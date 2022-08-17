Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Ernst, community leaders discuss aging bridge inventory
(Stanton) -- Community leaders in Montgomery County are expressing their concerns and possible strategies for addressing aging infrastructure and bridges. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst stopped in Stanton Tuesday morning to visit with community leaders throughout the county. Most of the discussion surrounded talks of aging infrastructure -- particularly bridges -- and how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in November 2021, could assist. During the discussion, Villisca City Council member Tripp Narup says his community currently has two bridges in desperate need of replacement -- but costs have become an issue.
kmaland.com
Red Oak council discusses 'Safe Streets and Roads for All' program
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are pursuing a program aimed at providing safe routes for all modes of transportation within the community. During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council discussed the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, which offers financial assistance for planning and implementation. The program aims to reduce roadway fatalities and serious injury through safety precautions for all transportation users from pedestrians and bikers to vehicles. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the planning grant ranges from $200,000 to $2 million. She says there are at least two areas within the community for which the planning grant could be helpful.
3 News Now
Iowa DOT announces new construction for those traveling to Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There are some new upcoming closures and detours to be aware of. In addition to the I-480 east-bound closure in Omaha from Aug. 23 until Sept. 23, there will be ongoing construction activities on the I-29/I-480/West Broadway System Interchange. This will lead to temporary...
News Channel Nebraska
Johnson County attorney named county court judge
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Richard “Rick” R. Smith of Cook to the county court for the first district of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline and Thayer counties. Smith, 40, has served as Johnson County attorney since 2015, and he was the county’s deputy...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students
Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns
The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. A child in Douglas County had died from an amoeba infection. Possibly contracted in the Elkhorn River. OPS students return to class. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students...
kmaland.com
Essex board hears city-school sharing update
(Essex) -- Essex city and school officials hope the spirit of cooperation between the two entities continues. Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney discussed the current state of sharing between the city and school district with the Essex School Board Wednesday night. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News Kinney reviewed the existing sharing situations, and expressed the desire to not only continue but expand cooperation in the future.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (8/20): Nebraska City, Falls City go 2-1
(KMAland) -- Both Nebraska City and Falls City softball had 2-1 performances on Saturday in KMAland Nebraska. Emerson Becker threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in six frames, and Emilee Marth had a double among three hits while driving in three to lead Nebraska City. Rylee Stracke and Lexi Southard also had two hits and two RBI, and Rylee Packet pitched in two hits of her own.
bellevue.net
Bellevue Public Works Department Announces Lane Restrictions on Harlan Drive for Bridge Repairs
The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that traffic on Harlan Drive will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Arboretum Drive and Betz Road beginning Monday, August 22, 2022. The entrance and exit ramps for Fort Crook Road will remain open to traffic during construction. The lane restrictions are expected to be in place for a period of approximately four months.
WOWT
Don’t fall for scams as changes are on the way in Medicare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many changes in health care coverage and cost are on the way after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law. When President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law part of the deal is to lower the cost of prescription drugs, including cancer meds, blood thinners, and insulin.
visitomaha.com
Best Places for Hiking in Omaha, Nebraska
From the rolling Ponca Hills in Nebraska to the scenic Loess Hills across the river in Iowa, there are plenty of hiking opportunities to explore in the Omaha area. Plus, many of these same trails offer other recreational fun like snowshoeing and mountain biking and past times like birding. So the next time you’re in the Omaha area, lace up your sneakers and hit one of the area trails/parks below for some good old-fashioned hiking (and more).
KSNB Local4
Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs man booked on pair of warrants
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody following his Thursday afternoon arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney was arrested shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the Pottawattamie County Corrections Facility. Authorities say Rooney was booked on two warrants for violation of probation. Rooney was...
kmaland.com
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
kwit.org
Newscast 08.18.22: Nebraska child death maybe from brain eating ameba; Drought worsens in NW Iowa
A Douglas County child died this week from a suspected infection with the so-called, “brain-eating amoeba” on Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River, according to the Douglas County Health Department. The microscopic, single-celled organism is commonly called the “It can cause a rare but nearly always fatal...
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked on Douglas County warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was booked on a warrant in Mills County Thursday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Randy Dean Burton was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Sharp and Walnut Streets in Glenwood. Authorities say Burton was arrested on a Douglas County, Nebraska warrant for failure to appear.
