Lawrence County Honors Retiring Elected Officials
SEVERAL GATHERED IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE ON FRIDAY TO CELEBRATE AND HONOR ELECTED OFFICIALS WHO ARE NOT RETURNING FOR THE 2022-26 TERM. EACH PERSON RECEIVED A STANDING OVATION AS MASTER OF CEREMONIES CHAD MOORE INTRODUCED THEM. LAWRENCEBURG MAYOR BLAKE LAY AND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT RYAN EGLY SPOKE ABOUT THEIR WORKING RELATIONSHIP WITH COUNTY EXECUTIVE T.R. WILLIAMS AND COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, AND THE SUCCESS LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS SEEN AS A RESULT. OFFICIALS RETIRING AS OF AUGUST 31 ARE GENERAL SESSIONS JUDGE PATTY MCGUIRE, COUNTY CLERK CHUCK KIZER, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK DEBBIE RIDDLE, ROAD SUPERINTENDENT DONNIE JOE BROWN, COUNTY EXECUTIVE T.R. WILLIAMS, COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SHANE LITTRELL, NATHAN KEETON, LARRY GLASS, RUSS BREWER, ALANNA HARRIS, BERT SPEARMAN, AARON STORY, AND CHRIS JACKSON. WILLIAMS, WHO SPENT TWO FOUR-YEAR TERMS IN OFFICE, WAS RECOGNIZED FOR HIS POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE COMMUNITY. EMPLOYEES PRESENTED HIM A WATCH ENGRAVED WITH “YOUR CONTRIBUTION IS UNPRECEDENTED.”
Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Quarterly Meeting Scheduled
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION QUARTERLY MEETING WILL BE HELD MONDAY AT 6 AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRING ROAD. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. THE EVENING WILL SERVE AS A BACK-TO-SCHOOL RESOURCE NIGHT AND WILL FEATURE BUILDING STRONG BRAINS TN PRESENTED BY JOHN RUST, POWER OF PUTNAM COALITION’S DRUGR ENDANGERED CHILDREN’S COORDINATOR. FREE DINNER WILL BE PROVIDED. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.
Eddie Lee Hill
Eddie Lee Hill, age 80, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesboro, TN. He was a native of Rich Mountain, AR, retired from the U.S. Army as a First Sergeant, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also a member of the DAV.
Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County Food Distribution Saturday
THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY AUGUST 20TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS.
mainstreetmaury.com
Lawrence County spoils Rice's debut at Summertown helm
By the time Summertown posted the first touchdown of the Rick Rice era Friday night, with 10 minutes remaining in the Eagles’ rivalry clash with Lawrence County, it only answered the question of whether the visitors would complete the shutout. Scoring four first-quarter touchdowns, the Wildcats seized control of...
Tennessee Woman's Biscuit Craving Leads To $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky player said she was "yelling and carrying on" when she saw she won.
Multi-million dollar tennis complex coming to Spring Hill
Spring Hill residents should look forward to bringing out the tennis rackets as a new professional facility will soon make its way to the city.
AC Ball
A. C. Ball age 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Maury Regional Hospital, Columbia, TN. He was born in Pulaski, TN on August 5, 1941, retired from Costal Lumber Company, member of Deer Hunters Association, was a volunteer Santa Claus, he was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Carson and Edith Tankersley Ball, brothers, Jack and Lonnie Ball, sisters, JoAnn Smith, Blondale Hutton and Fay Roberts.
WSMV
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
williamsonherald.com
The Battle of 840 under the Friday night lights
FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The Battle of 840 where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
wgnsradio.com
Another Country Music Video
(SHELBYVILLE) This immediate area is getting more mass market exposure through music videos, movies and MTSU football games. Country music singer Warren Zeiders did a country music video this week in Shelbyville and Bedford county. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department helped Zeider. Check out https://www.warrenzeiders.com. More WGNS NEWS Headlines:
Robert Brown Gobble, Sr.
Robert Brown Gobble Sr., Born March 10, 1928 in Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health at the age of 94. He was the retired owner of Gobble Trucking Co. He is preceded in death by his Wife, Louise Gobble; Daughter, Sue Bowden;...
Arlon Lee Springer
Arlon Lee Springer, 83, of Lexington, AL, passed away August 17, 2022 at his home. Arlon was born in Rogersville, AL and was retired from Florence Coca Cola as Service Manager and the Lauderdale County Board of Education as an Electrician. He was of the Christian faith and a member of Lexington United Methodist. Arlon was also a member of Lexington, AL Masonic Lodge.
Man illegally sold drugs to Veteran’s Affairs for inflated price
A Delaware man plead guilty to a federal charges after he bought medication from two Tennessee pharmacies and redistributed it as wholesale without a license for an increased rate to other healthcare or wholesale agencies, including VA Medical Centers in California and New York.
WSMV
Crews respond to victim trapped in grain silo
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple Lawerence County agencies responded to reports of a person trapped in a grain silo Saturday. Lawerence County officials told us the victim fell 40 feet into the grain silo. They are now buried under approximately four to six feet of grain. The victim’s condition is...
Inmate convicted in Alabama double homicide dies in prison: ADOC
A 42-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a 2009 double homicide in Lauderdale County has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
1 dead after getting trapped inside grain bin in Ethridge
Authorities in Ethridge say one person has died after they became stuck inside a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County.
