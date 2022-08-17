After being indicted by Dyer County Grand Jury, David Swift, 54, was arrested in Birmingham, AL for the death of his wife, Karen Swift. Karen Swift, 44, was last seen by David Swift on October 30, 2011. After weeks of searching, Swifts body was found on December 10, 2011 near her home. An autopsy report stated blunt force trauma to the head caused Swifts death.

