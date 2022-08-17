ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Police say homicides are on the rise in Yakima

YAKIMA—Yakima Police say we could see more homicides this year than we did last year. According to YPD, there was about 11 homicides in Yakima last year. So far, there has been 10 this year. With four months left, police are concerned that number will be much higher than last year.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail

Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Big Country News

Man's Partially Burned Body Found Near Burned car in Central Washington

A partially burned body was found near a burned car Tuesday outside Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported. Sheriff's deputies, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI were sent Tuesday morning to the 100 block of Progressive Road near Wapato for a report of a partially burned body found near a burned car, according to a sheriff's office news release.
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash

PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster#Police
Yakima Herald Republic

Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton

Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
TIETON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMA TV

Yakima man catches package thief on camera

YAKIMA—A local man, Cameron Russell, says he’s tired of people stealing packages and other items off his porch. He is just one of many dealing with these problems. A video from his Ring camera shows a woman running up to his home, taking a package off his porch, and driving off with it in broad daylight.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Jeep driver loses control, hits tree near Rimrock

YAKIMA-- A 49-year-old driver lost control and hit a tree around 10 a.m. Aug. 19 near Rimrock. The driver is said to have been going westbound on SR12 near milepost 168. Washington State Patrol says the driver was injured and transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital. He was driving a Jeep...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy