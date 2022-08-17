Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Kid Cudi Debuts Custom Givenchy Pieces at To the Moon Tour
When it comes to bold fashion moments, Kid Cudi rarely disappoints. The multi-hyphenate hit the stage this week rocking a head-turning Givenchy fit made specifically for his To the Moon Tour, which blasted off on Aug. 16 in Vancouver. The custom pieces, evidently “remixed” by Cudi himself, included an elongated cardigan knit with “To the Moon” emblazoned on a sleeve and a large Cudder portrait on the back. He also donned a pair of pink pants featuring a jackal lantern basketball pattern.
Fast Company
From Supreme to J.Crew: Brendon Babenzien chases the post fast-fashion aesthetic
At first blush, Supreme and J.Crew would seem to have little in common. One is inspired by New York City’s gritty skate culture of the ’90s; the other embraces the preppy style that first emerged at Ivy League colleges in the 1910s. But Brendon Babenzien, who spent more...
Light and cool: the best beach dresses and accessories for summer
Fabric is key, so look for light and airy natural fabrics that dry easily. Sezane’s elegant Gizeh wrap dress, £190 (6) in silk and cotton seersucker works worn over swimwear or over a black slip for evening with some jewellery and a statement sandal. Marks & Spencer’s V-neck frill-detail midaxi slip dress, £22.50, is perfect for grabbing lunch by the pool or popping to your room – and it weighs next to nothing in your luggage. Choose bold block colours, like All Saints’ multicoloured maxi (1, below) or vivid green, as seen on Nina Urgell in Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza (left), or try a vibrant print – Brazilian brand Farm Rio’s uplifting prints (3, below) are investment purchases that will become a regular fixture in your vacation wardrobe.
Vogue
Kendall Gives Coastal Grandmother Style A Supermodel Twist
The internet is still obsessing over the coastal grandmother aesthetic (thanks again, TikTok). But for those not in the know: Imagine the likes of Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give, or Meryl Streep in It’s Complicated, looking utterly chic and cosy all at once while watching the sunset with a chilled glass of Chablis. Kendall Jenner, however, proves that the viral trend can be styled up in the chicest of ways.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farm Rio Debuts First Fall Footwear Collection with Colorful Puffer Boots, Crochet Mules and More
Farm Rio is expanding its footwear range this season, thanks to its first-ever fall collection. In the new line launching this week, the Brazilian brand continues the focus on color and artisanal craftsmanship that began in its debut shoe launch with Nordstrom this spring. Highlighting the rich colors and tonal hues seen throughout the season, the vegan fall collection spotlights relaxed mules and clogs. Both in flat, low-heeled and platform styles with rounded toes, the style is given a vibrant Farm Rio makeover with bursts of tropical color. Faux leather is reworked with bright beaded patterns and fringe, while elsewhere swirling botanical...
Cardi B gets her first face tattoo
Cardi B ‘s rocking some fresh ink on her face. In an Instagram video posted by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on Sunday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper can be seen getting some artwork added to her jawline. In the clip, Cardi covers her face while Santos adds letters to her face in red ink. Fans had mixed reactions to the post, with one commenting, “OMG not a good move… I love cardi.B, trust.. NEVA the face takes away ya beauty.” Others defended Cardi’s decision, with one writing, “Her body her choice y’all buggin and what she does doesn’t even affect your daily life.” While...
Essence
All The Celeb Couples Came Out For Draymond Green And Hazel Renee’s Wedding
On Sunday, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee, whose engagement photos they shared exclusively with ESSENCE, tied the knot in front of a large gathering of family and friends. The wedding took place in San Diego, but there were other events for guests to partake in throughout the weekend. There was a bridal brunch in honor of Hazel, as well as a welcome party for guests to mix and mingle. All the events were packed, including with famous folks and their significant others. Many snapped pictures and shared them using the colorful wedding hashtag “#ForeverSeeingGreen.”
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cardi B praised for showing her ‘mustache’ in makeup-free selfie
Cardi B is known for keeping it real with her fans and followers, constantly sharing some personal aspects of her life, including the secret for her long and shiny hair. This time the successful musician has shared a makeup-free photo, relaxing and at home with her hair...
Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete
Chrisean Rock was once known for more than being Blueface’s girlfriend. Twitter heaps praise on her athletic ability. The post Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Cardi B Appears to Have Gotten a Tattoo On Her Face
It looks like Cardi B has some new ink, and it's in a surprising location. A new video from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted on his Instagram page shows him adding new ink to the rapper's face, making it Cardi B's first face tattoo. In the video, De...
Thee Hottie Experience: Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘P-Valley,’ Reveals She Read For Mercedes Before Guest Appearance As Tina Snow
Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Nike Will Soon Release the Air Force 1 ‘West Indies’ Sneaker
Nike has yet another iteration of its iconic Air Force 1 arriving soon, dubbed “West Indies,” which is slated to drop this month. The “West Indies” style is one of the sneaker’s legendary colorways, first released in 2002. Now, 20 years later, the same palette is getting a re-release in its white and classic green palette that originally celebrated New York City’s West Indian Day Parade Carnival. The re-released style features the original’s key details, including sharp white leather uppers with perforated toe boxes, as well as deep green rubber outsoles, heels and collars. For an especially retro twist, the tongues...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" Release Date Delayed: Details
One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
hiphop-n-more.com
Offset Releases New Single ‘54321’ — Watch
Back in May, Quavo and Takeoff announced new music together and the announcement was followed up by Cardi B and Offset unfollowing them on Instagram. Fans assumed that the group had split up for good and a few months later, it looks like that’s the case. The other day when Rap Radar announced their podcast with Quavo and Takeoff, Offset posted a video on social media of him seeming fueled up and now, he follows it up with music.
Hypebae
How To Channel and Wear New Gen Style Trends Courtesy of ROMWE
In a time where trendy aesthetics are born and bred on TikTok every other day, ROMWE has made the process of finding your next source of fashion inspiration easier. Enlisting Xowie Jones, ROMWE tapped the reigning TikTok star to stylize and creatively interpret a new generation of fashion trends. Incorporating a mix of romanticized lace, touches of plaid, and grunge-inspired knits, she expressed her identity effortlessly.
Vogue
Ganni X Levi’s Latest Collaboration Is All About Natural Dyes
Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup is obsessed with collabs. But while many modern-day fashion collaborations are designed to shift more product, for Ganni, responsibility has got to be at the core. “From the beginning, we’ve always said we cannot do any collabs without [them] being somehow responsible,” Reffstrup tells Vogue from the brand’s headquarters in Copenhagen. “It’s [about] always pushing each other to be better versions of ourselves.”
Comments / 0