Read full article on original website
Related
cbia.com
$70M Job Training Program Launched
Connecticut’s $70 million CareerConneCT job training initiative is officially open. The Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy this week launched 19 job training programs, all funded through federal pandemic relief dollars. State officials announced the initiative in January, which was created to help residents who lost jobs during the pandemic...
cbia.com
July Brings Year's Strongest Job Growth
Connecticut added 6,500 jobs in July, with the state's government sector responsible for 60% of those new positions. That marks the year's strongest month for jobs, with the Connecticut Department of Labor also revising June's initially reported 1,700 gain, adding another 1,300 jobs for that month. CBIA president and CEO...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester man killed in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man from Manchester was shot and killed in Hartford late Saturday night. Police say they responded to the area of 768 Maple Avenue just before midnight for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived they found an unresponsive gunshot victim. Life-saving measures were started until EMS arrived but the victim was […]
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
New Yorkers in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—SNAP—get the maximum level of food benefits for August.
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2 Shot Across From Ganim’s Office
2022-08-20@2:20am– #Bridgeport CT– Two men were shot across from Joe Ganim’s Office on State Street at the Brick and Barrel Bourbon Restaurant. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Direct payments of $1,000 could be sent to thousands of Americans from new $30million pot – see if you qualify
THOUSANDS of Connecticut frontline workers may be in line for payments of up to $1,000 as part of their new $30million Premium Pay program. Full-time employees may receive $1,000 while part-time employees would collect $500. To qualify for benefits, Connecticut residents must have been employed as essential workers from March...
Child tax rebate 2022: Checks of up to $750 to go out in just weeks
Connecticut will soon begin doling out checks of up to $750 to families across the state.
Juveniles charged in Hartford playscape fire
Police in Hartford say it was two juveniles who were responsible for setting fire to a city playscape earlier this week, rendering it unusable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DA looking for public’s help with murder investigation on Center Street in Chicopee
A homicide that took place nearly a year ago has yet to be solved and the Hampden District Attorney's Office is looking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information on the driver of a Lexus 400H is asked to contact the police.
Lobsterpalooza is back
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The annual “Lobsterpalooza” hosted by the East Haven Chamber of Commerce is once again being held. Lobsterpalooza 2020 is being held Wednesday night August 17 at Anthony’s Oceanview, 450 Lighthouse Road, New Haven from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the event are 75 dollars and must be purchased before […]
One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigate 3rd homicide in the past week
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Le’Chard Santos from Waterbury. The homicide marked the city’s third in the past week and tenth of 2022, according to police. Police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England
You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
Man impaled during construction accident in Rocky Hill: Police
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a construction accident in Rocky Hill Friday morning where a man was impaled by equipment, police said. Fire, police crews, and Aetna Ambulance responded to 153 Parsonage St. for a construction-related incident. At the scene, police said officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from an impalement […]
Suspect arrested in connection with stealing brass railings from the Symphony Hall
A Springfield man was arrested in connection with stealing parts from the railings at Symphony Hall in Springfield.
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
Comments / 0