This Is The Most Popular Dipping Sauce In Texas

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Fries . Chicken tenders. Tater tots. Potato wedges.

What do all of these things have in common — besides being delicious ? They all need dipping sauce!

Upgraded Points compiled a list of the most popular fast food dipping sauce in every state. Here's how they did it:

To find the most popular dipping sauces across the country, we surveyed 3,000 Americans over a 2-week period in May 2022 and asked them which restaurants had the best dipping sauces and which specific sauces they prefer when getting take out. We limited the restaurants in our survey to popular fast-food establishments that can be found in several different states. Respondents were asked which restaurant has the best dipping sauces overall, which specific dipping sauce they like the best, and which types of sauce they prefer in general.

In Texas, the favorite dipping sauce is Cane's Sauce from Raising Cane's.

Nationwide, the most popular dipping sauce was Chick-Fil-A sauce. Arby's Sauce was the runner-up, followed by Cane's Sauce.

Here's the full report .

