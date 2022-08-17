Read full article on original website
United Way receives overwhelming amount of applicants for utility assistance
BATON ROUGE- More than 8,000 people are waiting to see if they are getting help with their Entergy bill. "It says that the demand for this kind of relief is high. We knew it. Entergy knew it. It also just speaks to how urgent this process, and very generous offer of support has been received," Capital Area United Way President & CEO, George Bell, said.
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests
BATON ROUGE - A woman is being forced to vacate her rental home, but she tells 2 On Your Side that her landlord hasn't fixed any of the property's problems. It's why Takisha Houston withheld her rent. She says she's disgusted, aggravated and frustrated over the entire situation. Thursday, she appeared before the Justice of the Peace for an eviction hearing. She now has until Sep. 5 to leave, or the eviction could appear on her record.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
Teacher shortages force EBR Head Start to ‘stagger’ opening its centers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Teacher shortages are forcing the Head Start Program in East Baton Rouge Parish to “stagger” opening its centers. The mayor’s office said the following centers are scheduled to open on Sept. 6:. Freeman Matthews. New Horizon. LaBelle Aire. Charlie Thomas. Progress...
Kevin Nguyen planning apartments, two subdivisions on Burbank in south Baton Rouge
Developer Kevin Nguyen is planning a 312-unit apartment complex and two single-family neighborhoods on property he owns off Burbank Drive in south Baton Rouge, documents show. The multifamily development would be called Four Seasons and located near the intersection of Burbank and Sehdeva Memorial Drive, according to a document submitted to the Planning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish. Autumn Gardens, a single-family residential neighborhood on almost 76 acres would be near that same intersection.
Unemployment rate in Louisiana sets another record low
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The unemployment rate in Louisiana has reached a record low for the second month in a row, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). The state’s department of labor reports a 3.6% unemployment rate and a total of 2,027,635 individuals employed in July. LWC...
Three ways to improve communication skills
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Many would agree that communication is a critical aspect of the relationships we form at home, in the workplace, and in relaxed social settings. The person with stellar communication skills is able to foster trust with others by listening attentively and embracing different points of view. This often leads to career success as well as positive familial and social interactions.
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
Roof blown off business on Main Street in New Iberia
A roof was blown off of a business around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown New Iberia
Ascension Parish Council bans kratom sales in parish
The Ascension Parish Council approved a ban of kratom sales during the Aug. 18 meeting held in Gonzales. The parish will become the first in Louisiana to prohibit the sale of kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, which is a tropical evergreen tree native to southeast Asia. The U.S. Food...
LSU gameday staff job fair planned
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A job fair to hire LSU gameday staff is planned for Saturday, August 20. Organizers say the job fair will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church on S. 17th Street in Baton Rouge. Anyone looking to...
Will Central School Board Continue Raising Taxes Every Year without a Vote of People?
Behind the scenes, a battle has been raging between members of the Central School Board who believe property taxes should automatically go up every year and the one board member who adamantly believes there should be no property tax increases without a vote of the people of Central. From 2007...
Louisiana Company Cited After Employee Stabbed in Store
The operator of car wash, oil change, fueling and convenience stores was cited for not protecting workers from violence, according to OSHA. A Baton Rouge-based company is being cited for not protecting employees from violence after the stabbing of an employee. According to a news release, an assistant manager of...
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
Baton Rouge Metro Airport aims to reach pre-pandemic passenger levels by year’s end
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New data released Friday shows passenger volume continues to increase at Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR). Metro airport officials reported a total of 57,057 passengers traveled through BTR in July, citing a 1.3% increase compared to July 2021. Data showed the year-to-date passenger count through last month is up 24.6% at 365,901.
OSHA Fines Greenwell Springs Rd. Gas Station For Not Keeping Employees Safe
Federal officials are fining a Baton Rouge area gas station thousands of dollars following the stabbing of an employee. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the B-Quik on Greenwell Springs Road failed to protect its worker from violence and waited 15 days to report the employee's hospitalization. OSHA says...
Dwayne Bailey removed from P & Z Commission by 5-4 council vote
It had been 15 years since a resident of west bank Ascension Parish served on the Planning & Zoning Commission when Donaldsonville’s Dwayne Bailey was appointed to the seven-member panel and sworn in on April 13. His tenure came to an end Thursday when a 5-4 vote of the Parish Council removed Bailey who missed the next four P/Z meetings after that inaugural meeting. His patron, and fellow Donaldsonville resident, Councilman Alvin “Coach” Thomas’ pleas to retain Bailey came up a vote short as two Council members were absent.
Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
