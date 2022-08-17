ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
timesvirginian.com

Minutes from July 26 Appomattox Town Council meeting

The following is derived from the draft minutes of the Appomattox Town Council workshop meeting held Tuesday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Appomattox Municipal Building, 210 Linden Street in Appomattox, with Mayor Richard Conner presiding. Members present: Aaron M. Tilton, James J. Boyce Sr., Timothy W. Garrett, Claudia...
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
timesvirginian.com

Pamplin holds emergency meeting on embezzlement, wastewater issues

The Town of Pamplin City held an emergency council meeting on Wednesday, July 27. The following is derived from the minutes of the meeting. Present: Mayor Sarah Blackwell, Rebecca McFadden, Ron Kinest, Ronald Franklin, Ruth Williamson and John Marks. This meeting was called for immediate approval of two items:. A....
wfirnews.com

VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
theunionstar.com

Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
timesvirginian.com

Former Pamplin mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds

Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, former Pamplin Mayor William R. Horton pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement of public funds. Hunter was accused of using $858.86 on the Town of Pamplin's credit card for personal purchases from July to Dec. of 2016. Hunter was given a five-year...
#The National Park Service
WHSV

SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
News Break
Politics
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
