HBO has released a second teaser for its forthcoming music industry drama series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. The teaser debuted at the Weeknd’s concert in Las Vegas last night which is seemingly fitting considering the series focuses on pop music’s overindulgence. The brief teaser, which introduces many of the characters, displays some racy scenes before panning to a trio of industry heads. “That’s sex,” says one character. “That’s what we’re selling.” Euphoria creator Sam Levinson co-created the series alongside Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. It follows a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with an enigmatic...

MUSIC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO