L.A. Weekly
Christina Collins Injured in Fatal Semi-Truck Crash on Taft Highway [Bakersfield, CA]
80-Year-Old Woman Dead in Big-Rig Collision near Buena Vista Road. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road. According to reports, a pickup truck, occupied by Collins and a 80-year-old driver, was attempting a eastbound turn onto the highway. The pickup truck traveled into the path of a westbound semi-truck, driven by Alexander Koolmees. The two vehicles collided, causing the pickup truck to be pushed into a nearby power pole.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash involving train near Dinuba, deputies say
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after their car crashed into a train near Dinuba.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: 2 officers injured after crashing into tree during pursuit
Two Bakersfield Police officers were injured Saturday after crashing into a tree during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The Bakersfield Fire and Kern County fire departments had to extricate the officer from the driver's seat of the patrol car because he was pinned in and the car had extensive damage, according to a BPD news release.
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured on Saturday following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said. According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The […]
L.A. Weekly
Linda Joyce Beaty Killed in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 119 [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday morning, Linda Joyce Beaty was fatally struck in a semi-truck accident on Highway 119. The incident was reported around 7:22 a.m., near Buena Vista Road. Crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators said a...
L.A. Weekly
Vicki Arlene Doty Killed in Car Crash on White Lane [Bakersfield, CA]
55-Year-Old Victim Fatally Injured in Auto Collision near Fambrough Drive. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:50 p.m., near Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located the severely injured woman at...
Man dead after 20th street apartment explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Fire Department arson unit is investigating the death of a man who was involved in an apartment explosion on 20th in late June, according to the coroner’s office. Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, was involved in the explosion and then transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he later died, […]
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
Woman who died after crash on White Lane identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a woman who died after a crash earlier this month. Vicki Arlene Doty, 55, was identified as the woman who died after a crash on White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Doty was taken to a local hospital where she died. A post-death examination was conducted […]
Woman dies after being hit by car: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman hit by a car Friday morning at California Avenue and N Street died at the scene, police said. Police were dispatched to the crash at about 5:16 a.m. The driver remained at the scene and neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor, police said. More details will […]
delanonow.com
McFarland Police continue to investigate the Tuesday shooting death of a man on 3rd Street, awaiting Coroner’s report to identify victim
Officials are awaiting the completion of the Kern County Coroner’s report to identify man. After a report of gunshots on 3rd Street in McFarland on Tuesday, officers arrived at 5:19 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
79-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in Tulare County, CHP says
For unknown reasons, his Cadillac veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree. The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Man who died in rollover crash in June identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified. Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said […]
Man found dead in Hart Park Lake identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead Tuesday in Hart Park Lake has been identified. David Gregory Workman, 54, of Bakersfield was found floating in the lake around noon, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
BPD investigating shooting at Beach Park
The Bakersfield Police said officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night at Beach Park that injured one person.
Man dies after shot multiple times at Tulare gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare, according to Tulare Police officers. Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to a gas station on Bardsley Avenue near Highway 99 after people called and said a man was shot multiple times. When officers arrived they say the man was unresponsive. Officers […]
Man shot after an attempted car robbery in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday after he was shot during an attempted carjacking, Porterville Police say. Officials say that at approximately 2:50 a.m. police officers were called to the 300 block of East Eastridge Circle regarding an attempted carjacking and robbery. The victim was shot […]
BPD asks for help to locate 2 auto theft suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding a car theft that happened on Aug. 9, according to the department. The victim’s car was allegedly stolen on Kelvin Grove and found unoccupied in Oildale the next day, according to the department. One of the persons […]
