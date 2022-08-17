Dozens of police block road in Durham neighborhood after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The investigation into Wake County deputy Ned Byrd’s death is not over, although one man charged with his murder sits behind bars. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex is charged with murder. He remains in jail without bond and is due to appear in court again on Sept. 8. If convicted, Marin-Sotelo faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty, according to Judge Damion McCullers.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO