova
CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning and were found to have warrants while also in possession of drugs. According to Cordova Public Safety, an officer stopped a vehicle on Amory Avenue in Cordova. During the stop, both the passenger and driver had warrants. The passenger, Brenda Gann, of Empire, was […]
