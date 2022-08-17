Read full article on original website
Senate's gourmet hotdogs return to OTR within Holiday Spirits
Daniel Wright's hot dog joint, which has a location in Blue Ash as well, is taking the place of Forty Thieves, a Mediterranean spot known for its falafel.
WKRC
Newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati set to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar, the newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati, will soon welcome diners. The Filson is opening to the public at 25 E. Freedom Way at the Banks on Sept. 8. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
Kids have already or are about to head back to school, but there's still loads you and your family can enjoy this weekend.
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Sidewalk Barricades Have Over-the-Rhine Residents, Business Owners Asking 'This is a Joke, Right?' to City Leaders
Metal barricades now jut out on either side of the front door of Over-the-Rhine art-supply store Indigo Hippo, zig-zagging around trees and parking meters between East 13th and 14th streets. They’re one tactic that multiple city departments are using to try to reduce gun violence on Main Street as a direct result of the.
WLWT 5
Cincy Beerfest kicks off at TQL Stadium on Saturday
CINCINNATI — On Saturday, TQL Stadium will host the inaugural Cincy Beerfest. The new event, that will benefit the Big Joe Duskin Music Education Foundation will celebrate Cincinnati's brewing history and soccer in the Queen City. Fans will be able to choose between two different sessions to sample over...
WLWT 5
Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community
CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
WLWT 5
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati highlighting culture, community
CINCINNATI — The 34th Annual Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati this weekend. As one of 28 remaining national family reunion celebrations, the BFR celebrates, unifies and supports Black people with a variety of entertainment and activities. Cincinnati’s event draws approximately 10,000 visitors each year. This year’s event...
WLWT 5
No more $1 beers: Cincinnati Cyclones switching to $2 beer nights this season
CINCINNATI — The rising costs of inflation are impacting businesses and goods, now including a popular tradition among Cincinnati Cyclones fans. Cincinnati Cyclones $1 beer night is no more. The team will now be featuring $2 beers this season, according to a Cyclones spokesperson. The $1 beer tradition was...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
WKRC
Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra to perform movie scores during free concert
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra has a big event coming up that features movie music. Artistic director Eric Lechliter and CCJO board president Doug Lillibridge talk about "CCJO Goes to the Movies". It's 6 p.m. Sunday, August 21 at Washington Park. It's absolutely free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, even your dogs.
wvxu.org
Purple People Bridge permanent fix underway
Permanent repairs to the Purple People Bridge started earlier this week, and they should be done soon. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a chunk of sandstone fell from the number one pier in May, 2021, and kept the bridge completely to partially closed until November. “It should be done...
Fox 19
OTR residents push back against ‘temporary’ Main Street barricades
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly two weeks after nine people were shot on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine, make-shift barricades comprising lined-up bike racks continue to line the sidewalks. City Administration and Cincinnati police introduced the barricades the day after the mass shooting in an attempt to address the underlying conditions they...
WLWT 5
Family vows to live out dream of loved one killed by coworker at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Paris Dismukes was rarely seen without a smile. His family said he was always joking, laughing and acting goofy. "My son was just fun, full of life," said Barry Cobb, Dismukes' father. He was an entertainer at the core, even as a child growing up in...
spectrumnews1.com
Influencer named grand marshal for Cincinnati's Black Family Reunion
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Black Family Reunion kicks off Aug. 18 — the last event of its kind in the nation. Orlando Chapman, who was named the grand marshal of the event, has a history with Cincinnati. He grew up on the city’s west end. “I pretty much...
howafrica.com
How An Ex-Slave Made A Fortune In The Coal Business By Beating White Merchants At Their Own Game
He was a former slave, a coal magnate, a churchman, a philanthropist, and a wealthy Ohioan. In fact, at the time of his death, Robert Gordon was described as Ohio’s wealthiest Black man, having left behind an estate worth $200,000 (almost $5.7 million today). A Cincinnati Black businessman, he...
thexunewswire.com
2004 Hewitt Avenue,
2004 Hewitt Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This gorgeous home has been completely updated with flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, an updated bathroom, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. This home also has separate dining, central air, w/d hookups, utility tub, and a full basement! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
Carew Tower's last office tenant was also one of the first
In its final days as a Carew Tower tenant, the Wood, Herron & Evans law firm roots for the building it called home for 91 years, nine months.
Traveling to Cincinnati for Bengals game? 9 top-rated VRBO lodgings near Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Headed to a Cincinnati Bengals football game this season? The city has plenty of VRBO lodging rentals with character and reasonable overnight rates for couples or a group of friends. You can park at your rental, then walk or Uber to area restaurants and nightlife with no worries about drinking and driving or finding parking at city hotspots.
