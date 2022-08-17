Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet
Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September. Bitcoin (BTC) continued its bearish price action for the third straight day, with the leading cryptocurrency dropping to a weekly low of $21,814 today, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
decrypt.co
FTX CEO: US Crypto Derivatives Is What 'I'm Paying The Most Attention To Right Now'
Bringing crypto derivatives to U.S. traders has been "the single biggest ask of our customers as long as I can remember," said the CEO. In the same year in which he has spent hundreds of millions bailing out struggling crypto lenders and had his face plastered on billboards, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried still says LedgerX—now renamed FTX US Derivatives—still commands the majority of his attention.
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Gets Hit Hardest Among Top 10 Coins in Market Sell Off
The meme coin and tenth biggest digital asset by market cap is down 14.6% in the past 24 hours. As virtually every cryptocurrency bleeds on Friday, of the top 10 biggest digital assets, Dogecoin has been hit the hardest: the meme coin is down 14.6% in 24 hours at the time of writing, trading for $0.069327, as per CoinGecko.
decrypt.co
CME Group to Add ETH Options Ahead of the Ethereum Merge
The derivatives exchange wants to give its clients more ways to bet on the price of ETH as its network heads into a long-awaited upgrade. Chicago-based derivatives exchange CME Group plans to launch options on Ethereum futures next month—just days before the long-awaited “merge” upgrade to the Ethereum network completes.
decrypt.co
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Ethereum Floor Price Drops to 8-Month Low
The Ethereum floor price of the biggest NFT collection has slipped to its lowest level since the start of the year. The Ethereum floor price of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection has dropped to its lowest level since the start of the year, amid a continued NFT market slump and wider crypto market crash.
decrypt.co
Huobi Stablecoin HUSD Regains Dollar Peg After Tumbling Roughly 10%
A “short-term liquidity problem” led to the instability of Huobi’s dollar-backed stablecoin, says its issuer. A stablecoin’s price is climbing? Sounds like an oxymoron, but in the case of crypto exchange Huobi’s stablecoin HUSD, it’s back up to its $1 peg today after destabilizing Thursday, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
decrypt.co
Mercado Libre Launches Its Own Ethereum Cashback Token
Online marketplace Mercado Libre, Latin America’s answer to Amazon, announced the launch of its own cryptocurrency today. The company has launched Mercado Coin for customers in Brazil as an ECR20 token—the implemented standard for tokens created using the Ethereum blockchain. Users of the marketplace will be able to use it to earn cashback rewards.
decrypt.co
Tether Reveals 58% Decrease in Commercial Paper Holdings in Latest Attestation
Tether has just released its latest attestation report breaking down the reserves backing the USDT stablecoin. Tether, the issuer of the industry’s largest stablecoin USDT, today published its latest quarterly attestation report for the token’ reserves. The USDT stablecoin is reportedly backed by the U.S. dollar, meaning that...
decrypt.co
SBI Holdings to Cut Bitcoin Mining Operations in Russia Citing Sanctions Concerns
Japan’s largest online brokerage, SBI Holdings, will be shutting down its Bitcoin mining operations in Siberia. SBI Holdings, Japan’s leading financial service company, will close down its crypto mining operations in Russia, per a Bloomberg report. A spokesman for the firm said that one of the reasons behind...
decrypt.co
ApeCoin, STEPN Drop 15% as Gaming, Metaverse Tokens Plunge
Amid wider crypto market turmoil, major gaming and metaverse tokens are bleeding harder than most. Several gaming and metaverse tokens have posted double-digit declines today. ApeCoin (APE) and STEPN (GMT) have seen sizable losses today, each falling at least 15%. It’s a bright red day across much of the crypto...
decrypt.co
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Announces Police Inquiry, 80% Staff Cut
The beleaguered crypto lender Hodlnaut has joined the long list of firms slashing its headcount amid a wider liquidity crisis. Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto lender, updated the community on its judicial management filing as well as announced two troubling updates. First, the platform announced cutting 80% of its staff, roughly...
decrypt.co
Tether Hires Accounting Firm BDO Italia for Stablecoin Reserves, Adds Monthly Reports
Tether has signed up accounting firm BDO Italia to produce monthly attestation reports for its stablecoin USDT’s reserves. Ah, Tether—the most popular stablecoin, pegged to the U.S. Dollar and backed by cold, hard cash. Among other assets, as it was eventually forced to admit. Now, Tether Limited has...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Fork ETHW Plummets 62% Just Weeks Before Merge
The miner-led Ethereum fork ETHW appears to already be losing its appeal among traders—before it's even really launched. Earlier this month, a group of crypto miners launched a campaign to resist Ethereum’s impending merge—an event that will end the practice of ETH mining—by forking the Ethereum network and creating an alternate, still-minable form of ETH in the process.
decrypt.co
Rarible Proposes No-Fee Bored Ape NFT Marketplace for ApeCoin Users
Who will build ApeCoin DAO’s NFT marketplace? Rarible throws its hat in the ring after Magic Eden, Snag Solutions make pitches. Rarible has proposed creating a Bored Ape-centric NFT marketplace for the ApeCoin community. It would have no marketplace fees for NFT sales, unlike competing pitches from other projects.
decrypt.co
Bored Apes, Moonbirds Have 'Misled' Buyers on NFT IP Rights: Galaxy Digital Report
Issues with NFT holders’ IP rights could be a “huge problem for the future of the metaverse,” says Galaxy Digital’s research head. A new Galaxy Digital research report claims that NFT project creators are falling short in how they assign IP rights to holders. It calls...
