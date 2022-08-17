Anthony “Tony” Barton, 51, of Valencia passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born in Uniontown on March 1, 1971 to Charlotte (Greenwood) Barton and the late Ronald Barton. Tony was a graduate of Knoch High school and was later employed as a truck driver. He loved riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting but above all else spending time with his son. Tony was a great father and his son meant everything to him. He was known to have a big heart and would do anything for anyone, if he couldn’t, he knew someone that could. He was a hard worker, loyal, and loving man. Tony was also a skilled mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He was loved and will be forever missed. Tony was the father of Anthony Vincent Barton; brother of Ronald (Kim) Barton Jr; uncle of Lacey (Andrae Trent) Morrill; and great uncle of Sophia Trent. Tony was preceded in death by his sister Tammy Morrill and nephew Richard Morrill. A Celebration of Life is being held on August 27, 2022 at 1 PM at the American Legion Post # 778, 150 Legion Memorial Lane, Lyndora, PA 16045. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

VALENCIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO