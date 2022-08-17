Dozens of police block road in Durham neighborhood after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Two men hospitalized following shooting on Omah Street in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, from a shooting in Durham. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Omah Street on Friday night. Police said when they arrived, they found the first man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
Durham family taken to hospital after they crash SUV into own apartment, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and one child were taken to a hospital in Durham Friday night after police say the family crashed an SUV into their own apartment. The driver of an SUV plowed into an apartment unit at about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Shannon Road in Durham, a CBS 17 journalist at the scene said.
1 killed, 1 injured in reported shooting in Durham
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a reported shooting in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.
Family of five forced from Durham home due to fire
A family of five has been forced out of their home because of a house fire in Durham.
Man killed in Hillsborough shooting, suspect on the loose
Orange County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed in a shooting that took place just outside of Hillsborough city limits. The suspect is still on the loose.
Man shot, killed by trooper in Siler City neighborhood after flashing gun
Trooper will not be charged in shooting death of 21-year-old Siler City man. Siler City, N.C. — The district attorney for Chatham and Orange counties, Jim Woodall, said criminal charges will not be filed in the May shooting death of a 21-year-old Siler City man. Mark Anthony Diaz was...
Tense scene in Durham, where dozens of police are gathered after a fatal shooting
Durham, N.C. — A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street after a flurry of bullets flew on Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were parked single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene.
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
cbs17
Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
newsoforange.com
Man killed in parking lot
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call this morning at the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive, just outside the Hillsborough city limits. Upon arrival, they located a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Although deputies rendered aid, the man did not survive.
cbs17
Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
cbs17
Police seek help finding Durham woman missing since 2019
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Friday it is continuing to seek leads after a woman was reported missing in 2019. Tonita Michelle Brooks, 48, was last seen in downtown Durham in Sept. 2019, according to a Durham police news release. Her family reported her missing...
North Carolina man dies after crashing car into a train
BENSON, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson. News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
Three taken to hospital after car crashes into Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment after a car crashed into a Durham apartment. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Shannon Road. The extent of injuries in the crash was not known. Durham Fire Department said it...
Second murder charge expected in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd, DA says
The investigation into Wake County deputy Ned Byrd’s death is not over, although one man charged with his murder sits behind bars. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex is charged with murder. He remains in jail without bond and is due to appear in court again on Sept. 8. If convicted, Marin-Sotelo faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty, according to Judge Damion McCullers.
NC trooper who killed armed 21-year-old acted lawfully, Chatham County DA rules
Video footage shows the man took out a semiautomatic pistol and the trooper tried to disarm him.
cbs17
Suspect identified, wanted after fatally shooting Raleigh man in head, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has released the name and photo of a suspect wanted for fatally shooting another man in the head on Aug. 7. Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, was killed in the 00 block of St. Augustine Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 7 after officers found him suffering from multiple gun shots.
Pistols, rifles, an AK-47, too. Raleigh police buy over 200 guns in drive-up event.
“We want actionable strategies, because we want to make sure if there’s ways to get guns off the street, we want to do that,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
Durham firefighter injured battling flames that left 5 people, 6 pets without a home
Durham, N.C. — A Durham firefighter suffered an injury while battling flames last night at a home on Walsenburg Drive. It took 35 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the flames under control. The call came in around 9:15 p.m., when the unit first saw smoke pouring from the...
NC correctional officer dies after training in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution...
