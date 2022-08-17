Read full article on original website
Temporary shower and laundry services set up for Kanawha, Fayette County flood victims
Days later, eastern Kanawha and Fayette Counties remain devastated by floods earlier this week. This left some community members without basic necessities.
West Virginia Land Trust cancels Mammoth Preserve Hike due to aftermath of recent flooding
Mammoth, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Land Trust has canceled the Mammoth Preserve Hike scheduled for Saturday, August 20, due to the aftermath of recent flooding, which has made the road beyond Bells Creek bridge leading to the property inaccessible. The organization has employed a company to repair the...
Crews battle fire at Charleston house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 3,000
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia again exceeded 3,000 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 3,009 cases statewide, 167 more than on Thursday. Also reported was 861 new cases received between the Thursday and Friday morning pandemic updates. Active...
Dissolved Henderson, West Virginia community’s finances under investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An investigation is underway for any potential misconduct by former leaders of a town that was dissolved in Mason County. The West Virginia State Auditor’s office confirms that the search is happening in the former town buildings in the community of Henderson. The Mason County Commission dissolved the town following […]
West Virginia veterans get together for fly fishing
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is a nationwide initiative working to help veterans find something new to enjoy. This group out of Lewisburg makes different flies or lures to catch trout, bass, and other fish along the local rivers and lakes. Project Leader Ted Martin said this program inspired him to step outside […]
1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
The State Fair of West Virginia plans for 2023
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Did you know the State Fair of West Virginia is one of the largest multi-day festivals in the state? This year’s fair brought out over 160,000 guests from inside and outside of the Mountain State. But, the focus now shifts to what’s going on next year in 2023. Kelly Collins, the CEO of […]
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
How gas prices have changed in Charleston, West Virginia in the last week
Oil and gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.93 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Crude is trading at roughly $91 per barrel. Gas prices have fallen every day for the last nine weeks and crude oil has fallen by 30% in roughly that same period. Prices could decline further if […]
WV State Fair Edition, The Lincoln County Cloggers!
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lights, Camera…Clog! Those are the things that come to mind when seeing the Lincoln County Cloggers Dance Team perform. The U.S. Cellular Stage at the State Fair of West Virginia was packed as crowd-goers filled their seats to see this incredible traditional Appalachian dance team perform. 59News was able to get […]
Kanawha County deputies investigate body found in Cross Lanes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Cross Lanes area on Friday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of Saulton Dr. for a well-being check. There, they found a deceased person. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to […]
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
Additional closures announced as Beckley pools continue struggling to operate
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced on Tuesday that the Sharon Dempsey (New River) Pool will see multiple closures throughout the remainder of the month. It has been a rocky summer for those overseeing the operation of Beckley’s Sharon Dempsey (New River) and Black Knight pools, as the attractions have been continuously plagued with rainfall and lifeguard shortages which have substantially affected the ability of the venues to remain operational for area residents.
Jackson General Hospital breaks ground on new wing
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital broke ground on a new hospital wing this afternoon, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Hospital officials say the new wing will include a new emergency department, new surgery department and new inpatient unit. The goal of the new wing is to modernize Jackson General Hospital’s abilities to […]
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”
Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
Fungi Exciting in Mercer County | Information
Princeton and the Grass Roots District grows just about every day with new enterprises and residents locating their way to the spot. E.B. Fungi is Mercer Street’s most recent version, and proprietors Joe Foye and Brenda Outsen have high hopes for Mercer County and what their business enterprise will bring to the place.
