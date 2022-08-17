ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks hitting stride following "best practice" of fall camp

By Jarrid Denney about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dkQy_0hKtpBUn00
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thus far in his Oregon tenure, Dan Lanning hasn’t been afraid to make it known when he is unhappy with what he saw from his players during practice.

So it was notable on Tuesday when he began his weekly media availability by calling the afternoon’s practice “the best of fall camp.”

“Really good energy. Guys really pushed,” Lanning said. “Great strain looking for the second effort, and I think everyone’s trying to find that 1% today. I thought it really showed up.”

It doesn’t sound like that will be a one-off occasion, either. Lanning said players are taking “ownership” for what practice looks like and are bringing better energy and intensity than they were when camp began.

“I think guys just came out with the right mindset saying, “You know what? I want to get better today. I’m not looking for this just to be another day.’ They did a good job of that,” Lanning said.

It’s been back to the drawing board for Oregon this week after the program held its first scrimmage on Saturday. Coaches and players spent Sunday going over the film, and have tried to clean up a few issues in the days that followed.

In particular, coaches have honed in on intricate details that will be essential in the lead-up to Week 1.

“Just really fundamentally, there’s plenty still for us to clean up,” Lanning said. “There’s not a lot that really shows the sequence of a game in practice. A scrimmage is your best way to replicate that. So the substitution patterns, the matching personnel, the moving the ball big plays down the field — we have to try to create that more in practice, and that showed up in the scrimmage and because it’s stuff that we can improve.”

The quarterback play, in particular, has taken a step forward this week. On Saturday, Lanning said that none of his three scholarship signal-callers have necessarily separated themselves in the battle for the starting job.

On Tuesday, Lanning reiterated that he believes that the Ducks can win with Jay Butterfield, Bo Nix, or Ty Thompson. As he sees it, all three players took a step forward on Tuesday.

I thought they made really good decisions today,” Lanning said. “Had a couple of scenarios at the end we worked four-minute and two minutes today. You know, we’re gonna get the ball back situations and it was pleasantly surprising to me. The quarterbacks turn around, asking me questions. ‘Hey, Coach, we want to take a timeout here? Do we want to not score here in this situation?’ I think that’s smart football play.”

Lanning was also complimentary of the steps forward taken by the receiver room and a few key defensive players since the start of camp.

Oregon is scheduled to begin practice at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Afterward, a handful of offensive players who are yet to be announced will meet with reporters for interviews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy