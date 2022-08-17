Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
American Irish Punk band The Prodigals bringing Celtic melodies to 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — American Irish Punk band, The Prodigals will bring Celtic melodies and rock rhythms to the 2022 Great New York State Fair on August 25. The band will take to the Chevy Court Stage on Thursday, August 25 at 1 p.m. The Prodigals released their 10th album...
cnycentral.com
Taste NY products are back at the 2022 Great New York State Fair
Geddes, NY — The 2022 Great New York State Fair starts kicks off Wednesday, and fair goers will have ample opportunity to buy and sample -- for free -- some of the best homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the state. Over 100 unique...
cnycentral.com
NYS Department of Labor inspecting amusement park rides ahead of 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Wednesday that safety inspections of amusement rides across the state have been underway as the peak of fair season approaches. With the Great New York State Fair starting on August 24, the NYSDOL inspectors have been on...
cnycentral.com
NYS launches $150 million expansion of Tuition Assistance Program for part-time students
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) has launched a historic $150 million expansion, meaning TAP will now be provided to 75,000 additional part-time students who are pursuing degrees. Expanding part-time TAP to fully part-time learners creates pathways to affordable education for individuals of...
cnycentral.com
Gardening Update: Home garden with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Syracuse, NY — Carol Watson features her home garden in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
cnycentral.com
NYS awarded $501.5 million in federal funds to support small businesses
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State has been awarded $501.5 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which was reauthorized and expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The initiative is managed by the U.S. Department of Treasury and provides funds to...
cnycentral.com
Feeling hot and humid with off and on stormy weather continuing through Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a very hot and humid Saturday with a few isolated showers, downpours and even a couple severe thunderstorms in parts of the area, we have another day of similar weather conditions for Sunday. We will continue to have warm and humid conditions overnight and with some energy...
cnycentral.com
Fairgoers can apply for REAL ID, Enhanced drivers license at NYS Fair in mobile DMV office
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Visitors at the 2022 New York State Fair will be able to apply for a REAL ID or Enhanced Driver License as well as perform a variety of other tasks at a mobile New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that will be set up in the Center of Progress Building.
cnycentral.com
Gas prices continue to drop, gas station in North Syracuse under $4 per gallon
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The price of gas is slowly dropping for Central New Yorkers. Gas prices are down more than 30 cents in the past month and 60 cents from the record-high, which was just slightly over five dollars a gallon in June, according to AAA. On Thursday,...
cnycentral.com
Cortland woman arrested for leaving her child inside car
Cortlandville, NY — A woman is accused of leaving her infant inside an unoccupied car outside the Route 13 Price Chopper in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store for a welfare check at 2:27 PM Sunday when the infant was found alone. Deputies determined that 39-year-old Joelene M. Cooper left her child inside the store for a significantly long time while she was shopping.
