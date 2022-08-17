BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced on Tuesday that the Sharon Dempsey (New River) Pool will see multiple closures throughout the remainder of the month. It has been a rocky summer for those overseeing the operation of Beckley’s Sharon Dempsey (New River) and Black Knight pools, as the attractions have been continuously plagued with rainfall and lifeguard shortages which have substantially affected the ability of the venues to remain operational for area residents.

