digg.com
How Bad Is 'Beast,' Idris Elba's Safari Survival Flick? Here's What The Reviews Say
Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley take on a ferocious lion, out in South Africa, in this not-so-original tale. Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur's latest film "Beast" is set in South Africa and is a about a widowed husband and father (Idris Elba) who travels to a game reserve, managed by a friend, with his two-daughters.
HBO Releases New Teaser For The Weeknd’s Music Industry Drama ‘The Idol’
HBO has released a second teaser for its forthcoming music industry drama series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. The teaser debuted at the Weeknd’s concert in Las Vegas last night which is seemingly fitting considering the series focuses on pop music’s overindulgence. The brief teaser, which introduces many of the characters, displays some racy scenes before panning to a trio of industry heads. “That’s sex,” says one character. “That’s what we’re selling.” Euphoria creator Sam Levinson co-created the series alongside Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. It follows a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with an enigmatic...
Is There A Future For Marvel's 'Inhumans' In The MCU?
The "Inhumans" have largely been disposed of by Marvel since their infamous TV series flopped back in 2017, but could the royal family emerge once again in the MCU?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s...
