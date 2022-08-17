ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Taste NY products are back at the 2022 Great New York State Fair

Geddes, NY — The 2022 Great New York State Fair starts kicks off Wednesday, and fair goers will have ample opportunity to buy and sample -- for free -- some of the best homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the state. Over 100 unique...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS Department of Labor inspecting amusement park rides ahead of 2022 NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Wednesday that safety inspections of amusement rides across the state have been underway as the peak of fair season approaches. With the Great New York State Fair starting on August 24, the NYSDOL inspectors have been on...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Lawrence, NY
City
Clyde, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
cnycentral.com

Gardening Update: Home garden with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

Syracuse, NY — Carol Watson features her home garden in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
LAFAYETTE, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS awarded $501.5 million in federal funds to support small businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State has been awarded $501.5 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which was reauthorized and expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The initiative is managed by the U.S. Department of Treasury and provides funds to...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
cnycentral.com

Cortland woman arrested for leaving her child inside car

Cortlandville, NY — A woman is accused of leaving her infant inside an unoccupied car outside the Route 13 Price Chopper in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store for a welfare check at 2:27 PM Sunday when the infant was found alone. Deputies determined that 39-year-old Joelene M. Cooper left her child inside the store for a significantly long time while she was shopping.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy