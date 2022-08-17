Read full article on original website
DD2’s new superintendent reflects on first week of school
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are officially finished with the first week of the new school year in the Lowcountry, and Friday, News 2 spoke with Dorchester School District Two’s superintendent about how this past week has gone for schools across the district. “To start a school year,” Dr. Shane Robbins, DD2’s superintendent said, […]
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
CSU anticipates record number of students moving in
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Move-in weekend has kicked off at Charleston Southern University. “Every time I look at my phone, go through my phone, I know exactly how many days, how many hours, and how many minutes are left until move-in day,” said incoming junior Rachel Kramer, as she excitedly pointed to a countdown […]
The Post and Courier
WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023
Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
The Post and Courier
Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence
Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
live5news.com
Organization covering back to school haircuts Friday in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the end of the first week of the new school year. Many organizations have offered free back-to-school supplies during a time when the price of products is high because of inflation. The organization Americans for Prosperity says they don’t want families to have to...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County to spend millions on failing septic systems in Snowden, East Cooper
MOUNT PLEASANT — Failing septic systems that leak sewage into yards and nearby creeks have been a surprisingly complex problem to solve in the East Cooper area, and Charleston County has decided to spend $4.5 million to help with solutions. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan...
live5news.com
Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: AG's threat to sue secretive school board is a good start, more is needed
We don’t know whether the Charleston County School Board ignores the state Freedom of Information Act more than most of our state's school boards or just gets more news coverage, so its sins are more noticeable. What we do know is that it routinely ignores the law — and too often abuses its spirit even when it stays technically within the law.
The Post and Courier
WCSD board member sends unauthorized letter to state asking for date of local control
A Williamsburg County School Board member sent an unauthorized letter to the S.C Department of Education the day after he accused the state of having a hidden agenda. Martin Cunningham sent a July 26 letter addressed to State Superintendent Molly Spearman asking for a specific date of when the state will hand back control of the Williamsburg County School District to the local board. The letter was obtained by The News in an email.
live5news.com
Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
charlestondaily.net
A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)
Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
live5news.com
Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
iheart.com
Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
Charleston PD: Body of missing woman found in river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
WMBF
Georgetown Planning Commission rejects 2 development plans following residential complaints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Council chambers packed Georgetown County’s planning commission meeting Thursday night as residents expressed concerns about two new housing projects on Pawleys Island. The meeting lasted close to four hours with a majority of that time being used for public comment. The main concern heading...
Who is eligible for free or discounted rides on CARTA?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Schools are back in session and that means roadways in and around the Charleston metropolitan area have become even more crowded. The Town of Mount Pleasant Transportation Department said traffic volumes on major roadways in the town increase by approximately 15% to 25% during the school year compared to the summer months. […]
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than a century, the first Doscher’s location opened in 1881 and […]
