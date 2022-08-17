Read full article on original website
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
(AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. The Republican judge sided Friday with the...
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
Dr. Mehmet Oz 1-on-1 during Senate campaign stop in Western Pennsylvania
KITTANNING, Pa. — While many of the headlines of the past week in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race have been generated in social media, Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz says his focus is on going out and meeting people in Pennsylvania counties. Oz visited a manufacturing facility and the fairgrounds...
The CCIU’s Practical Nursing Program Ranked One of The Best Nursing Schools in Pennsylvania
DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Nursing Schools Almanac ranked the Chester County Intermediate Unit’s (CCIU) Practical Nursing Program (PNP) as one of the best nursing schools in Pennsylvania for the second year in a row. In 2022, data was collected from approximately 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide. Of...
A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon
If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
L&I partners with U.S. Department of Labor to coordinate Labor Law Enforcement in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOL) to share information in regard to violation of labor and workers’ compensation laws that fall under the scope for investigation of both departments.
Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
Pennsylvania Senate Race poll: Fetterman takes 18 point lead over Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll by the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies shows Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman with an 18 point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. The poll, conducted with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, shows Fetterman with 51% support to Oz’s 33% with...
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history
Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union
Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
Pennsylvania DHS warns of new text message scam
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is issuing a warning about a new scam circulating. Officials say scammers are sending out text messages telling people that they've been approved for $1,000 worth of SNAP benefits.The texts include a link that leads to a page requesting personal information.The Department of Human Services says it will never ask for personal information via text. And if you receive one of those texts, you're asked to not reply or click any links and delete it immediately.
Training police for active shooter in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As area school districts prepare to resume classes, they are taking steps to keep their students and staff safe. A spat of mass school shootings across the country, the most recent at an elementary school in Uvalde Texas has school officials and police in our region examining or in some cases […]
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
Flood protection plan in development for West Pittston
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We may be in the midst of a dry spell, but despite that, flood protection efforts remain on the minds of people who live near the Susquehanna river. West Pittston has been hard hit by flooding in recent years. Now efforts are underway to build a levee to protect […]
E. coli outbreak reaches Pennsylvania, 2 affected
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As of Friday, 37 people have been infected with E. coli. This has spanned 4 states. A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick. Pennsylvania […]
