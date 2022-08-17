This stunning home in Chicago, Illinois, has 7,582 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Timothy Salm. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. This 7,500 SF full floor Penthouse with private elevator access features 12'6" ceilings, unrivaled 360-degree views of the city and lake and a 65 foot long outdoor terrace! Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with custom millwork cabinetry and adjacent family room, elegant dining room opening onto your private terrace, expansive living room with custom stone fireplace, dedicated library with wood paneling and custom built-in cabinetry. Gracing the crown of this iconic lakefront tower, Penthouse 65 is being offered as a fully designed and finished turn-key residence by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and Related's accomplished interiors team. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Our full suite of building amenities is unrivaled in Chicago and includes a world-class fitness center, yoga room, pilates studio, salon and massage suite. With only 69 total condominium residences, owners at One Bennett Park enjoy personalized 24-hour concierge services, and valet parking in our discreet porte-cochere offering the ultimate in service and privacy.

