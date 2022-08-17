Read full article on original website
Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, school districts in the Valley are in good shape
School bells will soon be ringing in Yakima and as kids fill the hallways with backpacks full of new school supplies, officials tell us despite a nationwide teacher shortage, districts here are bucking the trend. Earlier this year there were 31 teacher vacancies in the Yakima School District, but now...
Rabid bat found in Kittitas County
ELLENSBURG -- A bat in Kittitas County has tested positive for rabies. Kittitas County Public Heath Department says it tested the bat after a woman and her pet were exposed. KCPHD says the woman is healthy and received post exposure care to protect her. She is expected to be fine.
Last day to apply for Yakima's Citizens Academy is Friday, August 19
YAKIMA—The last day to apply for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy is Friday, August 19. The Citizen’s Academy is to educate the people of Yakima County on law enforcement, the criminal justice system, and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. There will be classes...
Lions Pool set to re-open ahead of schedule on August 22
YAKIMA—The Lions Pool is set to re-open next Monday, August 22 after a two-month closure due to mechanical issues. Officials say the re-opening is almost a month ahead of schedule. When the problem arose in late June, it was not expected to re-open until sometime in the fall. The...
16th annual Paws in the Pool event set for Sunday, August 21
YAKIMA-- The 16th annual Paws in the Pool event will take place this Sunday, August 21st at the Franklin Pool in Yakima. The event is set to start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. The City of Yakima says the event is for dogs and their owners to swim together on the last day of summer operation at Franklin Pool.
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision took place near Rimrock on Friday. The officials stated that a 49-year-old man was travelling westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 168. The victim was injured and taken to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver...
Yakima police department says they're seeing a significant shortage in officers
Police Chief Matthew Murray with the Yakima Police Department says he has not seen a shortage like this in years. In 2021, YPD saw 19 officers leave- which is the highest amount the department’s seen in years. I asked Chief Murray why he thinks so many officers have left.
Police say homicides are on the rise in Yakima
YAKIMA—Yakima Police say we could see more homicides this year than we did last year. According to YPD, there was about 11 homicides in Yakima last year. So far, there has been 10 this year. With four months left, police are concerned that number will be much higher than last year.
Yakima Police honors fallen officer, Joe Deccio
YAKIMA—The Yakima Police Department honored officers lost in 2021 last night including their very own Joe Deccio. According to YPD, 633 police officers were lost nationwide including 9 in Washington state and 3 Yakima police officers who passed away after retiring. During the ceremony, 9 officers held a candle...
MarJon Beauchamp to host Back to School Backpack Give Away
YAKIMA -- NBA player, MarJon Beauchamp, from Yakima is hosting a Back to School Backpack Give Away event this Saturday, August 20th. The event is set to start at 11 a.m. at the OIC Henry Beauchamp Jr Community Center. The OIC of Washington says Beauchamp will be handing out backpacks...
Man cited after climbing to top of bridge’s support structure between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - A man in his 30’s faces multiple charges after climbing to the top of the Senator George Sellar Bridge’s super structure over the Columbia River between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Friday. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says, without using the ladder, a subject known to...
Yakima police officers search for 15-year-old missing for several days
YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen 15-year-old Alexis Burson in the Yakima County region? She was reported missing days ago and has not made contact with any friends or family members since. According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, Burson is described as being five...
Jeep driver loses control, hits tree near Rimrock
YAKIMA-- A 49-year-old driver lost control and hit a tree around 10 a.m. Aug. 19 near Rimrock. The driver is said to have been going westbound on SR12 near milepost 168. Washington State Patrol says the driver was injured and transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital. He was driving a Jeep...
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
Pet of the Week: Beta and her 11 siblings are up for adoption
YAKIMA—This week’s pet of the week is puppy, Beta. She came into Yakima Humane Society with her 11 siblings and her mom. The mom was picked up by her owner and the puppies are all up for adoption. Beta and her siblings will be at PetSmart this Saturday...
WSP: Inflatable raft loose on I-82 causes injury crash near Selah
YAKIMA -- The Washington State Patrol says a motorcycle rider from Yakima is injured and in the hospital after trying to swerve to avoid an inflatable raft that went flying off of a pickup. Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma was headed west of I-82 two miles outside Yakima when it...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
A motor vehicle crash initiated a brush fire on 97A. Shortly after the initial crash, a motorcyclist collided with the car. Both the drivers were taken to Central Washington Hospital. Sally Walker, the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Department of Transportation, a floating vehicle was towed with the...
65-year-old woman struck, killed by truck in Ellensburg parking lot
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say that a Riverside, California woman died from injuries she suffered on Monday night when she was struck by a pickup truck in a Kittitas County parking lot. According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department, emergency responders rushed to the Pilot...
Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday
Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
