Stockton, CA

Stockton school vandalism suspect caught on video

By Cam Glenn
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

Stockton school vandalism suspect caught on video

STOCKTON - A suspected school vandal was caught on video in Stockton, and now police are asking for clues to bring him to justice.

According to the Stockton Police Department, at around 4 a.m. on July 27, a male suspect entered a school in the 500 block of East Main Street and committed acts of vandalism.

Stockton PD

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt with orange lettering on the back, blue jeans, and sneakers. He was carrying an orange or red and black backpack and appeared to be a teen or young adult with short, black hair.

Police have not elaborated on the extent of the damage the suspect caused.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sat Le at 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.

CBS Sacramento

