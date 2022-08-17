Read full article on original website
Feeling shellfish: West Fargo Fire saves turtle near Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department got a little shellfish with a rescue Friday afternoon near the Sheyenne River. Crews got reports of a massive turtle beached near the River, and despite the turtle getting "a bit snappy" with firefighers, they were able to lead it back to the water.
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
Spirit Halloween opening soon at former Gordmans location
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Halloween fans, get ready. Spirit Halloween is once again opening in Fargo. Signs are hung and work is being done inside the former Gordmans at 5100 14th Avenue South. Last year, the costume store was located in the former Toys “R” Us building....
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
Construction Work On I-94 In West Fargo Begins Aug. 22
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on Interstate 94 from the Raymond Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange. The project includes the installation of guardrail, temporary median crossovers, and ramp connections. The Interstate will have a lane closure throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph, and down to 40 mph where work is being performed.
Southeastern North Dakota corn crop keeping steady, despite late planting
WYNDMERE, N.D. — Despite the curveballs Mother Nature threw at farmers in the region earlier this year, Carson Klosterman is overall pleased with the status of his corn crop. Klosterman farms in Wyndmere, North Dakota, where he raises soybeans, sugarbeets and corn. Like many producers in the area, his...
Small Grain Harvesting Underway In The Region
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The harvesting of small grains is underway in the area. Barnes County Farmer Darin Anderson said yields for spring wheat are slightly smaller compared to last year’s harvest. But the proteins are looking good. Spring planting was delayed by a month earlier this...
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE MULTIPLE ROADS FOR ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER INLINE MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON ON SATURDAY MORNING
Rollerbladers & Cyclists will be abundant in Grand Forks on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for the Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon begins at Central Valley School in Buxton, ND, and the half-marathon will start at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. Both races will begin at 7:00 a.m.
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota
Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear
We’re Excited For These Developments! And you should be as well.
There are a lot of great things happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area to be excited about, and the plethora of real estate development is a big part of that. The list below is by no means comprehensive or a “best of” list, and we encourage you to look for more development highlights in future issues. However, the following developments are certainly ones we should all be excited about!
Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo
(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
State of Minnesota reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. Because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor is saying...
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
Man Wanted for Manslaughter After Body Was Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who has no permanent address. Garcia is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault after a man’s body was found in the 50 block of North Broadway last Sunday. He is 5’6″ and weighs around 190 pounds....
FPD brings in 10 special education teachers from the Philippines
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the midst of staffing shortages, Fargo Public Schools is working on hiring 10 new special educations teachers from the Philippines. The teachers are expected to be in place for this coming school year. FPS says they’re working with a placement agency, Teach Quest USA, to hire the teachers through the J-1 Visa process. They say the teachers are finalizing their paperwork through Teach Quest to obtain their visas and working with ND ESPB to obtain the appropriate licensure.
Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
The Battle of Moorhead’s Bar Burgers
It’s Mick’s Office vs. Vic’s Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it’s legendary, let’s start with Mick’s. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I’d guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick’s would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I’d like to be in.
Fargo Police searching for manslaughter, aggravated assault suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect connected to the deceased male found on Sunday, August 14th in the 50 block of North Broadway. Authorities say 58-year-old Roberto Garcia is wanted in connection to the incident. Garcia is 5’6” and...
F5 Project Founder Drops Out of Cass County Commission Race
FARGO (KFGO) — The founder of the Fargo-based F5 Project that promotes criminal justice reform has decided to drop out of the race for Cass County commission. Adam Martin tells KFGO News that his priorities have shifted. “I had an opportunity to start a treatment center, something that I’ve...
