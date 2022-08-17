ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Are FSU’s receivers poised to live up to Mike Norvell’s playmaking promise?

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APgdo_0hKtzdnl00
Florida State receiver Mycah Pittman is one of four Power Five transfers the Seminoles added at the position. [ ALICIA DEVINE | AP ]

In Florida State coach Mike Norvell’s introductory news conference and countless times since, he said his offense is built for playmakers.

As he prepares to start his make-or-break third season in Tallahassee, there are signs that his promise is translating to the field at the position that has been confoundingly mediocre: receiver.

The unit’s pedestrian performance predates Norvell, and it’s hard to fathom given this state’s athleticism.

The last FSU receiver drafted was Wharton High alumnus Auden Tate (seventh round to the Bengals in 2018). Since then, 16 receivers from the state have been drafted. Ten went in the first three rounds, including Plant High’s Christian Watson (No. 34 overall to the Packers this year) and Lennard High’s Diontae Johnson (No. 66 to the Steelers in 2019).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kt5ri_0hKtzdnl00
Wharton High alumnus Auden Tate is the most recent FSU receiver to get drafted. [ Times (2017) ]

Other issues are equally concerning. By one count, FSU’s receivers forced only seven missed tackles all of last season. In the second half of one-score losses to Florida and Louisville, FSU threw second-half interceptions because the defender made the play the Seminoles receiver failed to make.

During FSU’s 2013 national title run, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Shaw each caught 22 passes of 20-plus yards. Last year’s Seminoles had 37, total.

In 21 games at FSU, Norvell’s team has 59 of those explosive pass plays. In his final year at Memphis, the Tigers had 73.

It’s unreasonable to expect a top-five passing attack every year. But it is fair to think FSU should be higher than 84th nationally in yards per attempt (7.1), especially with Norvell’s pedigree and the athleticism FSU should have on the outside.

“You look back at Coach Norvell’s history with his receivers, he’s been so explosive with a lot of his guys and displayed a lot of their abilities,” receiver Mycah Pittman said.

If things are going to be different this year, Pittman is one of the reasons why. The Tampa native and son of former Bucs running back Michael Pittman is one of four Power Five transfers FSU added at the position, along with Lakewood High alumnus Deuce Spann (Illinois), Johnny Wilson (Arizona State) and Winston Wright (West Virginia). Though Wright is still recovering from an offseason car accident, the other three have made notable progress as FSU prepares for next week’s opener against Duquesne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVlZX_0hKtzdnl00
Lakewood High alumnus Deuce Spann transferred from Illinois to FSU. [ CHARLES REX ARBOGAST | AP (2021) ]

Pittman, who originally signed with Oregon as a top-100 recruit, is catching better after a few early drops. He said FSU’s coaches are spotlighting his strengths (including toughness) in a way the Ducks rarely did.

The speedy Spann remains raw at the position ­­— he began his college career at quarterback — but looks like a potential contributor. The 6-foot-7 Wilson is an imposing threat.

“Johnny Wilson’s capable of doing whatever he wants,” Pittman said.

The transfers were an obvious, necessary boost. But receivers coach Ron Dugans said those additions forced incumbents like Malik McClain and Kentron Poitier to shine if they want playing time.

“Once you get competition, you’re going to raise that bar and raise the standard in how you come out,” Dugans said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464cnq_0hKtzdnl00
Florida State receiver Malik McClain has had to improve because of the addition of Johnny Wilson and other transfers. [ CHRIS CARLSON | AP (2021) ]

After coming off the field from Friday’s practice in Jacksonville, Dugans said he has seen his group’s standard rise. The consistency has improved. Receivers are getting more separation from defenders. Players are finishing perimeter blocks better, creating more explosive plays.

“Still a lot of work to do,” Dugans said, “but I’m excited about the opportunity.”

The opportunity for playmaking receivers has existed at FSU for years. It’s time for the Seminoles to start taking advantage of it.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

FSU football: Atlantic Coast Conference 2022 Preseason Power Rankings

FSU football enters the 2022 season predicted to finish fifth in the ACC Atlantic Division. The ACC has four teams ranked in the preseason top 25:. The Noles didn’t receive any votes in the preseason AP Poll and only received one vote in the preseason Coaches Poll. I wouldn’t expect national voters to know the ins and outs of programs and if they are improving or not.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Memphis, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
State
Illinois State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Oregon State
travelnowsmart.com

The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places

Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ssrnews.com

ADVERTORIAL: Send a True Christian Conservative to Tallahassee!

“I have known Mariya since 2010. Mariya has worked in Tallahassee before and knows how it works. She can hit the ground running. We need someone with Christian values. We need Mariya Calkins,” stated Santa Rosa County Clerk of Courts & Comptroller Donald Spencer. VOTE TUESDAY for Mariya Calkins!
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

BREAKING: Another $50K from California Targets City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox

Campaign filings submitted this past Friday, show political groups that are targeting Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox received another injection of campaign funds from the the California group called the Green Advocacy Project. Florida Division of Elections records show that the Florida Young Democrats PAC received a $50,000 donation from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
WCTV

Back to school: Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M parents and students are frustrated after hundreds of people are still on the waitlist for on-campus housing, while classes begin on Monday. WCTV’s Staci Inez spoke with the parents who said they found out on short notice that their child wouldn’t have housing, which...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thecountyrecord.net

Blountstown Rocked! The return of the “Villagers”

Saturday night, August 13, 2022, approximately 400 people gathered to welcome The Villagers back to Blountstown after 54 years. It was a wonderful night of listening to the music we grew up with and visiting with old friends. The crowd came from Calhoun, Liberty, Gulf, Bay, Washington, Leon and Jackson counties, along with friends from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and others. The original Villagers, Cliff Ellis, Walt Dover, Andy Murray and Allen Myers were joined by Billy Blackman and Greg Rane.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Say No 2 Doak PAC Ties Abortion, Drug Legalization to City Commission Races

Dianne Williams-Cox is being attacked again for her decision not to entangle Tallahassee City Commission business with abortion politics. Tallahassee Reports has obtained a copy of a mailer (shown below) that was scheduled to hit mailboxes today. The Say No 2 Doak PAC is paying to send the campaign mailer which supports Adner Marcelin and criticizes his opponent, Dianne Williams-Cox, for voting against a city commission sponsored abortion resolution and two other issues.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#College Football#Plant High#Christian#Packers#Steelers#Seminoles#Tigers
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 18, 2022

Bradley Miller, 58, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence, refusal to submit to blood alcohol level test: Sneads Police Department. Delvin Hill, 43, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Andrews, 29, Monticello, Florida: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property other than...
SNEADS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Kristin Dozier’s inability to handle the truth

Dozier doesn’t like 'negative' campaigns unless she’s the one making the attacks. There is an old cliché in politics that says when a politician is losing in the polls, he or she will say something like, “the only polls that matter are the ones on Election Day.” But, of course, if that candidate is ahead in the polls he or she will exclaim, “Great news! We are leading in the polls.”
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
FSU
tallahasseereports.com

County Commissioner Brian Welch Refutes “Say No 2 Doak” Claim About Increase in Killearn Estates Traffic

In a statement requested by Tallahassee Reports, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch – who represents voters living in Killearn Estates – refuted claims made in a campaign mailer recently sent to Killearn Estates residents stating that the Northeast Gateway project will “dump thousands of cars into Killearn” and threaten the safety of “our children.”
LEON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County Water Study

Rain chances will be higher than average the next few days. "Savannah" available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control. Evelyn Temple with the Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about "Savannah" and other animals available at the shelter. Wear It Wednesday with...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy