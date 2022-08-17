Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Transitions' new facility in Columbia to offer affordable housing, adult day care
COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center's new facility will include an adult day center and permanent, affordable housing for adults with disabilities and elderly people. The organization, which serves 13 counties across the Midlands, bought half the Dutch Plaza office building, located at 800 Dutch Square Blvd., for $2.3 million with plans to renovate it, Transitions CEO Craig Currey said.
WIS-TV
Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School. The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy. “Our department is thrilled to have these new...
WIS-TV
Lexington NAACP, United Way to provide housing stability services
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington NAACP is partnering with United Way to provide housing stability services. The services include eviction/housing counseling, fair housing, mediation between landlords/tenants, survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking, individuals with disabilities and seniors and rental assistance. You must call 803-422-8299 to schedule an...
Several businesses in Kershaw County are struggling to find workers
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Now Hiring signs fill billboards and shop windows in Camden and Lugoff as businesses are struggling to hire. Alan Blackmon owns a restaurant in the area and says hiring hasn't been easy, "difficult, very difficult." Blackmon has owned the small town restaurant since 1958 and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Unbound Dance Company presents (in)FINITE
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Unbound Dance Company is enjoying its 15th year of performances. Next week, the dancers will offer you a chance to explore the concepts of time through their production of (in)FINITE. Caroline Lewis Jones is the artistic director of Unbound Dance Company. And Morgan Holton is the...
abccolumbia.com
GIANT GARAGE SALE: Columbia church hosts popular event that benefits Midlands charities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One of the largest garage sales in the Midlands returns to Columbia Friday morning. Put on by Shandon United Methodist Church, the 16th annual event features a lot of items to shop. “We have people from Sumter, Orangeburg, Bamberg and places like that,” said Jennifer...
Tenants asked to find new apartments in a matter of days with evacuation notice
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments say they were shocked by a notice on their door early Friday morning. Residents who answered the knock on the door, say they were spoken to by the current property manager who told them that they would have 10 days to evacuate their property.
Columbia Star
Homeless in Columbia: What a Mess
The results are in from my previous editorial in the Columbia Star dated June 10, 2022: “Homeless on the Streets of Columbia: Who is to blame?,” and the reality of the situation is now very clear to me. The answer…..Everybody. I have heard from so many people...
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Downtown welcomes new restaurant, Sky Bistro and Lounge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new restaurant will be making its debut this weekend and will be located in downtown Columbia. The grand opening for Sky Bistro and Lounge will be Friday, August 19 at 5 p.m. for “Happy Hour” and again at 10 p.m. There will also...
Orangeburg County School District progressing on campus upgrades
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Work continues in the Orangeburg County School District with capital projects at its various schools and facilities. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Bob Grant says it includes new secure access doors and security cameras at the east and west schools. “We will then continue to look...
USC Gamecock
Local thrift stores offer clothes, community for Columbia area
Whether you are an incoming first-year student at USC or have one final year before graduation, everyone seems to need new clothes for the new school year. However, many are unsure where to find affordable options close to campus. Below are five great thrift spots that can help you stay...
WIS-TV
Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia. Fisher said Decker...
WIS-TV
Soda City Comic Con Returns to Midlands for 7th Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend your favorite superheroes and fictional characters will descend on Columbia for Soda City Comic Con. For two days attendees will be able to check out vendors, artists and celebrities. Ticket information can be found on https://sodacitycomiccon.com/. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
Neighbors bracing for massive 2000+ home development
Several plans have been submitted, with some approved, for rezoning residential areas to industrial zones and other land rezoned for multi-family housing developments.
WIS-TV
The GRAND closes temporarily after fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours. “We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) permanently closed Main’s Best, LLC after deeming the property a public nuisance. This comes after its owner reported ten years of operation as a convenience store. According to CPD, the ‘notice of intent to declare property public nuisance’ was sent...
WIS-TV
Lexington Fire Service responds to early morning house fire
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Fire Service responded to an early morning house fire at Hunters Ridge Drive. The 100 block to 300 block of Hunters Ridge Drive was closed due to the fire but has since been re-opened. LPD officers assisted with the road closure and traffic...
Columbia Star
Lexington Two student wins first place among S.C. middle schoolers for essay on long-term investment/financial plan
Kai’Lani Norman knows a thing or two about creating a longterm financial plan—but don’t just take our word for it. The New Bridge Academy student won first place among South Carolina middle schoolers for an essay on her longterm investment/financial plan as part of the SIFMA Foundation’s InvestWrite Competition, held this past spring when she was an eighth-grader.
coladaily.com
Beamer Family Foundation gives back to four Richland Two elementary schools
University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer and his wife Emily held an inaugural event to officially launch a partnership between the Beamer Family Foundation and four Richland Two Elementary Schools. The Beamer Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports education, law enforcement, and other great causes,...
