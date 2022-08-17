Read full article on original website
Robert Hoeppner, 82, of Spencer Formerly of Hartley
Graveside services for 82-year-old Robert Hoeppner of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will be Tuesday, August 23rd, at Lone Tree Cemetery in Everly. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Genny Bertness, 91, of Spencer Formerly of Arnolds Park
Funeral services for 91-year-old Genny Bertness of Spencer, formerly of Arnolds Park, will be Monday, August 22nd, at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Linn Grove with burial at Barnes Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is...
Robert “Bob” Richter, 80, of Paullina
Services for 80-year-old Robert “Bob” Richter of Paullina will be Tuesday, August 23rd at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Visitation will be at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina on Monday, August 22nd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
Dorthy Van Kley, 87, of Sanborn
Funeral services for 87-year-old Dorothy Van Kely of Sanborn will be Monday, August 22nd, at 11 a.m. at First Reformed Church in Sanborn with burial at Roseland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Gladys Buren, 106, of Lake Park Formerly of Sanborn
A Memorial Visitation for 106-year-old Gladys Buren of Lake Park, formerly of Sanborn, will be Wednesday, August 24th, from 10-11 a.m. at Sanborn Funeral Home with a private family graveside service to follow at Roseland Cemetery. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
New Sheldon Officer Brings 15-Years Experience To The Job
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department officially came back to full strength Wednesday afternoon when their newest officer was officially sworn in. Sanborn native Greg Jacobsma took the oath of office from Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels during Wednesday’s Sheldon City Council meeting. Jacobsma got his law enforcement degree from Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, before spending 15 years as an officer with the Sanborn Police Department. He tells KIWA that he was looking for a better opportunity when the Sheldon job became available.
Everly Celebrating Community Days
Everly, IA (KICD) — Today is the first day of the yearly celebration Every Community Days, with three days of activities planned for residents. Everly City Clerk Kristi Fliss tells KICD that the event has been around for as long as she can remember, and looks forward to seeing residents get out and socialize every year. In the past the celebration was held on a single day, but Fliss says this year will be a little different thanks to community meetings held by the planning committee.
Cattle still roam Hawarden area after July 14 escape
HAWARDEN—Time to swing a few rounds of golf and enjoy a fresh steak — if you can catch it. About 200 cattle got out July 14 from Jason Witt’s feedlot 2 miles east of Hawarden. Deputy Jamie Van Voorst with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the cattle managed to break their gate and got out into the neighboring fields.
KICD at CCF
KICD AM is looking forward to seeing you at this year’s Clay County Fair! We’ll be broadcasting daily from our studios inside The Depot Building!. The Spencer Radio Group is excited to welcome the 2022 SRG Concert Series to the grandstand this year!! Tickets are still available for all shows…
Two drivers injured in collision in Hull
HULL—Two people received minor injuries in a motor vehicle collision about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Hull. Fifty-three-year-old Michael Ryan Stoel of Orange City was driving north on Division Street when he attempted to turn west onto Highway 18 and his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided with a southbound 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by 18-year-old Jessica Louise Lewis of Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Le Mars PD offering reward for information about damaged fire pit
Police are asking for information about who may have damaged a fire pit in a local town and are offering a reward for that information.
KICD Teams Up With Iowa Project Brewing Company To Create Special 80th Anniversary Beer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– KICD-AM is celebrating 80 years on the airwaves of Northwest Iowa this year and the station has teamed up with a local brewery to create a special anniversary beer. Nick Applegate from The Iowa Project Brewing Company in Downtown Spencer tells KICD News the smoke from...
Newest Sheldon Police Officer Takes Oath of Office
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon officially has a new police officer on the streets. Officer Jacobsma was formally sworn in as the newest law enforcement officer of Sheldon on Wednesday but is no stranger to O’Brien County after serving previously on the Sanborn Police Department.
Ireton woman injured, cited in accident
IRETON—A 27-year-old rural Ireton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on Dipper Avenue, three miles west of Ireton. Jade Lynn Charlotte Vlotho was driving south when she lost control of her 2015 Dodge Durango, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Northwest Iowa Family Looking For Answers After Woman Disapears From Southern U.S. Airport
Milford, IA (KICD)– A Northwest Iowa family is looking for answers two weeks after a Milford woman reportedly disappeared in the Southern United States. Information obtained by KTIV in Sioux City and shared with KICD News says reports Mariam “Star” Lint was last seen at Orlando International Airport with a valid ticket to Louisville, but police in Kentucky she never got off the plane on August 5th.
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
