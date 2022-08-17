ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Transitions' new facility in Columbia to offer affordable housing, adult day care

COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center's new facility will include an adult day center and permanent, affordable housing for adults with disabilities and elderly people. The organization, which serves 13 counties across the Midlands, bought half the Dutch Plaza office building, located at 800 Dutch Square Blvd., for $2.3 million with plans to renovate it, Transitions CEO Craig Currey said.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School. The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy. “Our department is thrilled to have these new...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington NAACP, United Way to provide housing stability services

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington NAACP is partnering with United Way to provide housing stability services. The services include eviction/housing counseling, fair housing, mediation between landlords/tenants, survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking, individuals with disabilities and seniors and rental assistance. You must call 803-422-8299 to schedule an...
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
Lexington, SC
Business
City
Lexington, SC
City
Irmo, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Unbound Dance Company presents (in)FINITE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Unbound Dance Company is enjoying its 15th year of performances. Next week, the dancers will offer you a chance to explore the concepts of time through their production of (in)FINITE. Caroline Lewis Jones is the artistic director of Unbound Dance Company. And Morgan Holton is the...
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia Star

Homeless in Columbia: What a Mess

The results are in from my previous editorial in the Columbia Star dated June 10, 2022: “Homeless on the Streets of Columbia: Who is to blame?,” and the reality of the situation is now very clear to me. The answer…..Everybody. I have heard from so many people...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
USC Gamecock

Local thrift stores offer clothes, community for Columbia area

Whether you are an incoming first-year student at USC or have one final year before graduation, everyone seems to need new clothes for the new school year. However, many are unsure where to find affordable options close to campus. Below are five great thrift spots that can help you stay...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Care#Elderly People#Seniors#Home Care
WIS-TV

Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia. Fisher said Decker...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Comic Con Returns to Midlands for 7th Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend your favorite superheroes and fictional characters will descend on Columbia for Soda City Comic Con. For two days attendees will be able to check out vendors, artists and celebrities. Ticket information can be found on https://sodacitycomiccon.com/. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

The GRAND closes temporarily after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours. “We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Jobs
WIS-TV

Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) permanently closed Main’s Best, LLC after deeming the property a public nuisance. This comes after its owner reported ten years of operation as a convenience store. According to CPD, the ‘notice of intent to declare property public nuisance’ was sent...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Fire Service responds to early morning house fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Fire Service responded to an early morning house fire at Hunters Ridge Drive. The 100 block to 300 block of Hunters Ridge Drive was closed due to the fire but has since been re-opened. LPD officers assisted with the road closure and traffic...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

Lexington Two student wins first place among S.C. middle schoolers for essay on long-term investment/financial plan

Kai’Lani Norman knows a thing or two about creating a longterm financial plan—but don’t just take our word for it. The New Bridge Academy student won first place among South Carolina middle schoolers for an essay on her longterm investment/financial plan as part of the SIFMA Foundation’s InvestWrite Competition, held this past spring when she was an eighth-grader.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Beamer Family Foundation gives back to four Richland Two elementary schools

University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer and his wife Emily held an inaugural event to officially launch a partnership between the Beamer Family Foundation and four Richland Two Elementary Schools. The Beamer Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports education, law enforcement, and other great causes,...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy