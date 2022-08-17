ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

KENT JOHNSON'S THREE-POINT GAME LEADS CANADA TO SEMI-FINAL WIN OVER CZECHIA

Semi-final Friday at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship kicked off with the hosts, Canada, taking on a surprising Czechia team that defeated the United States in the quarter-finals. Canada enters Friday's tilt undefeated at 5-0-0-0 through five games, with 33 goals scored and a plus-22 goal differential. For...
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW

The semi-finals at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will get underway on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET when the hosts, Canada take on Czechia, while at 8 p.m. ET, it's a battle of Scandinavia between Finland and Sweden. After a shaky start to their quarter-final game against...
FINLAND BLANKS TEAM SWEDEN, ADVANCE TO PLAY CANADA IN GOLD MEDAL GAME

After defeating Team Czechia in today's [semi-final match], Canada heads to the Gold Medal game, awaiting their fate from Sweden v. Finland. The Battle of Scandinavia is back again, this time with a ticket to the World Junior final on the line. Starting goaltenders:. Sweden: Jesper Wallstedt. Finland: Juha Jatkola.
HOCKEY

