ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at Charleston house

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 3,000

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia again exceeded 3,000 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 3,009 cases statewide, 167 more than on Thursday. Also reported was 861 new cases received between the Thursday and Friday morning pandemic updates. Active...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Society
County
Fayette County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Fayette County, WV
Society
Charleston, WV
Society
State
West Virginia State
County
Kanawha County, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia veterans get together for fly fishing

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is a nationwide initiative working to help veterans find something new to enjoy. This group out of Lewisburg makes different flies or lures to catch trout, bass, and other fish along the local rivers and lakes. Project Leader Ted Martin said this program inspired him to step outside […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Potable Water#Charity#Wv American Water#The American Red Cross#Cannelton Hollow
WOWK 13 News

The State Fair of West Virginia plans for 2023

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Did you know the State Fair of West Virginia is one of the largest multi-day festivals in the state? This year’s fair brought out over 160,000 guests from inside and outside of the Mountain State. But, the focus now shifts to what’s going on next year in 2023. Kelly Collins, the CEO of […]
POLITICS
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WV State Fair Edition, The Lincoln County Cloggers!

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lights, Camera…Clog! Those are the things that come to mind when seeing the Lincoln County Cloggers Dance Team perform. The U.S. Cellular Stage at the State Fair of West Virginia was packed as crowd-goers filled their seats to see this incredible traditional Appalachian dance team perform. 59News was able to get […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Lootpress

Additional closures announced as Beckley pools continue struggling to operate

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced on Tuesday that the Sharon Dempsey (New River) Pool will see multiple closures throughout the remainder of the month. It has been a rocky summer for those overseeing the operation of Beckley’s Sharon Dempsey (New River) and Black Knight pools, as the attractions have been continuously plagued with rainfall and lifeguard shortages which have substantially affected the ability of the venues to remain operational for area residents.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Jackson General Hospital breaks ground on new wing

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital broke ground on a new hospital wing this afternoon, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Hospital officials say the new wing will include a new emergency department, new surgery department and new inpatient unit. The goal of the new wing is to modernize Jackson General Hospital’s abilities to […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
clearpublicist.com

Fungi Exciting in Mercer County | Information

Princeton and the Grass Roots District grows just about every day with new enterprises and residents locating their way to the spot. E.B. Fungi is Mercer Street’s most recent version, and proprietors Joe Foye and Brenda Outsen have high hopes for Mercer County and what their business enterprise will bring to the place.
PRINCETON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy