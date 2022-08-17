Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Authorities still seeking identity of man whose burned body was found Tuesday near Wapato
So far, the only thing authorities know about the man whose burned body was found in the Lower Valley is that somebody killed him. An autopsy performed in Cowlitz County determined that the man was a victim of “homicidal violence,” Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Curtice said...
KIMA TV
Police say homicides are on the rise in Yakima
YAKIMA—Yakima Police say we could see more homicides this year than we did last year. According to YPD, there was about 11 homicides in Yakima last year. So far, there has been 10 this year. With four months left, police are concerned that number will be much higher than last year.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision took place near Rimrock on Friday. The officials stated that a 49-year-old man was travelling westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 168. The victim was injured and taken to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail
Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County sheriff's deputies deploying body cameras to record interactions, interviews
Since Monday, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies have been putting people on camera. The sheriff’s office implemented its body camera program this week, issuing 60 of the 70 cameras and associated gear ordered to deputies and detectives. “I think it is good for all of us to have them,”...
Man's Partially Burned Body Found Near Burned car in Central Washington
A partially burned body was found near a burned car Tuesday outside Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported. Sheriff's deputies, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI were sent Tuesday morning to the 100 block of Progressive Road near Wapato for a report of a partially burned body found near a burned car, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Yakima police officers search for 15-year-old missing for several days
YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen 15-year-old Alexis Burson in the Yakima County region? She was reported missing days ago and has not made contact with any friends or family members since. According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, Burson is described as being five...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash
PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
Yakima Herald Republic
Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton
Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
Suspects arrested for rash of mail thefts in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two suspects are in custody for felony mail theft in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant at a suspect’s apartment and car following a rash of thefts. The thefts were reported in the Rancho Reata and Tri City Heights areas over the past few weeks.
Burned body launches homicide investigation in Wapato
WAPATO – Authorities with the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI have launched a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Wapato. Authorities were called to the 100 block of Progressive Road after a burned body was found next to a burned car. The man...
KIMA TV
Yakima man catches package thief on camera
YAKIMA—A local man, Cameron Russell, says he’s tired of people stealing packages and other items off his porch. He is just one of many dealing with these problems. A video from his Ring camera shows a woman running up to his home, taking a package off his porch, and driving off with it in broad daylight.
KIMA TV
Jeep driver loses control, hits tree near Rimrock
YAKIMA-- A 49-year-old driver lost control and hit a tree around 10 a.m. Aug. 19 near Rimrock. The driver is said to have been going westbound on SR12 near milepost 168. Washington State Patrol says the driver was injured and transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital. He was driving a Jeep...
nbcrightnow.com
2022-08-19 - KNDU 6AM - 8 burned body in wapato
A burned body was found near a burned car in Wapato. Several agencies are investigating as a homicide.
