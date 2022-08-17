Read full article on original website
Methow Valley News
Okanogan County issues stop work order for Twisp River property
Officials from Okanogan County and the Washington Department of Ecology will investigate whether clearing vegetation and other activities on a riverfront property on Twisp River Road violates county or state shoreline and floodplain protection laws. The county posted a “stop work/possible violation” notice on the property on July 28, after...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Air Quality Worst in the State
The air quality in the greater Wenatchee Valley continues to worsen as smoke from the White River and Irving Peak fires thickens. According to data from the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Air Quality Index in some of the region's locations is now considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. In fact, Leavenworth currently has the worst air quality in the state, with Cashmere second and Wenatchee a close third.
ncwlife.com
Alleged child abuser accused of seeking to contact victim from jail
WENATCHEE — Authorities say a Wenatchee man charged with child sexual abuse tried to contact his alleged victim from jail, violating a judge’s order in the process. Devon Scott McGrady, 32, has been held since his arrest at his South Wenatchee delivery business in February, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-child. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say phone calls from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which are routinely monitored, show that McGrady sent a letter to the child and tried to confirm by phone that the victim had received it.
