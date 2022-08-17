BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven months following a devastating fire, a Bloomington church has started the process of building a new permanent home. Construction began this week on Victory Church’s new building after a January fire totaled the previous building. Executive pastor Jarrod Herald said after speaking with insurance, it was more cost-effective to tear down the old building and start over from scratch.

