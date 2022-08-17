Read full article on original website
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Football Practice Report: Coming Together
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) The hard work continues under the hot Mississippi sun for the Ole Miss football team during 2022 fall camp. For head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff, the evaluation period is beginning to wind down as the season draws ever nearer. Kiffin, linebacker Troy Brown...
Ole Miss Transfer Troy Brown Discusses Being a Rebels Leader
Rebels’ linebacker Troy Brown is embracing his new team and looks to make a positive impact for his teammates.
Sintayehu Vissa signs pro deal to forego remaining eligibility at Ole Miss
(Release) NCAA Champion Sintayehu Vissa has signed a professional contract with On Running, foregoing her remaining eligibility with Ole Miss track & field and cross country. Vissa, who rewrote the Ole Miss record books during two spectacular seasons in Oxford, had two full seasons of eligibility remaining through each of the cross country, indoor and outdoor seasons. She is the second Rebel in as many years to sign a pro contract early after fellow Ole Miss great Waleed Suliman did so last summer prior to the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s high-flying offense on display in Jamboree win over DeSoto Central
Oxford football is going to put a lot of points on the board this season. The Chargers’ high-powered offense was on full display on Friday as they hung 48 points on the board in a Jamboree win over DeSoto Central. Transfer quarterback Mack Howard was stellar for Oxford—showcasing his...
Ole Miss Heartbroken Over Former Player's Sudden Death
Former Ole Miss football player Luke Knox passed away at 22. The news was first confirmed by Florida International before Ole Miss put a tweet out confirming the tragic news. Knox, who's the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, spent the previous four seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to FIU during the offseason.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022
The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
wtva.com
Blue Mountain College to offer nursing degree
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it will start offering a bachelor's degree in nursing. The addition of a nursing program comes at a time when hospitals across the state are struggling to hire enough nurses. The program will be located in the recently renovated...
actionnews5.com
Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
6-year-old Horn Lake boy goes viral for back-to-school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Talk about being excited to go back to school. Six-year-old Preston Jones of Horn Lake has gone viral. He was so happy for the first day of school at Horn Lake Elementary he had to dance. But, it was a video of Preston on TikTok which really brought the spotlight to the Mississippi native.
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Arena Grows into Community Events Hub
Since opening just over three years ago, the Lafayette County Multi-purpose Arena has become one of the busiest event spaces in the county. The arena has played host to kids camps, cooking competitions, gardening classes, craft shows, health fairs and job fairs, barrel races, riding lessons and even world-class professional rodeo events.
How a flight school in Olive Branch is combatting a pilot shortage
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — The Luke Weathers Flight Academy is focusing on combatting the pilot shortage by training students of diverse backgrounds to be pilots at a cost these students can afford. “I’m originally from Ghana, West Africa,” Brian Sarpong said. “I went to Middle Tennessee State University, graduated...
actionnews5.com
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Daily Mississippian
State argues Jay Lee was strangled to death by Timothy Herrington
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was refused bond by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison at his hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tollison denied Herrington bond on the grounds that the evidence presented...
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
After years of an Ole Miss marijuana monopoly a new (legal) federal supplier enters the picture
Move over Ole Miss, there’s a new marijuana sheriff in town, err, the country. For decades the University of Mississippi in Oxford was the only federally licensed facility allowed to grow marijuana legally in the U.S. for research purposes. Ole Miss has been the sold supplier since 1968. On...
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
