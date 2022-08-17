Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs and Fundraiser
The Butler Area Public Library is partnering with a local restaurant to raise funds while continuing to present activities and programs for all ages. The Butler Township Chipotle will host the fundraiser on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Anyone who mentions the library fundraiser will be able to donate 33% of the cost of their order to the library. Online orders are asked to use the code KB99KHA.
butlerradio.com
Local Historian to Lead Walking Tour of Historic Mansions
There’s still time to join a local historian on a walk to hear interesting stories regarding some of Butler City’s most historic homes. Bill May is hosting a 90 minute Historic Mansions of Butler Walking Tour this Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. The just over half mile tour...
butlerradio.com
Local Groups to Honor Major General Talleri
Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Major General Peter J Talleri will be speaking at the VFW Post 249 on Jefferson Street in Butler at 6 p.m. Monday. He is being honored by the Butler Football...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Township Waterpark to Reduce Weekday Hours
The Cranberry Waterpark is reducing hours this week. Beginning Tuesday, the public pool in North Boundary Park will operate from 4 to 8 p.m. during weekdays with a cost of $6 per person. On the weekends and Labor Day, the Waterpark will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Clothing Giveaway At Local Church
A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Franklin Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex Townships as well as Winfield Road in Winfield Township. Mill...
butlerradio.com
Seneca Valley to Host Ribbon Cutting at New School
Completion of construction on a new Cranberry Township school building will be marked with an upcoming ceremony. A Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the new Ehrman Crest Elementary/Middle School is planned for 9 a.m. Monday. This event is not open to the public however over 1,000 guests and staff...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. To Begin Slow Down Campaign
Cranberry Township is reminding drivers to slow down as the new school year begins. Starting this upcoming Tuesday, Cranberry is launching their Fall season “Slow Down Campaign.”. They say with the opening of the new Ehrman Crest School, there will be new bus routes and stops during the morning—and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
Saeler-Solkovy Set For 15th Annual Ride This Weekend
The 15th annual Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride will be held this Saturday. The ride begins and finishes at the Beer Garden on Route 38 in North Washington. Registration will be held from 9am to 11am – with kickstands up at 11am. They return for a dinner party after the ride,...
butlerradio.com
Joyce Jardine
Joyce Jardine, 78, of Renfrew, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 17, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital. She was born July 19, 1944, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Griffith and the late Doris Watson Vandenberg. Joyce graduated from Beaver Falls High School. She received a Associate’s degree...
butlerradio.com
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
butlerradio.com
Theresa Dawn Chutz
God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents. Theresa was born with spina bifida in Oil City on May 21, 1981. She was a brave...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
Dorothy Marie Glantz
Dorothy Marie Glantz, 76, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1946 in Pittsburgh. She was the mother of the late William Glantz Jr., and Christine Glantz. Wife to late husband William Glantz Sr, grandmother to Shannon Stevens and Katrina Glantz. She was loved and will be forever missed. Butler services through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life service at 8 PM on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Racoon State Park, PA 18 Hookstown, PA 15050.
butlerradio.com
Harmony Native Triumphs On ‘Forged In Fire’ Show
A Slippery Rock University student and Seneca Valley graduate has achieved victory on a History Channel reality television show. Eric Finch of Harmony competed on an episode of “Forged In Fire” where contestants forge bladed weapons for the approval of a panel of judges and a cash prize.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident
One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
butlerradio.com
Anthony “Tony” Barton
Anthony “Tony” Barton, 51, of Valencia passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born in Uniontown on March 1, 1971 to Charlotte (Greenwood) Barton and the late Ronald Barton. Tony was a graduate of Knoch High school and was later employed as a truck driver. He loved riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting but above all else spending time with his son. Tony was a great father and his son meant everything to him. He was known to have a big heart and would do anything for anyone, if he couldn’t, he knew someone that could. He was a hard worker, loyal, and loving man. Tony was also a skilled mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He was loved and will be forever missed. Tony was the father of Anthony Vincent Barton; brother of Ronald (Kim) Barton Jr; uncle of Lacey (Andrae Trent) Morrill; and great uncle of Sophia Trent. Tony was preceded in death by his sister Tammy Morrill and nephew Richard Morrill. A Celebration of Life is being held on August 27, 2022 at 1 PM at the American Legion Post # 778, 150 Legion Memorial Lane, Lyndora, PA 16045. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigate Fatal Crash in Clay Township
An Allegheny County man has died following a two car crash that occurred earlier this weekend in Clay Township. According to State Police, 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was traveling south on Route 308 (West Sunbury Road) just after 11:30pm on Friday when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck.
butlerradio.com
Butler County Sports HOF announces 2022 class
The Butler County Sports Hall of Fame will honor 12 former athletes and the 1953 Chicora high school boys basketball team at their annual ceremony set for Saturday, September 24th at the Lyndora American Legion. Dave Haas, Bob Stanley, Denny Barger, Steve Hall, Clint Eury, Amanda Sharbaugh, Don Barclay, Cole Baxter, Danica Snyder and Joe Monteleone will be honored along with the late Ray Weiland. Ben McClure will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Comments / 0