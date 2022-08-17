Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
A message from the Office of the President, August 17, 2022
Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy has tested positive for COVID-19. She is following CDC guidance and currently isolating at home in the University Residence. She plans to work remotely during her isolation period. "I am fully vaccinated and boosted and I'm experiencing...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5’s 1st day of school signals return to pre-pandemic times
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday marked the first day of school for McLean County Unit 5. At Prarieland Elementary, nearly 500 students filled the halls and classrooms. The lack of masks and COVID-19 mitigations signaled a return to pre-pandemic times. “This year we are to, really no mitigations, so...
Central Illinois Proud
How this Peoria hospital’s new remodels will provide more relief for those with disabilities
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday afternoon at the OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. The hospital is a partnership between OSF HealthCare and Kindred Hospitals. Together, they celebrated and introduced the newly remodeled facilities and patient rooms. There are a total of 29...
videtteonline.com
Sustainability Task Force releases new plan to improve ISU's effect on environment
The Sustainability Task Force at Illinois State University has crafted a campus-wide plan, the Sustainability Strategic Plan, to further promote sustainability. The plan provides a roadmap to several different sustainability goals across campus. Over 30 students, faculty and staff members from all areas of the University, including housing, academics, facilities, athletics and more, spent 18 months working on the project.
hoiabc.com
New OSF facility aims to provide world-class rehabilitation services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new facility in Peoria is providing a world-class rehabilitation space at OSF HealthCare. This afternoon a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to open the new OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. This is a partnership with Kindred Hospitals, now a part of Scion Health. The 29-bed...
wglt.org
McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled
The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
Central Illinois Proud
Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
25newsnow.com
PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30
(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
videtteonline.com
Multicultural Center's open house helps students connect, find a safe space on campus
The Multicultural Center hosted an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday as a part of Illinois State University’s annual Welcome Week to help students connect with one another and different organizations on campus. The open house featured different activities led by multiple organizations on campus, including the...
hoiabc.com
U.S. 150 lane closures to start Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 22. From Harvard Ave. in Peoria to the IL U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange in East Peoria, eastbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane. From 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., drivers on the Peoria...
spotonillinois.com
How many times were students suspended or expelled in LaSalle-Peru Township High School District 120 in 2020-2021 school year?
How many times were students suspended or expelled in LaSalle-Peru Township High School District 120 in 2020-2021 school year?
1470 WMBD
Man found dead in U-Haul van identified
PEORIA, Ill. – We know more about the man who was found dead inside a van at a Peoria shopping center yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim was Zachary Roman, 32, of Peoria. He was found in a U-Haul van around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, parked in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries but source unknown in Wednesday fire
UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — The Peoria Fire Department has released more information on a commercial building fire Wednesday. According to a press release, the fire took place at the South Gate Exchange, which was not in operation at the time of the fire. The fire was contained to the...
Central Illinois Proud
License granted for Peoria marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO (WMBD) — A new dispensary in Peoria will join 184 others with Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses issued by the Pritzker administration. Land of Lincoln Dispensary, LLC, received its license issuance Friday in the third and final wave of licensing by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois sees worsening drought this week, but relief is on the way
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest NOAA Drought Monitor released Thursday morning showed that drought conditions worsened across Central Illinois over the past week. This isn’t really a surprise given that the area has seen little to no rain over in the last week. Since the last update,...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Large manure spill closes 11th between Chestnut and Myrtle in Canton
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Poop happens, and on Friday, it shut down parts of a road in Canton. According to officers with the City of Canton Police Department, a large shipment of manure hauled by a farmer took a spill on N. 11th Avenue between E. Chestnut and E. Myrtle Streets.
Central Illinois Proud
Construction begins on new Victory Church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven months following a devastating fire, a Bloomington church has started the process of building a new permanent home. Construction began this week on Victory Church’s new building after a January fire totaled the previous building. Executive pastor Jarrod Herald said after speaking with insurance, it was more cost-effective to tear down the old building and start over from scratch.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal begins installation of ALPR cameras
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Installation has begun on more automatic license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in Normal. 27 cameras will be installed and soon ready to use by the Normal Police Department. The cameras, produced by Flock Safety will assist the department in solving a variety of crimes or cases that involve a vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Tazewell County Judge to DHS: Explain yourself in court
PEKIN, Ill. – The attorney for a Wahington man accused of attacking his sister and her dog, then setting their home on fire, wants the Illinois Department of Human Services to be held in contempt of court. Tazewell County Assistant Public Defender John Spears made that request Thursday in...
Street signs stolen in Farmer City
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Farmer City Police department is asking for the public to help find several stolen street signs. Officials said on their Facebook page, “The department has taken theft reports for the street signs at the following locations within the last week. “ The department said the signs were stolen at the […]
