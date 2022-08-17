WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process. Devon Scott McGrady, 32, has been held since his arrest at his South Wenatchee delivery business in February, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-child. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say phone calls from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which are routinely monitored, show that McGrady sent a letter to the child and tried to confirm by phone that the victim had received it.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO