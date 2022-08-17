Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
KENT JOHNSON'S THREE-POINT GAME LEADS CANADA TO SEMI-FINAL WIN OVER CZECHIA
Semi-final Friday at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship kicked off with the hosts, Canada, taking on a surprising Czechia team that defeated the United States in the quarter-finals. Canada enters Friday's tilt undefeated at 5-0-0-0 through five games, with 33 goals scored and a plus-22 goal differential. For...
markerzone.com
MASON MCTAVISH'S HEROICS AND KENT JOHNSON'S GOLDEN GOAL POWER CANADA IN GOLD MEDAL GAME
Canada and Finland squared off for all the marbles in the 2022 World Junior gold medal game for the first time ever, and Rogers Place is as full as it has been in this tournament. Finland F Brad Lambert is a healthy scratch, and Canada looks to win the gold on home ice.
markerzone.com
IIHF PRESIDENT LUC TARDIF CONFIRMS RUSSIA AND BELARUS TO REMAIN BANNED FROM INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION
During his press conference ahead of the medal games at the 2022 World Juniors, International Ice Hockey Federation President Luc Tardif announced that the ban on Russia and Belarus will remain in effect for the next season. Tardif added that the ban will be re-evaluated on a season-to-season basis, after...
markerzone.com
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW
The semi-finals at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will get underway on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET when the hosts, Canada take on Czechia, while at 8 p.m. ET, it's a battle of Scandinavia between Finland and Sweden. After a shaky start to their quarter-final game against...
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
FINLAND BLANKS TEAM SWEDEN, ADVANCE TO PLAY CANADA IN GOLD MEDAL GAME
After defeating Team Czechia in today's [semi-final match], Canada heads to the Gold Medal game, awaiting their fate from Sweden v. Finland. The Battle of Scandinavia is back again, this time with a ticket to the World Junior final on the line. Starting goaltenders:. Sweden: Jesper Wallstedt. Finland: Juha Jatkola.
markerzone.com
JESPER WALLSTEDT MAKES 27 SAVES TO LEAD SWEDEN TO BRONZE MEDAL GAME VICTORY
It's not the game either team expected to be playing in. With their hopes of a gold medal dashed on Friday, Sweden and Czechia met in the bronze medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Czechs have an opportunity to win their first...
Comments / 0