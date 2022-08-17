You will be amazed by the conditions of this house - it is move-in ready. Beautiful open floor plan. Master bedroom located downstairs. Kitchen island plenty of cabinet space eat in breakfast bar gourmet gas appliances subway tile backsplash granite and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. 7 inch laminate floors throughout main level hardwood treads on stairs soft antique cabinets with creamy gray tones throughout. Sunroom with attached breezeway. Amazing location in West Ashley's most sought after community. 3 swimming pools sidewalks walking trails fenced dog park 3 acre park 3 play grounds. $2 500 credit available toward buyer's closing cost and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender. Washer and dryer do not convey. Sellers are taking all the curtains with them. They will leave all the curtain rods except the ones in the master bedroom. Sellers haven't found a home to purchase yet; contract will have to be contingent on sellers renting back or flexible closing date. Professional pictures of the entire house Matterport 3D tour and floor plan sketch will be uploaded on Friday 8/19 morning.

1 DAY AGO