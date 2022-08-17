Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
theunionstar.com
Historic Campbell County covered bridge remembered decades after its demise
For longtime residents of Campbell County, it may be hard to believe it’s been over a quarter century since the old Marysville covered bridge over Seneca Creek washed away. Before it was destroyed by flooding from tropical storm Fran in 1996, it was Virginia’s second oldest covered bridge.
timesvirginian.com
Minutes from July 26 Appomattox Town Council meeting
The following is derived from the draft minutes of the Appomattox Town Council workshop meeting held Tuesday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Appomattox Municipal Building, 210 Linden Street in Appomattox, with Mayor Richard Conner presiding. Members present: Aaron M. Tilton, James J. Boyce Sr., Timothy W. Garrett, Claudia...
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
timesvirginian.com
Pamplin holds emergency meeting on embezzlement, wastewater issues
The Town of Pamplin City held an emergency council meeting on Wednesday, July 27. The following is derived from the minutes of the meeting. Present: Mayor Sarah Blackwell, Rebecca McFadden, Ron Kinest, Ronald Franklin, Ruth Williamson and John Marks. This meeting was called for immediate approval of two items:. A....
WSLS
Former boss, coworkers of defendant testify in Rockbridge County gas station explosion case
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It was another day of testimony in the case of the Rockbridge County gas station explosion in 2019 that left four people dead. Phillip Westmoreland is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Investigators said. was the one who delivered fuel to the gas station ahead of the...
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
WSLS
Authorities release more information about search for wanted man in Montgomery County
10 News is learning more about the search for a wanted man who is accused of attempting to break into a home in Montgomery County. The break-in happened Thursday night in the Brush Mountain Estates area of Montgomery County. Authorities believe the suspect may be 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert, who was...
RELATED PEOPLE
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
theunionstar.com
Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need
United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
timesvirginian.com
Former Pamplin mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds
Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, former Pamplin Mayor William R. Horton pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement of public funds. Hunter was accused of using $858.86 on the Town of Pamplin's credit card for personal purchases from July to Dec. of 2016. Hunter was given a five-year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Litter and waste, be afraid: These locations are participating in the James River Regional Cleanup
The James River Advisory Council is hosting the 23rd year of cleaning up the James River in a regional event spanning more than 75 miles.
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash, miles-long backup cleared on I-81 South in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Friday motorists are backed up for several miles in Botetourt County due to a multi-vehicle crash shutting down I-81 South. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), all southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 158.6 of I-81. As of this writing, VDOT...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Attorney and former Army Officer arrested on cyberstalking charge in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An attorney and former Army Officer assigned to the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (JAG School) in Charlottesville, was arrested over the weekend in Arkansas and charged with cyberstalking. Manfredo Madrigal, III, 36, a former resident of Charlottesville, Virginia,...
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
WSET
Eastbound lanes closed after accident on Rt. 460 near Doss Road in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash on Route 460 caused the closure of all eastbound lanes on Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash was in the vicinity of Doss Rd and Rt. 656N/S (Campbell County). ABC13 received images from the incident from Ken Surratt...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox couple plead guilty to election-related charges, final ruling deferred until 2024
Alvin Russell Evans, Jr., 40, and Brandy Michelle Evans, 42, pleaded guilty today in Appomattox County Circuit Court to charges related to election misconduct in 2021 when Alvin Evans was running for a seat on the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. Alvin Evans pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery....
Comments / 0