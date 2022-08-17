Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE RE-SIGN EX-OTTAWA FIRST-ROUNDER SHANE BOWERS
The Colorado Avalanche have announced that they've re-signed forward Shane Bowers to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. According to CapFriendly, the contract is worth $750,000. Bowers, 23, was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) in 2017. Several months after the draft, Bowers...
markerzone.com
THOUSANDS ATTEND NATHAN MACKINNON'S STANLEY CUP PARADE IN HALIFAX
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
markerzone.com
KYLE TURRIS OFFICIALLY RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY
After parts of fourteen seasons in the National Hockey League, 2007 third overall pick Kyle Turris has retired. Turris, a native of New Westminster (British Columbia), began his NHL career with the Phoenix (now Arizona) Coyotes, where he spent parts of four seasons, before being traded to Ottawa. He went on to play parts of seven seasons with the Senators, before moving on to Nashville and then Edmonton, where he played the last two years.
markerzone.com
EVAN RODRIGUEZ DRAWING INTEREST FROM WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM
The offseason has seen over 200 players change teams, and there are still a several free agents who should earn contracts between now and then. Sonny Milano, Phil Kessel, and Evan Rodrigues -- among others -- are still without NHL homes. While mum's the word on Milano and Kessel, Rodrigues has reportedly drawn serious interest from the Vancouver Canucks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS ACQUIRE SEAN MONAHAN AND A FIRST-ROUND PICK FROM CALGARY
In addition to signing Nazem Kadri, the Calgary Flames are also trading former sixth overall pick Sean Monahan and a first round pick to the Montreal Canadiens:. The full trade has yet to be released, but if Alberga is correct that is a massive trade for Canadiens GM Kent Hughes. And honestly, what Brad Treliving has done this summer for the Flames is nothing short of spectacular. Instead of losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk both for nothing, he netted Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, and now Nazem Kadri. All things considered, Treliving has displayed outstanding poise.
markerzone.com
FORMER BRUINS, LEAFS GOALIE SLAMS MONTREAL FAITHFUL ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Old rivalries die hard, especially in the hockey world. Andrew Raycroft, goaltender for both the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his career, has come out swinging against arguably the biggest rival of both teams, the Montreal Canadiens. A recent post by a sports betting site...
markerzone.com
NAZEM KADRI EXPLAINS HIS DECISION TO JOIN THE CALGARY FLAMES
2022 Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri met with the media on Friday, one day after signing a seven-year, $49 million ($7 million AAV) contract with the Calgary Flames. During his presser, Kadri explained why he chose the Flames as his destination, mentioning that they've been interested in him since Day 1 and highlighting his desire to join a contending team.
markerzone.com
FLAMES GM BRAD TRELIVING CONFIRMS HE'S NOT DONE AFTER ACQUIRING KADRI, TRADING MONAHAN
Few, if any, GMs have made savvier moves than Brad Treliving so far this summer. Net-net, Treliving swapped Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau (and a fourth-round pick) for Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, a first-round pick, and Kevin Rooney. That is insanely diligent work, turning a trajectory-changing series of events into a net-positive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jordan Beck extends on-base streak to nine games
Former Vol Jordan Beck extended his on-base streak to nine games Saturday with ACL Rockies in the Arizona Complex League. ACL Angels defeated ACL Rockies, 6-3, at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Beck went 1-for-4, recording one RBI and one run in the contest. The former Vol has appeared...
MLB・
markerzone.com
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES HOST CITY FOR 2023 ENTRY DRAFT AND AWARDS SHOW
The National Hockey League is heading to Tennessee for the 2023 Entry Draft and Awards show in June 2023. In a press release on Thursday afternoon, the league announced that the Nashville Predators will play host to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th, with the Awards show being held on Monday, June 26th.
markerzone.com
OILERS GM KEN HOLLAND EYEING ONE MORE MAJOR MOVE BEFORE START OF 2022-23
Aside from Jack Campbell, the Oilers are currently rostering an identical lineup for 2022-23 as the one that was swept by the Colorado Avalanche. While Campbell does make them a better team, the Oilers still need to insulate their team if they are going to take that next step. Relying...
markerzone.com
OVECHKIN FOCUSED ON WINNING ANOTHER STANLEY CUP BEFORE CAREER IS OVER, NOT BEATING GRETZKY'S RECORD
Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin has one main goal he wants to accomplish before his career is over, winning another Stanley Cup. In an interview with Russian media outlet, Match TV, Ovechkin said that he wants to win another Stanley Cup and that breaking Wayne Gretzky's goals record is not something he is focusing on as a priority.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
OFFICIAL: MONTREAL CANADIENS ACQUIRE SEAN MONAHAN AND CONDITIONAL 1ST FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS
The Montreal Canadiens have officially announced that they have acquired C Sean Monahan and a conditional first-round pick in exchange for future considerations:. The move clears salary cap space, allowing the Calgary Flames to sign top free agent Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, $49 million contract. The list of conditions on the first-rounder Montreal receives explains why the deal took forever to get announced. Lets go over them:
markerzone.com
VEGAS REPORTEDLY HAS A BOLD STRATEGY IN MOTION TO REPLACE GOALTENDER ROBIN LEHNER
News broke recently that Vegas Golden Knights G Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-23 season following surgery, adding to the total of games he has missed in recent years. Following a dramatic back-and-forth with former head coach Peter DeBoer, many thought a fresh start was in store as the Golden Knights look to right their ship. Alas, no.
markerzone.com
PASTRNAK ON THE UPCOMING YEAR: 'I'M GOING INTO MY NINTH SEASON NOW AND I HAVEN'T WON HARDLY ANYTHING YET'
In an interview with ISport in Czechia, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak talked about a variety of topics. From his contract negotiations with the Bruins, reuniting with David Krejci, but the most interesting thing he had to say was in regards to winning, or lack thereof in his time with Boston.
markerzone.com
CAREY PRICE MAY MISS THE ENTIRE 2022-23 SEASON
Some unfortunate news out of Montreal on Thursday, as Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes confirmed that Carey Price will not be available to begin the 2022-23 season, and could be forced to sit out for its entirety. This all dwells down to a knee injury that limited Price to just...
markerzone.com
GOALTENDER KNOCKED UNCONSCIOUS AFTER GETTING STEAMROLLED PLAYING LOOSE PUCK (VIDEO)
In Moscow Spartak's recent match against Amur Khabarovsk, goaltender Alexei Krasikov skated to the top of the circles and was promptly steamrolled by Amur F Alexander Sharov. He was out cold immediately, prompting players to signal for EMTs:. Krasikov ended up walking to the room under his own power, but...
markerzone.com
FLYERS FANS DOGPILE ON THE TEAM AFTER MISSPELLING THEIR BEST PLAYER'S NAME IN PROMOTIONAL EMAIL
The Philadelphia Flyers continue to stumble through the summer of '22 after making a slew of questionable decisions and really failing to meaningfully improve the team. Head Coach John Tortorella's hiring was a positive step, but otherwise they will basically field the same group who finished bottom-five in the NHL last season.
markerzone.com
NY RANGERS PROSPECT ON ALTERCATION IN HANDSHAKE LINE: 'IF YOU CAN'T PLAY WITH THE BIG BOYS, DON'T COME OUT'
Team Canada advanced past Czechia yesterday afternoon, sending them onward to the gold medal game tonight. The very last order of business was the handshake line with their opponent, but a small altercation transpired before its conclusion. Brennan Othmann (NYR) has been in the mix the whole tournament, dropping huge hits and maintaining his physical presence the whole way.
markerzone.com
JESPER WALLSTEDT MAKES 27 SAVES TO LEAD SWEDEN TO BRONZE MEDAL GAME VICTORY
It's not the game either team expected to be playing in. With their hopes of a gold medal dashed on Friday, Sweden and Czechia met in the bronze medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Czechs have an opportunity to win their first...
Comments / 0