ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Dozens of police block road in Durham neighborhood after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By Monica Casey, WRAL Durham reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Two men hospitalized following shooting on Omah Street in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, from a shooting in Durham. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Omah Street on Friday night. Police said when they arrived, they found the first man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ambulances#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
cbs17

Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
newsoforange.com

Man killed in parking lot

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call this morning at the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive, just outside the Hillsborough city limits. Upon arrival, they located a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Although deputies rendered aid, the man did not survive.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police seek help finding Durham woman missing since 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Friday it is continuing to seek leads after a woman was reported missing in 2019. Tonita Michelle Brooks, 48, was last seen in downtown Durham in Sept. 2019, according to a Durham police news release. Her family reported her missing...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WRAL News

North Carolina man dies after crashing car into a train

BENSON, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson. News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

Second murder charge expected in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd, DA says

The investigation into Wake County deputy Ned Byrd’s death is not over, although one man charged with his murder sits behind bars. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex is charged with murder. He remains in jail without bond and is due to appear in court again on Sept. 8. If convicted, Marin-Sotelo faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty, according to Judge Damion McCullers.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC correctional officer dies after training in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy