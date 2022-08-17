ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Rabid bat found in Kittitas County

ELLENSBURG -- A bat in Kittitas County has tested positive for rabies. Kittitas County Public Heath Department says it tested the bat after a woman and her pet were exposed. KCPHD says the woman is healthy and received post exposure care to protect her. She is expected to be fine.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Lions Pool set to re-open ahead of schedule on August 22

YAKIMA—The Lions Pool is set to re-open next Monday, August 22 after a two-month closure due to mechanical issues. Officials say the re-opening is almost a month ahead of schedule. When the problem arose in late June, it was not expected to re-open until sometime in the fall. The...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

16th annual Paws in the Pool event set for Sunday, August 21

YAKIMA-- The 16th annual Paws in the Pool event will take place this Sunday, August 21st at the Franklin Pool in Yakima. The event is set to start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. The City of Yakima says the event is for dogs and their owners to swim together on the last day of summer operation at Franklin Pool.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Police say homicides are on the rise in Yakima

YAKIMA—Yakima Police say we could see more homicides this year than we did last year. According to YPD, there was about 11 homicides in Yakima last year. So far, there has been 10 this year. With four months left, police are concerned that number will be much higher than last year.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Police honors fallen officer, Joe Deccio

YAKIMA—The Yakima Police Department honored officers lost in 2021 last night including their very own Joe Deccio. According to YPD, 633 police officers were lost nationwide including 9 in Washington state and 3 Yakima police officers who passed away after retiring. During the ceremony, 9 officers held a candle...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

MarJon Beauchamp to host Back to School Backpack Give Away

YAKIMA -- NBA player, MarJon Beauchamp, from Yakima is hosting a Back to School Backpack Give Away event this Saturday, August 20th. The event is set to start at 11 a.m. at the OIC Henry Beauchamp Jr Community Center. The OIC of Washington says Beauchamp will be handing out backpacks...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Jeep driver loses control, hits tree near Rimrock

YAKIMA-- A 49-year-old driver lost control and hit a tree around 10 a.m. Aug. 19 near Rimrock. The driver is said to have been going westbound on SR12 near milepost 168. Washington State Patrol says the driver was injured and transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital. He was driving a Jeep...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Pet of the Week: Beta and her 11 siblings are up for adoption

YAKIMA—This week’s pet of the week is puppy, Beta. She came into Yakima Humane Society with her 11 siblings and her mom. The mom was picked up by her owner and the puppies are all up for adoption. Beta and her siblings will be at PetSmart this Saturday...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

WSP: Inflatable raft loose on I-82 causes injury crash near Selah

YAKIMA -- The Washington State Patrol says a motorcycle rider from Yakima is injured and in the hospital after trying to swerve to avoid an inflatable raft that went flying off of a pickup. Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma was headed west of I-82 two miles outside Yakima when it...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday

Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
ROCK ISLAND, WA

