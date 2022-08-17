80-Year-Old Woman Dead in Big-Rig Collision near Buena Vista Road. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road. According to reports, a pickup truck, occupied by Collins and a 80-year-old driver, was attempting a eastbound turn onto the highway. The pickup truck traveled into the path of a westbound semi-truck, driven by Alexander Koolmees. The two vehicles collided, causing the pickup truck to be pushed into a nearby power pole.

