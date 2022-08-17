Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 7,582 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $15.17 Million
This stunning home in Chicago, Illinois, has 7,582 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Timothy Salm. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. This 7,500 SF full floor Penthouse with private elevator access features 12'6" ceilings, unrivaled 360-degree views of the city and lake and a 65 foot long outdoor terrace! Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with custom millwork cabinetry and adjacent family room, elegant dining room opening onto your private terrace, expansive living room with custom stone fireplace, dedicated library with wood paneling and custom built-in cabinetry. Gracing the crown of this iconic lakefront tower, Penthouse 65 is being offered as a fully designed and finished turn-key residence by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and Related's accomplished interiors team. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Our full suite of building amenities is unrivaled in Chicago and includes a world-class fitness center, yoga room, pilates studio, salon and massage suite. With only 69 total condominium residences, owners at One Bennett Park enjoy personalized 24-hour concierge services, and valet parking in our discreet porte-cochere offering the ultimate in service and privacy.
mansionglobal.com
‘Full House’ Creator Jeff Franklin Lists ‘Last of its Kind’ Waterfront Lot in Miami’s Venetian Islands
‘Full House’ creator Jeff Franklin is set to list a double lot on Florida’s San Marco Island, one of the Venetian Islands on Biscayne Bay in Miami Beach, for $26.5 million today, Mansion Global has learned. ‘Full House’ creator Jeff Franklin is set to list a double lot...
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Home With 1,985 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $2.9 Million
This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,985 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Weiss. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. A welcoming entry foyer with solid brass detailing and absolute marble flooring with an inlaid mosaic leads you to the expansive living room and separate formal dining room. Custom designed, high-floor 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom (originally configured as a 3 bed, 3.5 bath) home with exceptional city views now available for sale at 100 United Nations Plaza, one of Midtown East's premier white-glove condominiums. Sitting high on the 32nd floor, this expansive home boasts north, south and western exposures with 1,985 square feet of generous living space and 144 square feet of outdoor space from its two private balconies. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Greeting residents with beautifully landscaped gardens and waterfalls, this impeccably run building offers a 24-hour doorman, valet and concierge service, on-site management office, renovated lobby and resident's lounge, common laundry room, fitness center and direct access to an attended parking garage. Limit one dog per unit, max 50 lbs..
mansionglobal.com
A Nevada Home Designed with Numerology in Mind
This Nevada home is asking $11.888 million. For Angeles Scorsetti and her husband Steve Mason, the numbers 8 and 9 have special meaning. Symbolizing the constant flow of energy and new beginnings, Ms. Scorsetti said, the numbers are often incorporated into her work. So it’s no coincidence that the couple’s...
mansionglobal.com
Rihanna Unloads Los Angeles Abode for $6.5 Million
Rihanna has sold one of her Los Angeles homes for $6.5 million—after it spent four years on and off the market. The pop star and entrepreneur, 34, has owned the 7,130-square-foot Mediterranean-style home since 2017, according to records with PropertyShark. She bought the gated residence in the celebrity-filled neighborhood of Hollywood Hills for $6.8 million.
mansionglobal.com
Brook Green: West London’s New ‘Golden Postcode’
Brook Green is a classic, family-loving west London suburb, with a growing buzz around it. The mainly residential, upmarket, relatively obscure area is within the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, and it neighbors Holland Park, Kensington and Hammersmith. “People come here for its schools, location, and community vibe and...
mansionglobal.com
Palatial Houston State Once Listed for $26.5 Million up for Auction
The English manor is in the Tall Timbers section of Houston's tony River Oaks neighborhood. An English manor in Houston’s uber-exclusive River Oaks neighborhood that is on the market for $17.9 million will be auctioned to the highest bidder early next month. The Tudor-style residence was built by Lawrence...
mansionglobal.com
Historic Miner’s Cottage in Aspen, Colorado, Lists for Nearly $14 Million
A historic miner's cottage, renovated, has hit the market for $13.95 million. A historic miner’s cottage in Aspen, Colorado’s West End that has been recently renovated has come back on the market for $13.95 million. The three-level house has 3,230 square feet of living space with four bedrooms,...
mansionglobal.com
A South Florida Contemporary With Plenty of Room for a 100-Foot Yacht
This furnished contemporary on a deep-water and wide canal with easy access to the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean offers a private dock with plenty of room for a 100-foot yacht. There’s also a 500-bottle wine cellar and a waterfront pool, spa and fire pit. The home is...
mansionglobal.com
Janet Jackson Sells New York Apartment for $8.8 Million
Pop star Janet Jackson has sold her Manhattan apartment for $8.8 million, just shy of its $8.995 million asking price, property records show. Ms. Jackson listed the Central Park West property, which she had owned for roughly 25 years, in April. She purchased the condo for $2.8 million in 1998 through a legal entity known as the Puffy Trust, records show.
Upworthy
French designer creates 'wearable storybook' inspired by little French town. It's an homage to French history.
Artists can find inspiration in anything. From a flickering candle to an ocean or even a bridge—anything can become a muse for an artist. For French fashion designer Sylvie Facon, the historic city of Arras, her hometown, became the source of her creativity and artistry. Her new creation includes an elegant evening gown in honor of Arras called Hommage à Arras (Homage to Arras). The design combines Facon's appreciation for haute couture along with her admiration for the northern Hauts-de-France region. The dress, which includes intricate illustrations as well as "iridescent lace and pearls," puts a storybook spin on French fashion, reports My Modern Met.
mansionglobal.com
The ‘Race for Space’ Continues as Pent-Up Demand Buoys U.K. Country Market
Despite reports of a slowing U.K. housing market, pent-up demand for country homes buoyed sales last month. The number of deals for country homes in July was the highest since September 2021, when the stamp duty holiday—which saved many home buyers thousands in tax payments—expired, according to a report Thursday from Knight Frank.
prestigeonline.com
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
Step Inside the Delhi Home of an Indian Princess
In a leafy 1950s neighborhood of garden bungalows set in symmetrical squares adjoining the Delhi zoo, the home of Priti Pratap Singh, Princess of the erstwhile kingdom of Kuchaman, retains its original whitewashed form. But inside its creaky iron gate is a realm of fantasy, a visionary creation of the unfamiliar housed in a rather expected-looking shell. When she first inherited the house as a young mother in the 1970s, she deemed the conventional front lawn “too boring” and set about ripping it apart to transform it into an artful magic wilderness.
Elle
Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home
Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry’s children may go to school in the UK, claims expert
Royal expert - Ingrid Seward – believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should spend time with their Royal Family relatives if they ever want to come back to the UK in the long run. The couple had kept a low profile during their recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
A Guide to Crossing Canada in the Most Luxurious Way Possible — By Train
The Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway played a vital role in Canadian tourism in the early 1900s but, despite the fact that the train network in Canada still spans from coast to coast, it doesn’t get the attention it deserves; travelers tend to drive or fly across the country, bypassing the old-world luxury — and sustainability — that traveling by rail affords.
tatler.com
Princess Grace of Monaco’s granddaughter has designed the ultimate party shirt
16th in line to the ever-chic Monégasque throne, Pauline Ducruet hails gracefully from generations of European elegance. A true sovereign style scion, her mother, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, injected the Eighties with pop princess perfection, while her grandmother, movie-maven-turned-IRL-princess Grace Kelly, singlehandedly concocted the epitome of Hollywood glamour.
Time Out Global
This beautiful Spanish village is offering really, really cheap rent to remote workers
Spain has a huge problem with people leaving rural areas to live in cities. Over the past 50 years, the population of the Spanish countryside has dropped by nearly 30 percent. It’s such a big problem that there’s even a name for the depopulated areas – la España vacia, or ‘empty Spain’.
yankodesign.com
This minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden was designed to help a young family “feel green”
Designed by Satoshi Saito of SAI Architectural Design Office, the Melt House was the result of a young family asking him to build a home where they could “feel green”. Saito wanted to build, “A home that feels green is not just a home where you can see the green from anywhere, but a home where the residents actively use the external space and grow together with the green. Taking a nap under a tree, touching a leaf, planting a tree or flowers, spending time directly feeling the wind, and smelling greenery are less common now in urban societies. I thought that I could create an original experience of this rich life that is being forgotten.”
