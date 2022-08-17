ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

DD2’s new superintendent reflects on first week of school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are officially finished with the first week of the new school year in the Lowcountry, and Friday, News 2 spoke with Dorchester School District Two’s superintendent about how this past week has gone for schools across the district. “To start a school year,” Dr. Shane Robbins, DD2’s superintendent said, […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CSU anticipates record number of students moving in

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Move-in weekend has kicked off at Charleston Southern University. “Every time I look at my phone, go through my phone, I know exactly how many days, how many hours, and how many minutes are left until move-in day,” said incoming junior Rachel Kramer, as she excitedly pointed to a countdown […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023

Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence

Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: AG's threat to sue secretive school board is a good start, more is needed

We don’t know whether the Charleston County School Board ignores the state Freedom of Information Act more than most of our state's school boards or just gets more news coverage, so its sins are more noticeable. What we do know is that it routinely ignores the law — and too often abuses its spirit even when it stays technically within the law.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

WCSD board member sends unauthorized letter to state asking for date of local control

A Williamsburg County School Board member sent an unauthorized letter to the S.C Department of Education the day after he accused the state of having a hidden agenda. Martin Cunningham sent a July 26 letter addressed to State Superintendent Molly Spearman asking for a specific date of when the state will hand back control of the Williamsburg County School District to the local board. The letter was obtained by The News in an email.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)

Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Who is eligible for free or discounted rides on CARTA?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Schools are back in session and that means roadways in and around the Charleston metropolitan area have become even more crowded. The Town of Mount Pleasant Transportation Department said traffic volumes on major roadways in the town increase by approximately 15% to 25% during the school year compared to the summer months. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

1805 Grovehurst Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

You will be amazed by the conditions of this house - it is move-in ready. Beautiful open floor plan. Master bedroom located downstairs. Kitchen island plenty of cabinet space eat in breakfast bar gourmet gas appliances subway tile backsplash granite and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. 7 inch laminate floors throughout main level hardwood treads on stairs soft antique cabinets with creamy gray tones throughout. Sunroom with attached breezeway. Amazing location in West Ashley's most sought after community. 3 swimming pools sidewalks walking trails fenced dog park 3 acre park 3 play grounds. $2 500 credit available toward buyer's closing cost and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender. Washer and dryer do not convey. Sellers are taking all the curtains with them. They will leave all the curtain rods except the ones in the master bedroom. Sellers haven't found a home to purchase yet; contract will have to be contingent on sellers renting back or flexible closing date. Professional pictures of the entire house Matterport 3D tour and floor plan sketch will be uploaded on Friday 8/19 morning.

