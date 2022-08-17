ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

August 2022 officially wettest in Reno history

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following last night's thunderstorm, August 2022 is now the wettest August in Reno history. On Wednesday, 0.11 inches of rain fell at the airport. This brought the official total for the month to 1.66 inches. The previous record was set 57...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Last weekend to use Reno Fire yard waste dumpster program

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — If you have yard waste to get rid of, the Reno Fire Department has just the place for you. This is the last weekend RFD will have dumpsters for community members to drop off their vegetation or "green" waste at an area station.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
mynews4.com

Reno Aloha Festival returns to Wingfield Park this summer

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aloha Festival is returning to Wingfield Park this summer, and Mohalapua Banner of the Pono World Foundation speaks with Mornings on Fox 11's Chris Murphy about the event. This Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

40% of WCSD teacher vacancies in special education department

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County students are back in the classroom this week in hopes of a return to normalcy but widespread teacher shortages showing this school year will be anything but smooth sailing. Emily Ellison, the school district's Chief Human Resources Manager, tells...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Preparedness#The Red Flag Warning
mynews4.com

Reno man sentenced to life in prison for beating a man to death

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who pled guilty to beating a man to death in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison. Forty-four-year-old Michael Thomas Woods was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole beginning after a minimum of 10 years has been served on Aug. 19.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy