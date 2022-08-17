SEVERAL GATHERED IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE ON FRIDAY TO CELEBRATE AND HONOR ELECTED OFFICIALS WHO ARE NOT RETURNING FOR THE 2022-26 TERM. EACH PERSON RECEIVED A STANDING OVATION AS MASTER OF CEREMONIES CHAD MOORE INTRODUCED THEM. LAWRENCEBURG MAYOR BLAKE LAY AND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT RYAN EGLY SPOKE ABOUT THEIR WORKING RELATIONSHIP WITH COUNTY EXECUTIVE T.R. WILLIAMS AND COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, AND THE SUCCESS LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS SEEN AS A RESULT. OFFICIALS RETIRING AS OF AUGUST 31 ARE GENERAL SESSIONS JUDGE PATTY MCGUIRE, COUNTY CLERK CHUCK KIZER, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK DEBBIE RIDDLE, ROAD SUPERINTENDENT DONNIE JOE BROWN, COUNTY EXECUTIVE T.R. WILLIAMS, COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SHANE LITTRELL, NATHAN KEETON, LARRY GLASS, RUSS BREWER, ALANNA HARRIS, BERT SPEARMAN, AARON STORY, AND CHRIS JACKSON. WILLIAMS, WHO SPENT TWO FOUR-YEAR TERMS IN OFFICE, WAS RECOGNIZED FOR HIS POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE COMMUNITY. EMPLOYEES PRESENTED HIM A WATCH ENGRAVED WITH “YOUR CONTRIBUTION IS UNPRECEDENTED.”

