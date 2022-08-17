ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

L.A. Weekly

Christina Collins Injured in Fatal Semi-Truck Crash on Taft Highway [Bakersfield, CA]

80-Year-Old Woman Dead in Big-Rig Collision near Buena Vista Road. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road. According to reports, a pickup truck, occupied by Collins and a 80-year-old driver, was attempting a eastbound turn onto the highway. The pickup truck traveled into the path of a westbound semi-truck, driven by Alexander Koolmees. The two vehicles collided, causing the pickup truck to be pushed into a nearby power pole.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: 2 officers injured after crashing into tree during pursuit

Two Bakersfield Police officers were injured Saturday after crashing into a tree during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The Bakersfield Fire and Kern County fire departments had to extricate the officer from the driver's seat of the patrol car because he was pinned in and the car had extensive damage, according to a BPD news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said. According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Vicki Arlene Doty Killed in Car Crash on White Lane [Bakersfield, CA]

55-Year-Old Victim Fatally Injured in Auto Collision near Fambrough Drive. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:50 p.m., near Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located the severely injured woman at...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man dead after 20th street apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Fire Department arson unit is investigating the death of a man who was involved in an apartment explosion on 20th in late June, according to the coroner’s office. Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, was involved in the explosion and then transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he later died, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed on California Avenue

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman who died after crash on White Lane identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a woman who died after a crash earlier this month. Vicki Arlene Doty, 55, was identified as the woman who died after a crash on White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Doty was taken to a local hospital where she died. A post-death examination was conducted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman dies after being hit by car: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman hit by a car Friday morning at California Avenue and N Street died at the scene, police said. Police were dispatched to the crash at about 5:16 a.m. The driver remained at the scene and neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor, police said. More details will […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man who died in rollover crash in June identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified. Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Man found dead in Hart Park Lake identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead Tuesday in Hart Park Lake has been identified. David Gregory Workman, 54, of Bakersfield was found floating in the lake around noon, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD asks for help to locate 2 auto theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding a car theft that happened on Aug. 9, according to the department. The victim’s car was allegedly stolen on Kelvin Grove and found unoccupied in Oildale the next day, according to the department. One of the persons […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

