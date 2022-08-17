ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC’s 9/11 Tribute Museum to close: ‘It’s a huge loss’

By Zachary Kussin
New York Post
 3 days ago

Lower Manhattan’s 9/11 Tribute Museum — a nearly 30,000-square-foot space located three blocks from the World Trade Center site — will shut its doors Wednesday afternoon, just weeks shy of the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks.

The Greenwich Street museum, which opened in 2006 nearby on Liberty Street, has struggled to stay afloat since the 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Two-thirds of our income revenue annually comes from our earned income from admissions,” Jennifer Adams-Webb, co-founder of the museum and the CEO of the September 11th Families’ Association, told The Post. “We were completely closed for six months in 2020. We had been averaging 300,000 visitors a year … and last year we had a total of 26,000 visitors, so it completely annihilated our earned income.”

A destination for education and for community support among survivors and family members of those who died on 9/11, the museum moved to its 92 Greenwich St. location in 2017. The first six months of 2022 saw roughly the same number of visitors as the entirety of 2021, but outstanding capital debt combined with still-low visitation required a difficult decision to be reached.

The museum first opened on Liberty Street in 2006 but moved to Greenwich Street — three blocks from the World Trade Center site — in 2017.
AP
Many artifacts will head to the New York State Museum in Albany.
9/11 Tribute Museum/Facebook
The museum offered educational programming to school-age children and international tourists alike.
9/11 Tribute Museum/Facebook
Its entry was at the corner of Greenwich and Rector streets.
9/11 Tribute Museum/Facebook
The museum filled some 30,000 square feet.
Courtesy of the 9/11 Tribute Museum
With the number of visitors having plummeted in recent years, the museum reached a difficult decision to close.
Courtesy of the 9/11 Tribute Museum

“There’s no way we’re going to be able to dig out of this at this rate,” said Adams-Webb. “We need the state or the city to step in with other partners to be able to say, ‘We value you. We want to save this organization,’ but at this point, we can’t continue to dig into a hole.”

The 9/11 Tribute Museum had been a stopping point for American and international visitors along the path of visiting the Statue of Liberty before heading to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, right where the Twin Towers once stood. But now, the galleries — visited by more than 5 million people since 2006 — will be disassembled for artifacts to be sent to the New York State Museum in Albany, which will keep the bulk of the collection. (An online presence will serve to keep educational resources and support going.)

Still, the home base will be gone — and without government intervention, according to Adams-Webb, it’s unlikely to return.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, but … the place for the 9/11 community to come is not here,” she said. “It’s a huge loss for those people who called this their second home, where they could come and share their story … There’s no museum that has the dual mission we have to support the community and also educate visitors that come here.”

