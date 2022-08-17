Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for burglary, gunfire
MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal over three crimes results in five years of supervised probation. Javail Kasean McKnight, 21 of Mason City, has been sentenced for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, and third-degree criminal mischief. McKnight was first accused of illegally entering a...
KIMT
Mason City man takes plea deal over gunfire
MASON CITY, Iowa – A case of gunfire inside a Mason City building ends with a plea deal. Dylan James Mitchell, 30 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of carrying weapons for an incident on October 19, 2021. He was originally charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
KIMT
Floyd County man to stand trial for rape and kidnapping
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a Floyd County man accused of breaking into a home and raping a woman. Rodney Ray McCarty, 61 of Floyd, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and OWI. Floyd County law enforcement says McCarty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Woman charged with stealing more than $200K from Albert Lea housing authority
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A woman is charged with embezzling from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann is facing one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. The charge was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota. Federal prosecutors say Thumann was an agent of the Authority between January 2018 and July 2018 and stole $213,217 for her own use.
kwayradio.com
Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License
An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
KAAL-TV
Mason City animal ordinance violations on the rise
(ABC 6 News) - The Mason City Police Department is urging citizens to familiarize themselves and follow local animal ordinances after violations have been on the rise. 9 bite cases, 6 were dogs, and 2 were cats. (One of these cases involved a dog attacking another dog. The rest were bites on people).
KIMT
Cresco man pleads not guilty to truck theft, child endangerment
CRESCO, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck and a small child. Steven Robert Wildman, 34 of Cresco, is now scheduled to stand trial November 16 for first-degree theft, violating a custodial order, eluding, third-degree burglary, child endangerment, and OWI-1st offense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Independence Police respond to burglary
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Independence Police responded to a report of a burglary at a business in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue SE. Investigators say suspects used force to gain entry to the business and remove distinct items. The investigation is ongoing. Store management is working with...
KIMT
Charles City men to stand trial for theft of antique auto in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Not guilty pleas are entered over the theft of an antique automobile. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are now both set to stand trial in Worth County on September 28 for second-degree theft. The two men...
KIMT
Sentencing set over death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentencing date has now been set over the death of a Mason City bicyclist. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, will be sentenced on September 26 after taking a plea deal over the death of James Powell. Court documents state Skiye had a blood alcohol content of .222 when he was driving the pickup truck that hit Powell on June 5, 2021.
KCRG.com
Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tractor they were driving rolled down a steep embankment, pinning them, according to officials. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, just after 4:30 p.m. when the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Teen airlifted after being pinned in tractor crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 17-year-old driver was pinned following a tractor crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Iowa. The sheriff's office said the boy was driving a tractor that was pulling a wagon when it entered the ditch on Clay Hill Rd. northeast of Decorah. The teen was pinned in...
KIMT
Mason City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa – A winning scratch game ticket means $10,000 for a Mason City man. Miguel Ramirez won the 13th price of $10,000 offered in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 20s” scratch game. The winning ticket was bought at Midtown Liquor & Vape in Mason City. Ramirez claimed his prize Wednesday at the regional lottery office in Mason City.
KIMT
Howard Co. business damaged due to fire
CRESCO, Iowa - A Howard County restaurant was damaged during a fire. The Good Time Grill in Cresco posted on social media that nobody was hurt during the fire and the opening of the restaurant will be delayed. We are working to gather more information regarding the fire.
State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer
State regulators ordered a northeast Iowa grain dealer to stop buying large amounts of grain after it failed to pay for an unspecified amount of grain, among other violations of its licenses. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday it suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses of B&B Farm Store in […] The post State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Waterloo Parents Arrested After Second Odd Incident
Waterloo parents were arrested earlier this week after a second strange instance involving their child. According to a story from the Globe Gazette, a pair of parents are being accused of child endangerment. This entire ordeal began on June 12th of this year. Authorities were called to the 900 block...
KIMT
Authorities ID person who died in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities on Tuesday identified the person killed in a weekend house fire. "Albert Lea Fire Rescue has identified the victim of an Aug. 13 house fire as Garth D. Conklyn. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that his death was accidental, caused by soot and smoke inhalation," officials said.
KIMT
North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show gets new owner
MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Mason City has a new owner. Events Inc., a newly formed event promotional company has purchased the North Iowa Home Show, along with the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Waterloo, the Cedar Rapids Sportshow, the Eastern Iowa Sportshow in Cedar Fall, and the Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show in Cedar Falls.
KIMT
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in northeast Iowa
CLIVE, Iowa – A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was bought in northeast Iowa. The ticket which came within one number of winning Friday’s $99 million jackpot was sold at Casey’s 200 W. Main St. in Ossian, a community of about 800 in Winneshiek County. The Iowa Lottery says it was the only $1 million winning ticket in Friday’s drawing.
Comments / 0