ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Honors Retiring Elected Officials

SEVERAL GATHERED IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE ON FRIDAY TO CELEBRATE AND HONOR ELECTED OFFICIALS WHO ARE NOT RETURNING FOR THE 2022-26 TERM. EACH PERSON RECEIVED A STANDING OVATION AS MASTER OF CEREMONIES CHAD MOORE INTRODUCED THEM. LAWRENCEBURG MAYOR BLAKE LAY AND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT RYAN EGLY SPOKE ABOUT THEIR WORKING RELATIONSHIP WITH COUNTY EXECUTIVE T.R. WILLIAMS AND COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, AND THE SUCCESS LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS SEEN AS A RESULT. OFFICIALS RETIRING AS OF AUGUST 31 ARE GENERAL SESSIONS JUDGE PATTY MCGUIRE, COUNTY CLERK CHUCK KIZER, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK DEBBIE RIDDLE, ROAD SUPERINTENDENT DONNIE JOE BROWN, COUNTY EXECUTIVE T.R. WILLIAMS, COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SHANE LITTRELL, NATHAN KEETON, LARRY GLASS, RUSS BREWER, ALANNA HARRIS, BERT SPEARMAN, AARON STORY, AND CHRIS JACKSON. WILLIAMS, WHO SPENT TWO FOUR-YEAR TERMS IN OFFICE, WAS RECOGNIZED FOR HIS POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE COMMUNITY. EMPLOYEES PRESENTED HIM A WATCH ENGRAVED WITH “YOUR CONTRIBUTION IS UNPRECEDENTED.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Quarterly Meeting Scheduled

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION QUARTERLY MEETING WILL BE HELD MONDAY AT 6 AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRING ROAD. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. THE EVENING WILL SERVE AS A BACK-TO-SCHOOL RESOURCE NIGHT AND WILL FEATURE BUILDING STRONG BRAINS TN PRESENTED BY JOHN RUST, POWER OF PUTNAM COALITION’S DRUGR ENDANGERED CHILDREN’S COORDINATOR. FREE DINNER WILL BE PROVIDED. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Eddie Lee Hill

Eddie Lee Hill, age 80, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesboro, TN. He was a native of Rich Mountain, AR, retired from the U.S. Army as a First Sergeant, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also a member of the DAV.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, TN
Lawrence County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
mainstreetmaury.com

Lawrence County spoils Rice's debut at Summertown helm

By the time Summertown posted the first touchdown of the Rick Rice era Friday night, with 10 minutes remaining in the Eagles’ rivalry clash with Lawrence County, it only answered the question of whether the visitors would complete the shutout. Scoring four first-quarter touchdowns, the Wildcats seized control of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

AC Ball

A. C. Ball age 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Maury Regional Hospital, Columbia, TN. He was born in Pulaski, TN on August 5, 1941, retired from Costal Lumber Company, member of Deer Hunters Association, was a volunteer Santa Claus, he was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Carson and Edith Tankersley Ball, brothers, Jack and Lonnie Ball, sisters, JoAnn Smith, Blondale Hutton and Fay Roberts.
PULASKI, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV

Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

The Battle of 840 under the Friday night lights

FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The Battle of 840 where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Another Country Music Video

(SHELBYVILLE) This immediate area is getting more mass market exposure through music videos, movies and MTSU football games. Country music singer Warren Zeiders did a country music video this week in Shelbyville and Bedford county. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department helped Zeider. Check out https://www.warrenzeiders.com. More WGNS NEWS Headlines:
SHELBYVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Robert Brown Gobble, Sr.

Robert Brown Gobble Sr., Born March 10, 1928 in Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health at the age of 94. He was the retired owner of Gobble Trucking Co. He is preceded in death by his Wife, Louise Gobble; Daughter, Sue Bowden;...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
radio7media.com

Arlon Lee Springer

Arlon Lee Springer, 83, of Lexington, AL, passed away August 17, 2022 at his home. Arlon was born in Rogersville, AL and was retired from Florence Coca Cola as Service Manager and the Lauderdale County Board of Education as an Electrician. He was of the Christian faith and a member of Lexington United Methodist. Arlon was also a member of Lexington, AL Masonic Lodge.
LEXINGTON, AL
WSMV

Crews respond to victim trapped in grain silo

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple Lawerence County agencies responded to reports of a person trapped in a grain silo Saturday. Lawerence County officials told us the victim fell 40 feet into the grain silo. They are now buried under approximately four to six feet of grain. The victim’s condition is...
ETHRIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy