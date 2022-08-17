ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skiatook, OK

Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later

By Jordan Tidwell
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlzGG_0hKtwoyT00

Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see.

Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.

"There were so many days I didn't even think I would make it to the next day because they were just so hard, even just sitting in the bed was so hard for me," she said.

Kaylee was tubing with her family on the lake last summer when she fell off the tube and hit her head. She has spent the last year going to 242 doctor's appointments, seeing a doctor almost daily.

She was diagnosed with a severe concussion and also a rare spinal injury called Sciwora.

"For me, it was really hard because all of those things I used to love were taken away from me so fast, but my perspective and the things that made me happy had soon changed," she said.

Kaylee was able to take her first steps again on October 5th. She got her vision back and has been getting stronger every day. She's now back in school full-time for the first time in more than a year and was just cleared to rejoin the volleyball team.

"I really had to realize that all I had was me, and I had to figure out who I was as a person and what I was going to stand for, and what I wanted people to remember me as," she said.

Kaylee says she wouldn't have been able to get to where she is now without the support of her doctors, family, and friends. But most importantly, it's her faith that got her through the hardest moments.

"Knowing that whatever was going to happen was going to be okay, and it was actually what was supposed to happen for me, and I knew that God was going to lead me the whole way, and every step of the way I saw he was there for me when I needed it most," she said.

She's now walking the halls and taking to the volleyball court with a different outlook than before the accident, focusing on spreading a little bit of joy wherever she goes.

"Miracles do happen, and mine was definitely a miracle," she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Skiatook, OK
Skiatook, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Year Later#Concussion#The Tube#Volleyball#Accident#Skiatook Teen
Pawhuska Journal

Accident claims life of Capt. William Hargraves

Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died Friday, Aug. 19, as a result of a traffic accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18, in western Osage County, north of Fairfax and west of Pawhuska. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out a message at 8:47 a.m. Aug. 19,...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
publicradiotulsa.org

As allegations spread, local artist sees loss of support

A successful local artist accused of predatory sexual behavior is seeing backlash in the arts community. Scott Taylor, who opened Scott Taylor Gallery on Cherry Street in Dec. 2021 and who describes himself as a contemporary pop artist, has been accused by multiple people online of a variety of offenses, including pressuring younger female artists who sought his approval into sex.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Adalyn

This week's pet of the week is Adalyn, a one-year-old Boston and rat terrier mix. Adalyn is very affectionate and wants to be around her people. She gets along great with other dogs and is just an all-around sweetheart. If you'd like to adopt Adalyn call the Animal Rescue Foundation...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy